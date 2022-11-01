Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbu.org
Welcome Home: 3 Peoria transplants reflect on their first year living in the River City
Making the jump to move to a new place can be intimidating, especially if moving from a different state or country. Three transplants to the Peoria region recently took the plunge and reflect on their first year living in the River City. They all came from different places, backgrounds, and ultimately chose to settle in Peoria for varying reasons.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Peoria Players Theatre, Holiday Inn
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about Peoria Players Theatres’ upcoming performance of Holiday Inn.
25newsnow.com
Peoria group prepares for nearly century-old tradition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria organization has been helping those in need for almost one-hundred years, and this year, the tradition holds. Peoria’s Itoo society has begun preparing meals for their 95th Annual Supper. The very first supper was held in 1928, and although they didn’t feed...
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Peoria Rescue Ministries
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how you can help your neighbors in need with Peoria Rescue Ministries.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Civic Center hosting 18 shows in 12 days in November
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s an upcoming jam-packed schedule for the Peoria Civic Center. Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar says they’ll be hosting 18 shows in the next 12 days, kicking off Wednesday night with Bradley Men’s Basketball and the Broadway show “Come From Away”.
This Illinois Owl Stole a Horse Broom & Rode Off Like a Cowboy
A funny thing happened the other day in a neighborhood in Illinois. You might want to sit down for this. An owl decided he wanted to be a cowboy and stole a horse broom. There's video showing what happened next. Eric Lind works at Pekin Community High School as a...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
Central Illinois Proud
Arson dogs arrive in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Departments’ newest additions arrived on Monday from North Carolina. Two 14-month Belgium Malinois, a girl and a boy, will serve as accelerant detection dogs who assist arson investigators with fire investigations. The female dog is named Molly after the nation’s first...
wcbu.org
Groups hope to maximize potential of the Peoria area port designation
Stakeholders from several organizations are looking to determine the best ways to maximize the economic potential of the Illinois River, in and around Greater Peoria. The efforts stem from last year’s federal designation of the Illinois Waterways Ports and Terminals Port Statistical Area, which incorporates a 175-mile stretch of the river – from Havana to LaSalle-Peru – and opens access to significant infrastructure funding across 10 counties.
Central Illinois Proud
Home Sweet Home Ministries’ opens community center
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit recently opened a new space for the community to gather. Home sweet home ministries, inviting people into The Junction, its new community center. Home Sweet Home CEO Matt Burgess said it’s open to anyone and gives people a chance to meet someone new.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Gunshot victim found in Peoria Wednesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the area of Wisconsin Ave. and Archer Ave. are shut down due to a police incident. Police have also shut down the area of Archer Ave. and Missouri Ave. WMBD has a crew on the way to the area and...
25newsnow.com
Popular walking & biking trail expanding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “Trails are something the people of Peoria, greater Peoria, and Central Illinois have supported or continued to support.’. One of Peoria’s beloved walking and biking trail is expanding. A move Mayor Rita Ali says will improve the quality of life in the river...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, November 2nd
These two are Rosco and Hamlet. They’re adolescent rats and they’re ready to go explore a new home. There are many others like them at PCAPS and with the Peoria Humane Society.
25newsnow.com
New Peoria fish hobby shop opens up doors
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dan Olsson has been an aquatic artist and fish fanatic for many years. “I’m a fish geek.” Olsson said, “I know that there’ are a lot of other fish geeks out there.”. As Olsson was growing his hobby, he said he...
25newsnow.com
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
wcbu.org
Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health
UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhoods to receive lighting upgrades
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Peoria Mayor Rita Ali will hold a news conference on Wednesday, highlighting state funding for new street lights. As part of efforts to modernize local infrastructure and make our streets safer, Gordon-Booth and Mayor Ali will join local leaders...
25newsnow.com
Update: Peoria Fire HazMat team identifies unknown substance at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The unknown “white powdery substance” that caused an employee to be transported to a local hospital has been identified, according to officials. Officials have not released what that substance is. WGEM called the Peoria Fire Department to get more information on what the substance...
Comments / 1