It’s been over a year since Lauren Graham, 55, and Peter Krause, 57, split, and now that some time has gone by, the Gilmore Girls actress said she can now see that they probably weren’t the best partners for each other. The 55-year-old actress told PEOPLE in an interview published Wednesday, Nov. 2, “I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there. And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking.”

1 DAY AGO