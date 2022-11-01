ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRC

Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
BLUE ASH, OH
Fox 19

Developers submit designs for $500 million convention center hotel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The puzzle pieces are falling into place for a development proposal spanning Downtown Cincinnati’s convention center district, including preliminary designs for a new name-brand convention center hotel. 3CDC Executive Director Steve Leeper gave an update on the convention center district to the Hamilton County Board of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The Treasury's new Series I bond rate announcement

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury made the announcement that Series I bonds will pay 6.89% annual interest through April 2023, down from the current 9.62% yearly rate that’s been offered since May. It’s the third highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998, and investors may lock in this rate for six months by purchasing anytime before the end of April. Independent financial advisor Rob De Lessio of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss what this means in more detail.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati

Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Aircraft Maintenance Company Breaks Ground on New Hangar at CVG

F&E Aircraft Maintenance's expansion will create nearly 250 full-time positions. (Hebron, Ky.) – A groundbreaking was held Tuesday at the site of FEAM AERO’s new three-bay hanger at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Governor Andy Beshear joined local officials from Boone County and leaders from F&E Aircraft Maintenance (FEAM...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
moversmakers.org

Two nonprofits awarded $400K

Two Cincinnati nonprofits have been named among 106 nonprofits nationally to participate in a Bank of America accelerator program – with each getting $200,000 over two years. College Hill CURC and Last Mile Food Rescue have been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders for their work addressing...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Wastewater shows more COVID in Cincinnati than other numbers indicate

Monitoring of Cincinnati-area wastewater has indicated there's a lot more COVID-19 in the region than other tests have shown. The Cincinnati Health Department says positive test reports are low, but sampling at the four wastewater collection sites indicate a surge in COVID RNA. Interim Health Commissioner Grant Mussman says the...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Outdoor Airsoft arena idea in its first phase, owners say

A Butler County family wants to create a community that will be united. Jeff Neal and his nephew Jeremiah Hughley and his wife, Brianna Nolan, want to create an outdoor Airsoft arena, unlike what’s in Butler County. While they want to capitalize on the re-emerging growth of Airsoft, which...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

From 12 to 9: Shrinking Erlanger council race threatens to push out incumbents

Editor’s note: LINK nky sent a candidate questionnaire by email to every candidate in the race and received responses from six individuals. Ryan Elmore, Tyson Hermes, Don Skidmore, Renee Skidmore, Stephen Knipper, Frank Wichmann and Stephen Klare did not return a request for their campaign information. Erlanger City Council...
ERLANGER, KY
wvxu.org

NKY career training programs get a boost from the governor

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $15 million in funding for infrastructure and education in Northern Kentucky Tuesday. Beshear made the announcement at Holmes High School in Covington, which will receive part of that funding to improve the school's Chapman Vocational Center on campus. Holmes' Assistant Principal and Director...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northerner

A deeper dive into NKU budget deficit: Causes, changes, impacts and response

Northern Kentucky University announced an unexpected budget deficit of $18.7 million as well as a plan for combating it at a budget and strategic update meeting on Oct. 6. Following the meeting, top university officials spoke with The Northerner about the background and impacts of the deficit, as well as faculty reactions to the plan and what has changed since.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
lovelandmagazine.com

[Video] The Works Pizza slices ribbon under new ownership

Loveland, Ohio – Last Friday the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance and the Clermont County Chamber of Commerce celebrated with a ribbon-cutting for Lance Sizemore, the new owner of The Works Brick Oven Pizza in Loveland’s Historic District. The restaurant is best known for its brick wood-fired pizza oven, the historic building it is located in, and a Pullman Passenger Train Car. The restaurant was founded by Scott and Jamie Gordon almost 19-years-ago.
LOVELAND, OH
linknky.com

Beshear announces $15 million for infrastructure, education in NKY

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday over $15 million in funding for infrastructure and education in Northern Kentucky. “Today’s awards will help our students, our seniors and everyone in between,” Beshear said. “World-class companies are choosing Kentucky because of our world-class workforce, and that means we have to keep investing in education, as well as our infrastructure and support for families, to make Kentucky an even better place to live and work.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Deadline for PSLF student loan waiver is Monday

CINCINNATI — Monday, Oct. 31 is the deadline for public service workers to take advantage of a program that could help reduce their student loan debt. Launched in 2007, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program is for public service workers who made 10 years worth of qualifying payments while on the job.
CINCINNATI, OH

