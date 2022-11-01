Read full article on original website
Related
California border officers seize more than 2 tons of drugs, including meth allegedly hidden in green onions
Border officers in California seized more than two tons of drugs during two separate busts hours apart, officials said.
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Drug Dealer Sentenced to More than 21 Years on Drug and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on November 2, 2022, that Brock Melancon, age 35 from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana was sentenced on October 27, 2022, to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine as well as for federal firearms violations.
Arizona detectives seize rainbow fentanyl, firearms, other drugs during major bust
Arizona officials seized a large amount of illegal drugs and weapons, including rainbow fentanyl, firearms and a battering ram from a residence.
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
niceville.com
Florida doctor accused of distributing controlled substances
FLORIDA — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted for allegedly distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Scott Andrew Hollington, M.D., 57, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 1 count of conspiracy to...
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose
Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday.
riviera-maya-news.com
Construction begins on railway bridge border project to connect Tamaulipas and Texas
Mexico City, Mexico — A new railway bridge between Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas and Laredo, Texas is being constructed. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Exterior Relations (SRE — Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores) announced its start. In their statement, the SRE reported that the binational project will expand and...
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
Ohio law enforcement seize enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people
An Ohio undercover investigation found 570 grams of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 190,000 people.
cw39.com
Texas ‘Clear Alert’ lifted for Falfurrias man found in Mexico
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas “Clear Alert” has been lifted after a missing man was found in Monterey Mexico. Noel Garza, 56, had been missing since Oct. 22 at the 100 block of E. Rice Street in Falfurrias. A ‘Clear Alert’ was issued Oct. 23.
cw39.com
NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone. “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society.
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
KRGV
Remains of McAllen woman found in Colorado identified 35 years after disappearance
Nora Elia Castillo's daughters were just little girls when they last saw her 35 years ago. Now as adults — and thanks to advances in DNA technology — their mother’s remains were recently identified in Colorado. Castillo’s body was discovered in a farm in Baca County. The...
'I am sorry': Man sentenced to prison for dumping body parts in Arizona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz — The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who callously dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday. A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in September convicted Walter Harold Mitchell III on 29 felony counts of...
MySanAntonio
Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd...
wufe967.com
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified as missing Texas mother
Remains found on a Colorado farm in 1988 have recently been identified as a Texas mother reported missing decades ago, authorities said Sunday. Nora Elia Castillo was reported missing in 1996, several years after she vanished in 1986 or 1987, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators are still trying to determine how she died.
cw39.com
These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they’re one of the most diverse states in the entire country. One of the key factors in seeing diversity in a city or state’s culture is in food, and one report says that Texas is home to some of the top Spanish restaurants in the entire country.
Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party
It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
cw39.com
Drivers 16% more likely to hit deer next week — the time change may be why
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas drivers, beware. Your chances of hitting a deer are at their highest now through next week. For a week after clocks change this Sunday, motorists are 16% more likely to run into a deer, according to a recent report that examined a dataset of more than one million instances of vehicles colliding with deer across 23 states in the United States.
Comments / 0