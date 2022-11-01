ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

64 Billion DOGE Bought at $0.09 Price as Several Traders Entered at This Point

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TheStreet

The 11 Official Stock Market Sectors

When you consider the best places to put your money to work as a stock market investor, it’s helpful to understand how and where various publicly traded companies generate revenue and earnings. To that end, in 1999 two giants in the world of finance, Morgan Stanley Capital International MSCI...
Benzinga

Humana Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Humana. Looking at options history for Humana HUM we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
cryptopotato.com

Current Bitcoin Bear Market Exactly Like Previous Ones But There’s a Catch

On-chain analysis has revealed many similarities with the 2022 Bitcoin bear market and previous cycle bottoms. In its ‘week on-chain’ report on Oct. 31, analytics provider Glassnode made a number of comparisons between the current Bitcoin market cycle bottom and those from previous bear markets. Last week’s relief...
trading-education.com

5 Best Cryptos To Buy Now With 10x Potential

STEPN - A must-buy crypto that introduced the concept of “move-to-earn”. A Closer Look At The 5 Best Crypto To Buy Now With 10x Potential. Most of 2022 has not worked in favor of the crypto market, as the monetary policy tightening, combined with recession worries, has led valuations lower, leading to a prolonged crypto winter. But what comes as a ray of hope is the bounce-back of the crypto after a bearish trend. It is still possible to get rich by investing in cryptos with massive upside potential before 2023 begins. So let’s take a closer look at these 5 cryptos with 10x potential.
u.today

Ethereum Rushing Toward $1,800: Crypto Market Review, October 31

Benzinga

Black Diamond Therapeutics And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed lower by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

Sarepta Therapeutics Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sarepta Therapeutics. Looking at options history for Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
Entrepreneur

#2 Investment for 2023

In a world with more than 20,000 investments to chose from, then being my #2 selection for the year ahead is still pretty impressive. Discover why the ARK Innovation ETF...
NASDAQ

As the Economy Shifts, Retail Investors Step Away

The stock market surge after the economic shock of the pandemic gave rise to a historic increase in retail investors. Surging share prices, unexpected extra cash from stimulus checks and the sudden popularity of meme stocks brought in a new sort of trader, one who was less focused on fundamentals and looking more at a moonshot.
boundingintocrypto.com

Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement

Today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting could decide the fate of crypto and Bitcoin for the coming weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in recent weeks, financial markets around the world are hanging on every word from the Federal Reserve to predict future policies. Currently, there is little...
AOL Corp

Coinbase Q3 earnings miss but users hang on

Coinbase Global (COIN) reported third-quarter earnings Thursday showing the company missed estimates on revenue and earnings. However, it retained users and lowered expenses better than analysts predicted. Shares rallied more than 4.5% in after-hours trading following Thursday’s sell-off of 8.2% through the trading day. The stock is 77.5% lower than...
kitco.com

Fidelity and Goldman Sachs wade deeper into the world of crypto

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The new crypto offering will be powered by Fidelity Digital Assets, the company’s cryptocurrency subsidiary. To go along...
Benzinga

Looking At Wayfair's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Wayfair W. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
CNBC

Fidelity to open commission-free crypto trading to retail investors

Fidelity Investments is launching a commission-free crypto trading product for retail investors. The firm, one of the largest brokerages in the world handling $9.9 trillion in assets, opened an early-access waitlist to users Thursday morning. The service, called Fidelity Crypto, will allow investors to buy and sell. and use custodial...

