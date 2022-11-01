New & Notable: Bar 167 offers an extensive drinks list and seafood-centric menu in the former Fulton Five space

Read full article on original website
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
charlestonmag.com
Nice Commerce elevates the fulfillment process for growing brands such as Jack Rudy Cocktail Company, Red Clay Hot Sauce, Smith Ironware, and Natalist
Nice Commerce handles fullfillment for local brands such as Jack Rudy Cocktail Company. Gray Anderson can’t let a good idea get away. The College of Charleston graduate is a serial entrepreneur and e-commerce wizard, responsible for brands such as Mr. Stick’s “Just Add Butter” seasoning and Monument Shutter Company. But those are side hustles, fueled by his primary venture, Nice Commerce.
Charleston City Paper
Experience omakase dining in Charleston
The Japanese word “omakase” is traditionally associated with sushi and Japanese cuisine. The more common American equivalent is something like a chef’s table or tasting menu. “Essentially omakase just means ‘leave it up to you, up to the chef,’” said Chris Schoedler, co-owner and chef of Sushi-Wa...
Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Charleston 2022 SC: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Charleston this year? This post covers Christmas Charleston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Charleston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Black Food Truck Festival returns Nov. 19-20
According to U.S. Census data, Black entrepreneurship is on the rise. Even before the pandemic, Black-owned businesses (with more than one employee) grew 8% from 2018 to 2019. Post-pandemic, that growth appears to be continuing as evidenced by our next guest’s Lowcountry event. Mike Switzer interviews Marcus Hammond, organizer of the Black Food Truck Festival coming to Charleston, SC Nov. 19-20.
charlestonmag.com
Riverland Terrace: Discover where to eat, shop, and play when you’re in the neighborhood with Troy Miller, the architect behind the Muni’s renovation
(Inset) Troy Miller borrows a Muni golf cart to point out the area’s attributes, including its views of Wappoo Creek and its avenue of oaks on Wappoo Drive. An old landscape architecture adage is that you never build paths, you let people beat them. Troy Miller’s family has done its share of path-beating throughout Riverland Terrace on James Island. His grandfather, Aaron “Harry” Miller, caddied at the adjacent Charleston Municipal Golf Course a few years after its 1929 opening. His dad, PGA pro golfer Ronnie Miller, landed his first job there. And Miller himself grew up hitting the links at the Muni.
abcnews4.com
New 36-room King Street hotel approved by zoning board, needs further review
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A proposed six-story hotel on King Street has made it to the next round of approval. Tuesday night, the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals passed a special exception request 5-0 for a new hotel located at 438 King Street, nearby Halls Chophouse. The...
charlestonmag.com
FlipRings, a College of Charleston senior’s statement-making jewelry business, has grown quicky in just three years
When College of Charleston freshman and communication major Nicole Birnbaum was sent home to Wyckoff, New Jersey, due to Hurricane Dorian in 2019, she didn’t expect to develop an idea for a new jewelry product that would take her from regular co-ed to Student Entrepreneur of the Year for 2021-22.
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
abcnews4.com
Enjoy the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will be hosting another season of festive events this holiday season, including the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, and horse drawn carriage rides, plus two new events – Lights & Love and Merry & Bright. Beginning on November 19th with the annual Lights Up tree lighting, the Towne Centre is anticipating a full season of merry moments, beautiful decorations and holiday cheer.
Charleston County Parks hosting annual Harvest Festival on Saturday
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Community members are invited to celebrate fall at the Harvest Festival on Saturday hosted by Charleston County Parks. In addition to kid-friendly activities such as hayrides and pumpkin decorating, the annual celebration highlights Charleston’s vibrant music scene with local bands playing throughout the event. This year’s lineup includes YeeHaw Junction, Gravel […]
charlestonmag.com
Home Guard: Coastal Conservation League’s new leader Faith Rivers James aims to create spaces where people can feel free and safe
Serendipity. That’s how Faith Rivers James describes her path to becoming the new executive director of the Coastal Conservation League (CCL). James grew up in Mount Pleasant’s Four Mile community, where Interstate-526 now terminates into Highway 17. During her time as the first female African American graduate of Porter-Gaud, then at Dartmouth, and later at Harvard Law School, she watched her idyllic village morph into a bustling highway interchange.
charlestonmag.com
189 Marsh Island Drive
Tucked beneath a peaceful maritime forest canopy of native pines, palmettos, and live oaks, this .23-acre custom homesite is situated along a quiet cul-de-sac within one of Kiawah’s most established neighborhoods. The location provides quick access to the beach, championship golf, dining, and more, and Marsh Island Park and observation tower are a short walk or bike ride away. .23 acres, maritime forest view; $375,000.
charlestonmag.com
61 Ocean Point Drive
Located in the exclusive neighborhood of Wild Dunes on Isle of Palms, this coastal retreat offers a spacious interior, inviting outdoor living spaces, and uninterrupted views of the ocean and the Wild Dunes Links golf course. At nearly 7,000 square feet the home is private and centers around the spacious, light-filled living spaces. 6,307 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3/2 bathrooms; $6,750,000.
momcollective.com
Things to Do in Charleston (November 2022)
Welcome to November! Here’s a look at all of the fun, family-friendly events taking place around Charleston this month!. *Please note – While we make every effort to crosscheck current links and event details on our guides, we always encourage you to do the same before making final plans. If details are missing or incorrect, please let us know so that we can correct them.
West Ashley restaurant to close after 18 years
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – After 18 years of service, Caroline’s Aloha Bar in Avondale will close its doors in November. Caroline’s Aloha Bar announced on Friday that the restaurant will presently close on November 12. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years! We’ve appreciated your continued support over these years!” the […]
abcnews4.com
Where to get rid of Pumpkins in the Lowcountry now that Halloween is over
CHARLESTON (WCIV) — The clock has struck midnight on Halloween. The costumes now go away, and the candy is picked up, but where do the all the pumpkins go?. 1.1 billion pounds of pumpkin are sold each October according to the US Department of Energy. Once October ends, over two-thirds of the pumpkins ends up in landfills.
Highest-rated bars in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over […]
abcnews4.com
Tickets now on sale for the 2023 Lowcountry Oyster Festival
Mount Pleasant S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Restaurant Foundation has announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Lowcountry Oyster Festival. At the event guests will be able to enjoy oyster shucking contests, eating contests, and live music. A children's area and a food court showcasing a...
bravotv.com
See Every "Epic" Detail of Leva Bonaparte's Backyard Halloween Party
The Southern Charm mom had "another successful [kids'] Halloween party," complete with the coolest balloon installations, jaw-dropping decor, and a perfectly eerie charcuterie board. Leva Bonaparte is always excited to get into the Halloween spirit, and this year, the Southern Charm mom celebrated with an incredible backyard bash. "Well that...
