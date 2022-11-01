ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux County, IA

Sioux County man arrested after jumping from moving pickup

By Kullyn Meffert
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOI6z_0iuVPm8100

HULL, Iowa (KELO) — An Orange City, Iowa man is facing multiple charges after an incident in Hull last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aI3NQ_0iuVPm8100
Camdyn Wilson

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it started on Highway 75 southwest of town on October 24th. A Deputy met a pickup losing its cargo and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson, then drove on the wrong side of the road. As he traveled into Hull, he turned off his headlights.

Sioux City Police Department confirms missing Siouxland woman found safe

Wilson then jumped out of the pickup as it was moving and ran. It hit a home causing minor damage.

Deputies later determined that the pickup was stolen.

Wilson was arrested on Thursday for eluding law enforcement, first-degree theft, and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana

SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

One hurt in rear-end crash by Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK—One person received minor injuries about 4:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, when a pickup rear-ended a Jeep on Highway 9 south of Little Rock. Eighty-year-old Rocky Burdet Schlichter of George was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck the rear of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler being driven by a female juvenile who was waiting to turn at the Marsh Avenue intersection, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hospers man arrested on third OWI charge

HOSPERS—A 30-year-old Hospers man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Adam Ryan Greenfield stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Chevrolet 1500...
HOSPERS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden man charged for slapping female

HAWARDEN—A 43-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on a charge of second-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of John Paul Scheckel stemmed from him striking a female family member in the face with an open hand during an argument at their residence at 808 Avenue I, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull driver charged for OWI and speeding

HULL—A 26-year-old Hull man was arrested about 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Emmanuel Santos Encarnacion stemmed from the stop of a vehicle for speeding on Highway 18 in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: 30-year-old man arrested for 58 grams of meth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday after authorities in Sioux Falls made a drug arrest on Tuesday night. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said detectives called for a patrol car to stop a car near 10th Street and Omaha Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The passenger in the car took off running and the car left the scene. Police were able to catch the suspect and arrest Antoine Demetrius Richardson Jr., of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man jailed for contact violation

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from a report that he had texted a rural Hull resident he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats

Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco. There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids woman cited for public intox

ROCK RAPIDS—A 42-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Andrea Lee Jansma stemmed from her being found holding onto her bike while sitting on the curb on South Boone Street, a block north of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested after fleeing from deputy

HULL—A 19-year-old Orange City resident was arrested about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on numerous charges after fleeing from law enforcement earlier in the week. The arrest of Camdyn Lee Wilson stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup that was losing its cargo about 3:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, on Highway 75, three miles southwest of Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Two Injured in Crash Near Rock Valley

Two people were injured in a crash near Rock Valley Wednesday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident at 3:41 pm at the intersection of 360th St. and Dogwood Ave., five miles west of Rock Valley. 15-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley, was travelling south on Dogwood...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Granville man jailed for terrorism threat

GRANVILLE—A 58-year-old Granville man was arrested about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of threat of terrorism. The arrest of Ryan Alwin Betcke stemmed from him calling Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANVILLE, IA
Sioux City Journal

24-year-old man stabbed numerous times in George, Iowa

GEORGE, Iowa — A 24-year-old victim was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital Sunday, after being stabbed numerous times in George. According to a statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue at 8 a.m. for a party who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and, then, flown to Sioux Falls.
GEORGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox

SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
SHELDON, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy