This Arkansas farmer is changing how they farm due to climate change

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — This spring marked the fourth consecutive abnormally wet planting season for the Shoffner Research Farm in Jackson County. Multiple heavy rain storms prevented sixth-generation farmer Hallie Shoffner from being able to work in her fields, which ultimately cost her small 1,000-acre farm a lot of money, and they inevitably reduced yield.
Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill

November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
Dry weather, shipping snags compound issues for Arkansas soybean growers

A lack of summer rain in southern and Midwestern states could mean reduced soybean yields in Arkansas this harvest season. Following a wet spring planting season, growers have had to contend with an unusually dry summer with some parts of the state not seeing rain for as many as two months. That, coupled with rising energy prices, has raised input costs for growers of Arkansas’ most common row crop, soybeans.
Storms, some strong, likely Friday evening

Thunderstorms are likely Friday evening across Arkansas. Outdoor events and high school football could be impacted by these storms as they move quickly from west to east. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially between 5 and 10 PM. The main severe weather threat would be high winds embedded within the line of storms, but a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.
October 2022 Arkansas River Report

Leadville - 1.32 inches. Walsenburg - 1.05 inches. Colorado Springs - 0.14-0.56 inch. Early season snowpack is trending above average for the Arkansas Basin with the latest NRCS Snowpack Telemetry (SNOTEL) report showing basin-wide snowpack at 125 percent of median for snow-water equivalent (SWE). The highest reading is currently at Hayden Pass, where the SNOTEL station shows the SWE at 2.5 inches.
The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?

For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question.  Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election?  It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas ballot questions explained

LAKE VILLAGE - Arkansas voters have more than the usual candidates to consider when they cast their ballots this election season. The natural state has four ballot measures for voters to decide. As Arkansas voters started casting ballots in early voting, out came the campaigners to drum up support for...
Arkansas wagering sets a new record in September

A lot of folks in Arkansas are putting their chips in on the wide variety of sports betting, with wagers totaling a record $21.18 million in September, well above the previous record of $12.6 million in June, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Sports wagers may...
Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
What One Word Does Arkansas Have Trouble Spelling?

Can you believe that in the state of Arkansas this is the word they misspell the most?. We spent a lot of our time online, writing things on social media or if you are like me working on stories to share with you. Well between the spellcheck on various plug-ins we have some protection against misspelled words. Right now my plug-in is telling me I have misspelled, I know right?
Native American Heritage Stops in Arkansas

November opens the celebration of Native American Heritage month. Arkansas has deep roots with several Native American tribes, including Quapaw, Caddo, and Osage. November is a great time to explore this history, learn from the past and continue to increase our understanding of the Indigenous people who first called Arkansas home.
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
