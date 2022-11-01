Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen OFFICIALLY Divorced, Judge Signs Off Hours After Model Files To End Marriage
Well, that was fast! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially divorced. Hours after the model filed to end their 13-year marriage, the judge signed off — meaning they are now ex-husband and ex-wife, RadarOnline.com can report. The divorced duo is now legally single.As this outlet reported, Gisele filed for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, marking one of the quickest divorces in Hollywood history — unlike Brangelina or Kimye, who should take note. The 42-year-old supermodel's move came after a month of rumors that an official split was on the horizon. Gisele and Brady hashed out details like...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divorce: Here's Why The Ex-Power Couple Chose To Delay Their Divorce Filing
After much speculation and tabloid headlines, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially announced their divorce in separate posts on their respective Instagram accounts. However, one divorce lawyer sees these two's move as "smart," giving them the privacy they want.
'We All Have Our Unique Challenges In Life': Tom Brady Breaks His Silence On Split From Gisele Bündchen Days After Settling $400 Million Divorce
Tom Brady opened up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen for the first time since the celebrity couple officially split last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising interview came Monday morning during the latest episode of the 45-year-old NFL quarterback’s Sirius XM show, Let's Go!During the discussion, Brady spoke not only about his and Bündchen’s split but also the consequences their marital woes had on his football season leading up to the divorce. He also spoke about his children and his plans moving forward now that he and Bündchen are officially single."I think there's a lot of professionals in life that...
Report reveals how Tom Brady feels about divorce
Tom Brady is not a man who is out celebrating being single again. Brady and his ex-wife Gisele shared statements last week announcing their divorce. According to People, this is not an outcome Brady wanted. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback “wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix...
There Are Major Differences Between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Divorce Announcements: ‘She Is So Done’
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce, and fans saw some key differences in the former couple's statements about the breakup.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Attended 'Family Stabilization Course' Prior To Bombshell Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen both completed four-hour family courses prior to their divorce, announced on Friday, October 28. According to court documents, the NFL pro and the supermodel attended state "required" classes on "family stabilization," designed to help educate parents on the impact their divorce has on their children as they move forward as coparents.
Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'
Brady and Bündchen will file for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed Tom Brady is speaking out about his and wife Gisele Bündchen's decision to file for divorce. PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who had been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce Friday morning in Florida. Brady, 45, posted a statement to his Instagram story shortly after. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors: Expert Believes NFL Icon's Inconsistency Affects 13-Year Marriage
A relationship expert weighs in on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors, theorizing the possible reason behind their alleged split. The professional believes the model feels "neglected and unloved," while the NFL icon seems confused.
Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Divorce Spilled Into Football
Tom Brady recently opened up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and admitted the issues carried over onto the football field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently appeared on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with challenges off the field.
