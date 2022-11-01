ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Kentucky police enter third day of search for Evansville mother

By Houston Harwood, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

The search continued Tuesday for an Evansville mother who went missing following an apparent car crash near the Green River Bridge in Kentucky, a state police official said.

Elza Jo Kolle, 28, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday in McLean County, Kentucky, following the apparent wreck on U.S. 431, according to Kentucky State Police spokesman Corey King.

King said investigators safely located Kolle's young son, who was with her during the crash, along the banks of the Green River. But, police fear Kolle may have wound up in the water.

Crime news: Police say 2 parents abused child, kept body in a storage unit for months

"We have searched even using canines to help, but nothing so far," King told the Courier & Press Monday evening.

Her young son was able to provide investigators with information about what happened during and after the crash. King said that information is guiding the investigation.

Mary Graham, of Newburgh, worked with Kolle this summer, and said she is "an amazing woman and mother."

"Her son is her life," Graham said. "She was so kind hearted and always thought of others first. I hope by a miracle she is found safe and alive."

Friends, family describe Elza Jo Kolle as 'a beautiful soul'

KSP described Kolle as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is asked to contact KSP at 270-826-3312.

Delphi Murders: Indiana town wants answers about man who 'blended in'

Friends and family have pleaded for her safe return on social media in the days since her disappearance.

Dozens of people commented on posts offering prayers to her family. More than a few of those commenting used the same words to describe Kolle: "She is a beautiful soul."

Bryana Kolle, Elza's sister, wrote in a Facebook post that Elza is "a great mother and a great sister."

"I love you," the post reads in part. "Please come home."

Previously: Search for missing Evansville woman continues in Kentucky

Houston Harwood can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Kentucky police enter third day of search for Evansville mother

Comments / 3

GB12
1d ago

Ok, if the son provided enough information about what happened before and after the crash, than they should know where she went? Did the boy say she walked away? Got thrown out the window? Did she get in a vehicle with someone? Did he see he go in the water?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Remains Found In Storage Unit Were Inside Of Tote

The couple connected with the death of 9 year old Alianna Gomez-Alvarez are facing more charges. The girl had been missing since last November. Arrest warrants were issued in Vanderburgh County for Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter. Authorities believe they have located Jose’s daughter’s remain inside a tote in an...
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Michael Gibson, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested for identity deception, two counts of perjury, and two counts of forgery and counterfeiting. Bond was set at $25,000. Augusto Perez Hernandez, 32, of New Albany, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Jonathan Millikan, 34,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane crash is under investigation in Evansville.. Authorities say four people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Plus, we’re expecting an update this morning on a huge five-year murder case in Delphi, Indiana. Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old has taken a plea deal in a 2021 Evansville murder case. Arkee Coleman was charged in the shooting death of Johnathan Stitts on Parret Street last October. He plead guilty to murder and waived his right to a jury trial. By doing so, Coleman...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Madisonville Police looking to hire dispatchers

Don't miss your chance to be the voice on the other end of the line in emergency situations. The Madisonville Police Department is looking for dispatchers. Authorities say they will be taking applications through December 31st. They will be scheduling testing in January for open positions. Officials say those interested...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Affidavit reveals details in case of remains found in Owensboro storage unit facility

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people have been charged after human remains were found in an Owensboro storage unit earlier this month. 31- year old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and 27-year-old Chyanne Porter were arrested in Berea, KY after the remains were found in a tote bag inside of the storage facility. Authorities say that the storage unit was rented out by Porter.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested one person after a shooting on Tuesday night. Faisl Alzharani, 25, of Bowling Green, was charged with the following:. operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. trafficking in marijuana. buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. two counts of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Evansville woman charged with child neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been arrested on a child neglect warrant from last summer. The affidavit for 39-year-old Britney Bell shows police were called to the area of Stanley Ave. and N. Kentucky Ave. back on August 10. Officers say they found Bell unresponsive in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man is in jail on child molestation charges. 45-year old Todd Hurt is accused of sexually abusing a child numerous times. He made his first court appearance Monday. Hurt was originally being held on a $50,000 bond. His attorney requested a bond reduction...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy