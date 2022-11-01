ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big rig causes closure on Highway 58

-- This morning Caltrans 9 and the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident that closed the eastbound lanes of Route 58, near the Keene exit. According to the CHP website, the crash happened around 1 a.m. and officials said that the big rig, was jack-knifed which caused the closure of both lanes.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 killed, identified in Mojave crash

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man and a woman, each residents of Boron, were killed in a crash on Highway 14 in Mojave late Tuesday night, according to California Highway Patrol. At around 11:15 p.m. CHP received a report of a crash on northbound Highway 14 at Backus Road...
MOJAVE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Road advisories for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Power outages near Rosedale Hwy. and Heath Rd.

-- This morning about 1000 customers in the western part of Rosedale near Heath Rd. woke up without power this morning. According to the PG&E website, The outage started around 5:40 a.m. and they are estimating power will be restored by 9:15 a.m. The company is currently investigating the cause...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shooting investigation forces closure of southbound Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound traffic on Highway 99 has been closed north of the Ming Avenue exit due to a shooting investigating, according to the California Highway Patrol. Emergency crews and law enforcement were called to the highway near Wilson Road just before 9 p.m. The California Highway Patrol tweeted all lanes of southbound […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
KGET 17

Federal, local agencies conduct gang enforcement bust in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 21 federal and state search warrants were served and multiple arrests made Thursday morning in Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Homeland Security Investigations, BPD, Kern County Probation Department, Kern County Sheriff’s office, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, DEA, FBI, US Marshals...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Tulare Police officers arrested, deputies say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Tulare Police officers were arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they responded to a large house party with loud music. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies contacted several people at the address in north Visalia on Monday and arrested two people on […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Man dies after crashing into business in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle crash at the intersection of Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Their […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating an attempted grand theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

