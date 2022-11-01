ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on November 2, 2022, that Brock Melancon, age 35 from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana was sentenced on October 27, 2022, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine as well as for federal firearms violations.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
niceville.com

Florida doctor accused of distributing controlled substances

FLORIDA — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted for allegedly distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Scott Andrew Hollington, M.D., 57, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 1 count of conspiracy to...
FLORIDA STATE
DogTime

Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter

Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
cw39.com

NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone. “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they’re one of the most diverse states in the entire country. One of the key factors in seeing diversity in a city or state’s culture is in food, and one report says that Texas is home to some of the top Spanish restaurants in the entire country.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party

It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Drivers 16% more likely to hit deer next week — the time change may be why

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas drivers, beware. Your chances of hitting a deer are at their highest now through next week. For a week after clocks change this Sunday, motorists are 16% more likely to run into a deer, according to a recent report that examined a dataset of more than one million instances of vehicles colliding with deer across 23 states in the United States.
TEXAS STATE

