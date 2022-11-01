ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them

Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days

Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
CASPER, WY
Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather

A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
Wyoming Gun Sales Bring In Record State Tax Revenue

In Wyoming, we often think of how much money coal, gas, and oil bring into our government revenue. That has been the main source of funding. But there are a few other sources that are significant and worth looking at. Wyomingites own more guns per capita than other states. That's...
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It

As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design

Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
Wyoming Sees 10.1% Statewide Inflation in Second Quarter

According to the bi-annual report by Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division, the state saw an inflation rate of 10.1% in the second quarter of this year, the highest since 1981. The biggest increase in inflation comes from transportation at 16.4%, followed by food at 15.6%, and housing at 8.6%, with medicine and clothes at the bottom at 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.
Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds

With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Laramie Lawyer

The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning December 8, 2022, according to a release by the Wyoming State Bar. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming.

