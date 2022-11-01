Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
What factors impact the value of farmland?
While the price of farmland has shot up 35% in pockets of the Midwest in the last couple of years, factors determining value are pretty consistent. Income potential and location are still key in the monetary value of farmland. “I know ‘unprecedented” is overused, but it is accurate to describe...
Magic 95.1
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
starvedrock.media
Analysis shows more than 132,000 Illinois public employees with six-figure salaries
(The Center Square) – An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of employees were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
KSDK
VERIFY: Is it true property taxes in Illinois will increase if Amendment 1 passes on Nov. 8?
Amendment 1, a right to collective bargaining measure, could change the state’s constitution. 5 On Your Side viewers want to know if it also guarantees a tax hike.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
Illinois ranks 36th in new tax climate report
(The Center Square) – Illinois received poor rankings in the Tax Foundation 2023 Tax Climate Report. Illinois finished 36th overall in the report, which looks at the state's corporate taxes, individual income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance. Jannelle Fritts of the Tax Foundation worked on the...
Illinois May Find These Thanksgiving Groceries In Short Supply
Given the way the last couple of years have played out, I'm sure that no one reading this will be truly surprised to learn that some of the items we've grown used to having on our Thanksgiving Day tables may be unavailable this year, and if they are available, they'll be a lot more expensive than the last time we bought them.
Carle, Aetna strike deal; Retirees poised to have in-network access to doctors
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna Monday struck a deal. Retired state employees enrolled in state-sponsored health benefits will be able to continue to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year, according to both companies’ leadership. The news came late on the eve of the first day of […]
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations
The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
KBUR
Illinois seedcorn company to open distribution site in Ames
Ames, IA- An Illinois seedcorn company plans to build a new distribution site in Ames. Radio Iowa reports that Wyffels Hybrids announced the new facility will be located on approximately 150 acres along Interstate 35 and Highway 30. The company says the first phase of construction includes a new warehouse and distribution center to bring seed closer to customers in Iowa, southern South Dakota, and southern Minnesota.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Illinois: Types & Where They Live
Illinois is known for Chicago, which is not the state’s capital but rather its greatest metropolis. Some people may be astonished to find that Illinois has any significant fauna. Even so, there are natural areas close to Chicago. The abundance of wild animals in Illinois is made possible by the state’s many wildlife refuges. However, when it comes to wild cats, only one native species roams around the state today. Are these wild cats bobcats?
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
KFVS12
Meat Processing Plant in Southern Illinois
A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
Effingham Radio
Senator Rose Files Bill to Offer Healthcare Choice to Retirees
In response to ongoing issues with the State of Illinois’ failure to provide adequate healthcare coverage for state retirees, State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) has filed legislation to allow them to choose their health insurance provider. There is similar legislation filed in the Illinois House earlier this week by Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian).
NBC Chicago
Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth
The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
A look at the Illinois races as election enters its final week
SPRINGFIELD – In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to...
Central Illinois Proud
Darren Bailey, JB Pritzker to accept election results win or lose
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — After years of election denial regarding the 2020 presidential election, a challenge has been raised here in Illinois. It’s primetime in this year’s midterm elections. Candidates are making their final push to get elected, and campaigns are digging up any dirt they can on their opponents.
Central Illinois Proud
Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
Intercity rail project through Wisconsin, Minnesota, & Illinois entering final design stages
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A big three-state railway project is reaching the final design stages. Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois Departments of Transportation, along with Amtrak, are working on adding another round-trip rail service. The service goes from the Twin Cities to Chicago, making stops at stations along the way. Construction is set to begin next year. Crews will be...
beckersasc.com
Anesthesiologist named to Illinois' medical board
Maria Laporta, MD, chief of anesthesiology at Freeport (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, was named a member of the Illinois State Medical Board, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said Oct. 31. Dr. Laporta also practices with Rockford (Ill.) Anesthesiologists Associates. Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Laporta serves as a clinical assistant professor...
