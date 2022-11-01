ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, NC

Erwin soccer follows in coach's footsteps with dramatic playoff victory

By James Crabtree-Hannigan, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago
CANDLER — Before playing Enka for the third time this season, Erwin soccer coach Gonzalo Martinez-Cruz told his players the only way they would avoid another loss to the Jets was to believe in themselves, even if few outside the locker room did.

The Warriors players knew Martinez-Cruz was speaking from experience, and over the next 80 minutes, they showed they had bought into his message.

A 63rd-minute goal from forward Alejandro Garces resulted in a 1-0 Erwin win in the first round of the 3A playoffs, extending Martinez-Cruz's first season as a head coach just four years after he led the Warriors to a historic postseason upset as a player.

"This is just a very emotional day," Martinez-Cruz said. "Seeing the smiles on these kids' faces, seeing all their hard work paying off, it just makes me very happy."

Martinez-Cruz was coaching at the middle school level the past two seasons, while the varsity Warriors went 2-31.

When the head coaching position came available, the Montreat College senior applied, got the job and built a coaching staff primarily made up of fellow Warriors alumni.

"Not only was he our coach, he cared for us as well," Garces said. "He cared about our well-being … and that helped us have a better connection and have more chemistry."

Having so much in common with his players gave him instant credibility, Martinez-Cruz said. He grew up just minutes away from some of them, has remained involved in the community since graduating from Erwin and, like almost everyone in the program, is Latino.

"He knows our language, he knows what we go through on a daily basis," Garces said. "It's a lot easier, it's great to have a Latino coach."

Erwin (12-10-1) opened the season 6-1 but struggled against the MAC, finishing 2-9-1 in the conference, including a pair of 2-1 losses to Enka (10-9-3).

The Warriors entered the playoffs as the No. 27 seed, traveling to Candler for a third matchup with the No. 7 Jets.

"We knew that we were going to be the underdogs," Garces said, "but we still came with full confidence. Knowing that we lost by so little, we could beat them."

If they needed any reassurance, they could look at Martinez-Cruz's experience.

In 2018, Erwin was the No. 31 seed on the road at No. 2 Southwestern Randolph and won 3-1, just the third postseason victory in program history.

"The sky's the limit," Martinez-Cruz told them. "You guys can go as far as you want."

The game was even throughout, without a ton of scoring chances until Warriors midfielder Sammy Denes' shot from distance clanged back off the crossbar.

Garces followed the shot and headed it into the open goal, giving Erwin the lead to defend over what Martinez-Cruz called "the longest 15 minutes."

Enka had some set piece chances but couldn't convert, and the Warriors held on for program postseason win No. 4, half of which Martinez-Cruz has had a role in. Erwin will be on the road against No. 10 Hickory (17-2-3) on Thursday.

But as significant as a playoff win is, Martinez-Cruz hopes his players realize they can emulate more than just his on-field successes.

"A lot of them, they just go to school and they're like, 'Eh, might graduate, and after that I have to go to work,'" Martinez-Cruz said earlier this season. "I want to implement an opportunity for them to think about college. … They can see me [graduate college] and be like hey, he went to Erwin, he played soccer, and now he's graduated."

