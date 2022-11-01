ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
Benzinga

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. To that end, here are some of the...
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Walmart's Deals for Days 2022 starts soon

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Amazon: The 10 best items to shop right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Don’t wait to start your holiday shopping this year, as there are early Black Friday deals at Amazon. Most retailers have a Black Friday deals preview, and Amazon’s selection includes big savings, according to Sanjana Prakash, a shopping expert at Tom’s Guide. Prime members will get even more benefits, such as one-day shipping with no minimum purchase and fast grocery delivery through Whole Foods.
ConsumerAffairs

Mattress Firm to host Black Friday deals through December 6

Getting ahead of the holiday season has been a theme this year, and several retailers have already announced plans for Black Friday deals that last the entire month of November – Macy’s, Walmart, and Target, among others. Now, Mattress Firm is joining that list, with Black Friday sales...
ComicBook

Walmart+ Memberships Are Half Off For Your Black Friday, Paramount+, and PS5 Needs

Walmart has announced their Black Friday Deals for Days plans for the 2022 holiday season, and it all starts today, November 1st with half off a Walmart+ membership. Regularly priced at $98 for the year, you can get a full year of benefits for $49 here at Walmart until November 3rd 2022 at 11:59PM ET. These benefits include a built-in subscription to Paramount+, early access to online deals, free shipping with no minimum order, member savings on fuel, and 6 months of free Spotify Premium (limited time), It also improves your chances of scoring a PS5 this holiday season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy