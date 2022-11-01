Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).

3 DAYS AGO