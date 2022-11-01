ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

LIV gets no world ranking points and it’s starting to show

By DOUG FERGUSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2q6i_0iuVOGOu00
1 of 6

LIV Golf filed its application for world ranking points a month after it played its first event, and none was awarded for the inaugural season as the Official World Golf Ranking considers it.

The effect of not earning ranking points — except for two majors and a few European tour events — is becoming clear with each week.

LIV Golf signed 18 players who were among the top 50 going into 2022. With two months left in the year, now there are only 11. Of those players, nine were in the top 25 to start the year. Now there are three.

Dustin Johnson was No. 13 when he signed. Now he is at No. 31, one spot behind Corey Conners.

Nine players have fallen out of the top 100, a group that includes Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter and Matthew Wolff.

Still to be determined is how much the majors will rely on the world ranking as part of their criteria. But even if the majors left everything the way it was last year, 35 of the leading 48 players from LIV Golf would not be exempt for the Masters, U.S. Open or British Open next year. The PGA Championship bases a bulk of its field on “special invitations,” and those invitations tend to go to players in the top 100.

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and most likely Johnson would be the only ones assured of playing in all four majors. All have won majors from 2019 or onward, and those typically come with a five-year exemption to the other majors.

TIGER’S MILWAUKEE ACE

Tiger Woods played to the crowd when he made a hole-in-one at the Greater Milwaukee Open in his professional debut in 1996. He tossed the ball into the crowd. It bounced off the hands of Bob Gustin’s brother-in-law right into his lap.

Even more fortuitous for Gustin was getting Woods to sign the Titleist Professional 90.

Gustin has kept the ball in a glass case with all the tournament information on a gold plaque. And now it’s going to auction.

The “1996 Tiger Woods Hole-in-One Golf Ball” will be in Heritage Auctions’ Fall Sports Catalog on Nov. 17-19. A full ticket from the tournament where Woods made his pro debut sold for $99,000 in February.

Gustin said he would be splitting the proceed with David Beck, his brother-in-law.

“He’s the one who shouted, ‘Throw it over here!’ He’s the only who it deflected off of before it came to me,” Gustin said. “We both had a part in me ending up with this ball, so we’ll both enjoy it after it goes to someone else.”

Woods had made only three aces on tour, all early in his career. He made his most famous hole-in-one on the 16th hole of the Phoenix Open the following year, and his third one at the Sprint International in 1998.

LYDIA MOVES ON

Lydia Ko is making another coaching change, leaving Sean Foley after more than two years. Ko said the split was for “logistical reasons.”

The split comes during one of Ko’s most consistent seasons. She has risen to No. 3 in the world and leads the race for LPGA Player of the Year (by one point) and the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average.

“When I first met Sean, I was in a place where I didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself and in my game,” Ko wrote on Instagram. “Over the past two years he has helped me evolve as a better player and person. Our time together was full of so much learning, laughter. Last month, we decided to go our own ways as a coach and player due to logistical reasons, but Sean will always be a close friend. Sean has been and will be a mentor to me.”

NEW NO. 1

Jin Young Ko lost the No. 1 ranking this week to Atthaya Thitikul, largely due to an injured left wrist that kept her out for two months and led to her withdrawing when she returned two weeks ago at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

Ko now has a chance to do something no one else has since the women’s world ranking made its debut in 2006. No one has reached No. 1 five times.

Ko, Sung Hyun Park and Inbee Park each have gone to No. 1 on four occasions. Ko is hopeful of returning for the final two LPGA events in Florida.

She has been No. 1 for 156 weeks, two weeks short of the record set by Lorena Ochoa. Ochoa reached No. 1 only once and stayed there until her surprise retirement in 2010.

ASIAN TOUR

Chase Koepka has played in Bangkok, Saudi Arabia and Miami in the past four months. Now he’s headed for Morocco to play in the International Series event on the Asian Tour.

Never mind that Koepka won more money on LIV Golf this year — $4.3 million — than the Asian Tour event offers in total prize money ($1.5 million).

Koepka is among six players who earned more in LIV Golf than the total prize find in Morocco this week. The others are James Piot, Turk Pettit, Wade Ormsby, Sihwan Kim and Phachara Khongwatmai.

The Morocco field includes 15 players who have competed in at least one LIV Golf Invitational event this year, including Andy Ogletree. He played in the inaugural LIV event outside London, finished last and made $120,000.

HAVE GAME, WILL TRAVEL

In the non-major division, Rory McIlroy winning the CJ Cup at Congaree and The Summit allowed him to join Tiger Woods as the only players in the past 20 years to twice defend a title on a different course.

McIlroy also won the Canadian Open at Hamilton in 2019 and at St. George’s in 2022 (two years were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic). Woods won a World Golf Championship in Ireland (2002) and north of Atlanta (2003), and then Harding Park (2005), The Grove outside London (2006) and Doral (2007).

