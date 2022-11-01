Read full article on original website
New S550 Ford Mustang GT Steeda Cat-Back Exhaust Revealed
While the all-new, 2024 Ford Mustang is set to launch in a few months, the S550 isn’t done by a long shot. In fact, a host of new performance parts have been released for the current-gen model in recent months, including a rear adjustable ride height system and MagneRide controller, both from Steeda. Now, that list continues to grow, as Steeda has just revealed its new S550 Ford Mustang GT cat-back exhaust system, too.
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
Many Ford Vehicles Part Of Auto Parts Class Action Settlements
Over the past few years, a legal battle between a trio of Tier 1 automotive suppliers and a host of vehicle owners has been ongoing over claims that the former conspired together to artificially raise and fix the price of various vehicle components. A grand total of five class action lawsuits were filed over these claims, involving more than 70 suppliers in total, but three of those companies – Bosal Industries and Bosal USA, Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC, and ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., ZF Friedrichshaven AG, and Lucas Automotive GmbH – now known a ZF Active Safety GmbH – have now agreed to pay $3.15 million as part of a settlement that includes a number of Ford vehicles, according to Repairer Driven News.
1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor ‘Hero’ Car Heading To SEMA 2022
While Ford itself isn’t officially making an appearance at SEMA 2022, there will be at least a handful of Blue Oval machines present at the show, including a couple classic Mustangs. For example, Ringbrothers is bringing a custom 1969 Mustang known as the “Patriarc” to show off. It will be accompanied by a movie star Mustang – one of the famous 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, nicknamed “Eleanor,” from the movie Gone In 60 Seconds, which will also be in attendance, compliments of CTEK, a global battery charging solutions brand.
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
Meguiar’s Announces Three Killer New Products at SEMA
They’re every bit as good as you’d want them to be.
8 Cool Cars and Terrific Trucks Coming to SEMA
Like all major car shows around the world, SEMA is definitely going through a period of transition. Not just from internal combustion to electricity, though that’s part of it, but from being a major draw for carmakers to being… less of a major draw. Both Ford and GM have pulled out of the massive aftermarket parts extravaganza that opens Tuesday in fabulous Las Vegas, and even Honda and Hyundai are nowhere to be seen on the floor chart. But Toyota, Volkswagen, MOPAR, Dodge, and Nissan will be at the show, with a few concept builds and plenty of performance parts.While the doors open Tuesday, November 1, a few builds have already been released. Here are our favorites.
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Raptor Is Heading To The Baja 1000
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed early this year and just entered production a couple of months ago, but has already proven to be a hot entity among consumers, prompting FoMoCo to ramp up production of the high-performance off-roader. Now, the new Ranger Raptor will also be looking to make a name for itself at the iconic Baja 1000 – where racing versions of the Ford Bronco have competed over the past couple of years – as it will participate in the grueling event later this month.
2023 Ford Escape Drops Hands-Free Liftgate Ahead Of Production
Having made its debut just last week, the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape offers up revised styling inside and out, as well as a totally overhauled trim level lineup with some new additions – chiefly, the ST-Line series and Active trim, among various other changes. However, even this new model isn’t immune to ongoing global supply chain issues, it seems, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Escape has dropped the hands-free liftgate feature prior to the start of production, a change that also impacts the 2023 Ford Explorer, as Ford Authority reported yesterday.
Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator EVs Will Be Oakville’s Only Vehicles
Currently, the Oakville Assembly plant in Canada produces the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus for North America, but that facility will stop building both the mainstream crossover and its luxury counterpart after the 2023 model year. As Ford Authority reported in 2020, the Oakville plant was slated to replace those models with five new EVs in 2025 following a complete retooling in 2024 – including all-electric versions of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator crossovers. In fact, an “Explorer-like” EV is slated to become the automaker’s next all-electric model, while Lincoln plans on rolling out four new second-generation EVs by 2026. However, it seems as if The Blue Ovals’ plans have changed somewhat in the past two years, and now the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs will be the only two models built at Oakville, according to Automotive News Canada.
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Ford Accessories Program’s Sales Up Significantly From 2020
In recent years, Blue Oval customers are purchasing more and more parts and accessories for their rides, with newer models like the Ford Maverick and Ford Bronco leading the way. This has prompted the automaker to expand its official Ford accessories catalog substantially – with a particular focus on off-road offerings – while the automaker also offers customers the ability to finance those goods along with their vehicle purchase, as well as giving select buyers big discounts and launching a series of accessory-focused Pinterest accounts in five different countries. Now, with SEMA 2022 kicking off today, we’re also learning that Ford accessories sales have exploded over the past two years, too.
Ford Escape, Lincoln Corsair Plant’s Future Is Uncertain
With the debut of the refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair taking place back in September – which was followed by the reveal of the also-refreshed 2023 Ford Escape late last month – it would seem as if the Louisville Assembly plant in Kentucky, where both crossovers are built, would be fairly secure, at least in the short term. Ford CEO Jim Farley even gave the plant a “shout out” recently, praising the employees that work there a couple of years after the automaker invested $550 million in the plant. However, Farley also recently hinted that the Escape may be facing cancellation at some point in the future, and now, Automotive News is reporting that the Louisville plant itself is staring at an uncertain future as well.
2023 Ford Transit Trail Debuts As Upfit-Ready Off-Road Van
The Ford Transit Trail – a rugged, off-road-focused variant of the best-selling van – was revealed back in June of 2020 for the European market. As Ford Authority reported back in February, the new model was also expected to head stateside, and a couple of months later, Ford filed a patent for Transit Trail in the U.S. Since then, Ford Authority has revealed some exclusive details regarding the 2023 Ford Transit Trail and captured the van completely uncovered on film, while FoMoCo itself teased the Transit Trail last month. Now, the all-new U.S.-spec 2023 Ford Transit Trail has finally been revealed as an unfit-ready, off-road-capable van.
Electric Bike Maker Kakuka Introduces The Rampage Fat-Tire E-Bike
This futuristic, rugged electric bike comes to us from Kakuka, a China-based e-bike maker that's a newcomer to the scene. Despite its fledgling status, this hasn't stopped the brand from releasing a radically styled e-bike with the equally bold claim of enabling riders to "rampage their way into the future." Sure, the Kakuka Rampage looks futuristic, but does it have the goods to back it up? Let's take a closer look.
Ford Bronco Bestop Fender Flares Officially Revealed
The Ford Bronco is currently The Blue Oval’s most popular vehicle to customize, and it isn’t even close, as owners have purchased a tremendous number of official FoMoCo accessories for their SUV over the past couple of years. However, the Bronco enjoys a burgeoning aftermarket full of parts and accessories as well, with companies like Bestop offering a variety of upgrades for the rugged SUV. Now, that lineup has once again expanded, this time to add Ford Bronco Bestop fender flares that offer up an alternative to the official Sasquatch fender flares from Ford Performance.
Ford Explorer Incentive Offers 0.9 Percent APR In November 2022
During November 2022, a Ford Explorer incentive offers 0.9 percent APR financing for select 2022 models. This offer is limited to select markets. Ford Explorer incentive offers for October 2022 vary by region. Below, we’re providing the largest observed discounts in four major U.S. markets:. New York: 0.9 percent...
