Number of mail-in ballots requested by Texas voters down 64% from 2020
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of mail-in ballots requested by registered voters in Texas for the Nov. 8 midterm election dropped by 64% compared to the 2020 presidential election. In total, 440,373 mail-in ballots were requested statewide by the Oct. 28 deadline, according to the Secretary of State’s office....
These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they’re one of the most diverse states in the entire country. One of the key factors in seeing diversity in a city or state’s culture is in food, and one report says that Texas is home to some of the top Spanish restaurants in the entire country.
La Nina leaves many Texas reservoirs thirsty for water
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drought conditions in Texas are affecting state reservoirs, leaving them only 7% better than the drought of 2011. According to the Water Data for Texas, the state has 122 water reservoirs, most of them in East Texas. Water availability plays a big role in where the water reservoirs are located, said Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist with the Texas Water Development Board who spoke with ValleyCentral.
These Texas beers survived to become icons — some others didn’t
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ask any Texan to name the state’s most-iconic beer label and you’re almost guaranteed to get one of three answers. Lone Star, Shiner or Pearl. However, naming the state’s fourth most-iconic beer — or fifth and sixth — would almost certainly make for...
Central Texans Feel Lucky With $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars. This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars. Now a billion, players are taking notice. “This is...
Texas ‘Clear Alert’ lifted for Falfurrias man found in Mexico
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas “Clear Alert” has been lifted after a missing man was found in Monterey Mexico. Noel Garza, 56, had been missing since Oct. 22 at the 100 block of E. Rice Street in Falfurrias. A ‘Clear Alert’ was issued Oct. 23.
NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone. “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society.
Texas SNAP benefits extended for November
AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, November 1, announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has provided funding to extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of November. An estimated 1.6 million Texas households are expected to receive help from the more than...
Texas has one of the highest rates of liver cancer nationwide
HOUSTON (KIAH) – October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s especially important here in Texas. In 2015, Texas had the highest incidence rate and fourth highest mortality rate of all U.S. states. And according to the Texas Health and Human Services, liver cancer has low survival compared to other cancers.
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn’t happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires. The Texas Lottery reports there were two $1 million winning Powerball tickets from...
This is when you’re most likely to be dumped in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you noticed that couples in your area seem to break up around the same time period every year? Well, there may be some truth to that observation. A report from HerNorm.com has revealed when couples in every state decide to part ways, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worst.
Need a staycation? Texas city ranked top 5 best in the country for glamping, study says
DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is well behind us at this point in the year and fall has taken over in a big way, but we know that the upcoming holiday season is anything but relaxing, so, you might be in need of a quick vacation or even a staycation before Thanksgiving and/or Christmas.
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to make sure you’re packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you’re reading this you’re not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there’s never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food. Mexican food can...
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you’re loving the winning the team is doing as they’re all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren’t the only ones winning in H-Town.
Activists put pressure on Texas to release maternal mortality data, accuse state of playing politics
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Activists used Dia de los Muertos as a backdrop, as they continue to put pressure on the state to release what they believe is life-saving maternity data. Maternal Health Equity Collaborative organized a rally at the Texas State Capitol Tuesday, demanding the release of the latest data on pregnancy deaths from the 2022 Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee and Department of State Health Services.
Drivers 16% more likely to hit deer next week — the time change may be why
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas drivers, beware. Your chances of hitting a deer are at their highest now through next week. For a week after clocks change this Sunday, motorists are 16% more likely to run into a deer, according to a recent report that examined a dataset of more than one million instances of vehicles colliding with deer across 23 states in the United States.
CBP reports 10 arrests from two smuggling attempts in the Valley
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ten recent smuggling arrests in the Rio Grande Valley came through the coordinated efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement officials. The Rio Grande Valley Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol reported that its agents, along with state and local law enforcement departments, interdicted...