Throw in the majors over the past 20 years and the list expands.

Woods twice defended his PGA Championship title at different courses (Medinah-Valhalla in 1999-2000 and Medinah-Southern Hills in 2006-07) and the British Open (St. Andrews-Royal Liverpool in 2005-06). Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open in consecutive years at Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills and the PGA Championship at Bellerive and Bethpage Black).

DIVOTS

Chicago Golf Club, one of the founding clubs of the USGA, will host the U.S. Women’s Open for the first time in 2033. ... Oliver Bekker has played 26 times on the European tour this year and earned 776,297 euros. He played one time at a LIV Golf Invitational and made $737,500. ... The Irish Open is moving to Sept. 7-10 next year, putting it two weeks after the FedEx Cup ends and two weeks before the Ryder Cup in Italy. ... One day after Tennessee Volunteers freshman Caleb Surratt was 21 shots worse (64-85), he was 20 shots better (85-65) at the Bermuda Championship. ... John Solheim has been selected to receive the PGA Distinguished Service Award. Solheim, the executive chairman of Ping and the son of founder Karsten Solheim, is to be honored Wednesday at the PGA of America’s annual meeting in Phoenix. ... Twelve of the past 13 winners on the PGA Tour have been ranked inside the top 50 in the world. The exception was Mackenzie Hughes (No. 82) in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Including his bonus for winning the season points race, Johnson averaged $1,484,907 for every round he played on LIV Golf this year.

FINAL WORD

“How could they ignore us now?” — Talor Gooch at the conclusion of the LIV Golf season.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 96

SA Ander
2d ago

exhibition golf, not about the playing competition golf, just about money and trying to tear down professional golf, just to tear down pro golf....

Reply(1)
37
John
1d ago

TRUMP is the one who bowed to the SAIDIS, who wanted TRUMP to announce, there was no such disaster as 9-11, it was a HOLLYWOOD filmed stunt movie! And then ALEX JONES for a $1 million from the SAUDIS, agreed with TRUMP! 😲

Reply(8)
19
...."G"....
2d ago

Good!! I hope they get nothing.... I hope they go bankrupt, wouldn't that be like number nine🤣

Reply(2)
63
Related
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player daggers fellow pro over Jack Nicklaus comparison: "How?!"

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim took to social media this week to chide fellow pro Chesson Hadley after he found himself reportedly held in the same regard as legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. If the name Kim rings a bell, it's because he hit the headlines earlier in the year when...
Golf Digest

A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices

Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf ready to sign PGA Tour stars Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

LIV Golf is reportedly going after two of the world's best PGA Tour players in Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ahead of the 2023 season. It is understood LIV Golf execs want between seven and 10 new players joining them from the PGA Tour before the end of the year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game

The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
ALABAMA STATE
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack

Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
The Spun

Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News

Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
WPXI

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
thegolfnewsnet.com

What is the size of the golf ball and hole?

Sometimes the golf ball doesn't look like it can ever fit in a golf hole. And sometimes the golf hole looks so big that you'll never miss. So, what size is the golf ball and golf hole?. What size is the golf ball allowed by the Rules of Golf?. The...
golfmagic.com

LIV's Phil Mickelson ripped over social post: "You are DESTROYING the game!"

The first season of LIV Golf is in the books and Phil Mickelson has returned to social media where he claimed $255m series has "renewed" his passion for the game. It's been a hell of a year for the six-time major champion. He ducked out of public life in February when his famously controversial remarks about working with the "scary" Saudis and using them as leverage were made public.
golfmagic.com

"Asked NOT to attend"; field for Greg Norman's PGA Tour event confirmed

The field for LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's annual QBE Shootout will feature two LPGA Tour players for the first time in the event's 34-year history, but the defending champions (now on LIV) are out. Lexi Thompson (ranked seventh in the world) will be making her sixth appearance in the...
golfmagic.com

Everyone is saying the same thing after watching latest Tiger Woods clip

Tiger Woods returned to the golf course as part of TaylorMade's 'Masked Swinger' Halloween video on Monday afternoon, but golf fans were all left wondering the same thing after viewing the clip. TaylorMade got five of its biggest PGA Tour athletes - Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler...
golfmagic.com

Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
golfmagic.com

"Whipping boy" Patrick Reed files another defamation lawsuit against golf media

LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has filed another defamation lawsuit against members of the golf media, this time wanting $250m in damages. Reed is already involved in a $750m lawsuit against the Golf Channel and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee. As well as Chamblee that lawsuit involves Golf Channel broadcasters...
Golf Digest

Signed Tiger Woods golf ball that was used for famous hole-in-one is up for sale

One of the oddest and lesser-known things about Tiger Woods' incredible career is that he hasn't had a hole-in-one in competition since 1998. Making the drought even weirder is that Woods made one in each of his first three seasons as a pro. So getting your hands on one of those three golf balls is difficult—unless Tiger happened to toss one to you himself.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy