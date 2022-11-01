ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: The proposals on Michigan's ballot this year are super important

On Nov. 8, all Michigan voters will vote for the next governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and congressional district. Voters will also decide on three proposals focused on term limits, election access, and abortion rights. Students all across the state are begging for tangible change. Voters are demanding something in exchange for their votes. Speak out now and be heard this year!
MICHIGAN STATE
Student-Athlete Advisory Committee hosts annual Mental Health Awareness Week

In 1989, the NCAA created the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) as an effort to give student athletes in Division 1, 2, and 3 programs an opportunity to propose legislation and have a voice. At EMU, two representatives from each varsity team are chosen to represent their team and attend monthly...

