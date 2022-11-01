Read full article on original website
WATCH: TikTok-er Claims Sheridan Is the ‘Worst Town in Wyoming’
There have been several so-called studies and quite a few debates as to which town is actually the worst in the entire state of Wyoming, but a recent TikTok video seems to have the undeniable answer. TikTok username, connorcathcart2.0, who claims to be a Wyoming outdoorsman, posted a video three...
There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them
Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
Total Lunar Eclipse & “Blood Moon” In Store For Next Week Across Wyoming
Well, this is an interesting time for a "Blood Moon", having it on Election Day for the first time ever. Is that a sign of something, or just dumb luck? It's the latter, obviously, but it's fun to think otherwise. The last total lunar eclipse was back in May. If you remembered to get up, at least in Cheyenne, you were disappointed because of the cloud coverage.
Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days
Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather
A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
Here, Kitty, Kitty. Homeowner Finds Wyoming Cougar At Their House
You can make as many cougar jokes as you want, but I don't think you'd want a real-life cougar hanging out at your house like one Wyomingite discovered. I'm sure he didn't do the "pssss pssss pssss" sound for it to come to them, either. A wild video on TikTok...
Wyoming Gun Sales Bring In Record State Tax Revenue
In Wyoming, we often think of how much money coal, gas, and oil bring into our government revenue. That has been the main source of funding. But there are a few other sources that are significant and worth looking at. Wyomingites own more guns per capita than other states. That's...
Wyoming High School Swimming Fans: Who Wins the Titles? [POLLS]
The 2022 Wyoming High School girls' swimming & diving season ends this week in Laramie with the state championships. Class 3A is on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4, 2022. Class 4A will compete on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, 2022. What do the fans think? You've...
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design
Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
Wyoming Sees 10.1% Statewide Inflation in Second Quarter
According to the bi-annual report by Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division, the state saw an inflation rate of 10.1% in the second quarter of this year, the highest since 1981. The biggest increase in inflation comes from transportation at 16.4%, followed by food at 15.6%, and housing at 8.6%, with medicine and clothes at the bottom at 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.
Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds
With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
Time is Running out to Apply for Preference Points in Wyoming
Halloween isn't the only big thing happening on the 31st... it's the last day to apply for preference points. If you're looking to up your odds of another notch on the ol' hunting license, you can still purchase preference points. "Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn...
65 MPH Gusts Expected to Blast Portions of I-80 Tonight-Wednesday
Wind gusts up to 65 mph are expected to blast portions of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming tonight through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. High Wind Warnings are in effect for much of Carbon County from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Wednesday. URGENT...
Wyoming Health Department Offers Tips on Staying Safe During Halloween
On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health passed on a statement from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center warning parents of things to avoid on Halloween. The Nebraska Center serves people in Nebraska, along with Idaho, Wyoming, American Samoa, and the Federated States of Micronesia. Some of those include wearing warm...
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Laramie Lawyer
The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning December 8, 2022, according to a release by the Wyoming State Bar. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently...
RIDE and Wyoming SBE Discussed Public Input Findings on Graduate Initiative
Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) discussed the findings from the public input gathered by the RIDE and Profile of a Graduate initiative at a joint meeting last week, according to a press release.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Reminds Motorists To Be Alert On Icy Bridges
In a release sent by The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) on Thursday, they would like to remind motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses, and ramps with the temperatures getting colder. Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the rest of the roadway....
