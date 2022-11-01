ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jazz beat Grizzlies for second time in three days

Lauri Markkanen compiled a season-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a 121-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night in Salt Lake City. This was Utah's second win over Memphis at home in three days. The Jazz, who led by...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win

10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
ESPN

Siakam has 31 points, 12 boards, Raptors rout Hawks 139-109

TORONTO -- — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109 Monday night. “We weren’t ready to play and we got our (butt) kicked,” Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray said. Gary Trent...
ATLANTA, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

TNT's Reggie Miller calls out NBA players for staying silent on Nets' Kyrie Irving: 'The players have dropped the ball'

Kyrie Irving has faced backlash for tweeting out a link to a film filled with antisemitic tropes, but one NBA analyst is also aiming criticism at Irving's colleagues. During the TNT broadcast of Tuesday night's game between the Bulls and Nets, Reggie Miller expressed disappointment in NBA players for failing to speak out on the Irving situation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy