u.today
64 Billion DOGE Bought at $0.09 Price as Several Traders Entered at This Point
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The 11 Official Stock Market Sectors
When you consider the best places to put your money to work as a stock market investor, it’s helpful to understand how and where various publicly traded companies generate revenue and earnings. To that end, in 1999 two giants in the world of finance, Morgan Stanley Capital International MSCI...
CNBC
Bitcoin rises as Fed hints at policy shift, and BitDeer delays Wall Street debut: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Callie Cox of eToro discusses macro pressures weighing on crypto investors.
Humana Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Humana. Looking at options history for Humana HUM we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
Earnings Previews: Block, Carvana, Coinbase, PayPal, Starbucks
After markets close on Thursday, these five companies are on deck to report quarterly earnings. Here's what analysts expect.
cryptopotato.com
Current Bitcoin Bear Market Exactly Like Previous Ones But There’s a Catch
On-chain analysis has revealed many similarities with the 2022 Bitcoin bear market and previous cycle bottoms. In its ‘week on-chain’ report on Oct. 31, analytics provider Glassnode made a number of comparisons between the current Bitcoin market cycle bottom and those from previous bear markets. Last week’s relief...
trading-education.com
5 Best Cryptos To Buy Now With 10x Potential
STEPN - A must-buy crypto that introduced the concept of “move-to-earn”. A Closer Look At The 5 Best Crypto To Buy Now With 10x Potential. Most of 2022 has not worked in favor of the crypto market, as the monetary policy tightening, combined with recession worries, has led valuations lower, leading to a prolonged crypto winter. But what comes as a ray of hope is the bounce-back of the crypto after a bearish trend. It is still possible to get rich by investing in cryptos with massive upside potential before 2023 begins. So let’s take a closer look at these 5 cryptos with 10x potential.
u.today
Ethereum Rushing Toward $1,800: Crypto Market Review, October 31
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase burns $546M of USD resources as it reports another quarter in the red with a 55% revenue decline
Coinbase reported its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Nov. 3, revealing a decline of 55% in revenue year-over year as Q3 revenue came in at $590.3 million, down from $1.31 billion in Q3 2021. The company’s also recorded a net loss of $540.6 million, or $2.43 per share, versus...
Benzinga
'Most Streamlined Play' To Invest In Bitcoin Via Equity Markets: Analyst Predicts 44% Upside For MicroStrategy Stock
Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi said MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR remained the "most streamlined play" when it came to hamstrung equity investors gaining exposure to Bitcoin BTC/USD. The MicroStrategy Analyst: Vafi maintained the buy rating with a price target of $372, indicating he sees a 44.6% upside for the stock of...
Black Diamond Therapeutics And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones closed lower by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Sarepta Therapeutics Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sarepta Therapeutics. Looking at options history for Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
Chevron, Uber Technologies, And A Way To 'Bet Against The Big Guys' Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said that each name is around 3% in the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF XPH. The pharma sector is a defensive strategy that also offers growth opportunities, she added. Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management...
#2 Investment for 2023
In a world with more than 20,000 investments to chose from, then being my #2 selection for the year ahead is still pretty impressive. Discover why the ARK Innovation ETF...
NASDAQ
As the Economy Shifts, Retail Investors Step Away
The stock market surge after the economic shock of the pandemic gave rise to a historic increase in retail investors. Surging share prices, unexpected extra cash from stimulus checks and the sudden popularity of meme stocks brought in a new sort of trader, one who was less focused on fundamentals and looking more at a moonshot.
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement
Today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting could decide the fate of crypto and Bitcoin for the coming weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in recent weeks, financial markets around the world are hanging on every word from the Federal Reserve to predict future policies. Currently, there is little...
AOL Corp
Coinbase Q3 earnings miss but users hang on
Coinbase Global (COIN) reported third-quarter earnings Thursday showing the company missed estimates on revenue and earnings. However, it retained users and lowered expenses better than analysts predicted. Shares rallied more than 4.5% in after-hours trading following Thursday’s sell-off of 8.2% through the trading day. The stock is 77.5% lower than...
kitco.com
Fidelity and Goldman Sachs wade deeper into the world of crypto
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The new crypto offering will be powered by Fidelity Digital Assets, the company’s cryptocurrency subsidiary. To go along...
Looking At Wayfair's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Wayfair W. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
CNBC
Fidelity to open commission-free crypto trading to retail investors
Fidelity Investments is launching a commission-free crypto trading product for retail investors. The firm, one of the largest brokerages in the world handling $9.9 trillion in assets, opened an early-access waitlist to users Thursday morning. The service, called Fidelity Crypto, will allow investors to buy and sell. and use custodial...
