I-TEAM: Area fencing company accused of taking deposit, never starting work
KETTERING — A Local woman reached out for help after she said an area fencing company took her money. Kim Wattermann called her dog Willow an “escape artist”, and said it’s the reason she was looking to get a new fence. Wattermannn reached out to a...
WKRC
Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
Fox 19
Developers submit designs for $500 million convention center hotel
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The puzzle pieces are falling into place for a development proposal spanning Downtown Cincinnati’s convention center district, including preliminary designs for a new name-brand convention center hotel. 3CDC Executive Director Steve Leeper gave an update on the convention center district to the Hamilton County Board of...
WKRC
The Treasury's new Series I bond rate announcement
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury made the announcement that Series I bonds will pay 6.89% annual interest through April 2023, down from the current 9.62% yearly rate that’s been offered since May. It’s the third highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998, and investors may lock in this rate for six months by purchasing anytime before the end of April. Independent financial advisor Rob De Lessio of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss what this means in more detail.
wvxu.org
A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati
Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
eaglecountryonline.com
Aircraft Maintenance Company Breaks Ground on New Hangar at CVG
F&E Aircraft Maintenance's expansion will create nearly 250 full-time positions. (Hebron, Ky.) – A groundbreaking was held Tuesday at the site of FEAM AERO’s new three-bay hanger at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Governor Andy Beshear joined local officials from Boone County and leaders from F&E Aircraft Maintenance (FEAM...
New airline, non-stop destination coming to Dayton International Airport
A new airline and non-stop destination is coming to the Dayton International Airport, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Airport. The city, airport and airline will make the announcement Thursday, the spokesperson said in a media release issued Tuesday. The airline and new destination were not identified ahead of the announcement Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG
HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
moversmakers.org
Two nonprofits awarded $400K
Two Cincinnati nonprofits have been named among 106 nonprofits nationally to participate in a Bank of America accelerator program – with each getting $200,000 over two years. College Hill CURC and Last Mile Food Rescue have been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders for their work addressing...
If Passed, Cincinnati's Issue 11 Could Rein in Mayoral Power
Issue 11 would eliminate the mayor’s “pocket veto.”
wvxu.org
Wastewater shows more COVID in Cincinnati than other numbers indicate
Monitoring of Cincinnati-area wastewater has indicated there's a lot more COVID-19 in the region than other tests have shown. The Cincinnati Health Department says positive test reports are low, but sampling at the four wastewater collection sites indicate a surge in COVID RNA. Interim Health Commissioner Grant Mussman says the...
dayton.com
Outdoor Airsoft arena idea in its first phase, owners say
A Butler County family wants to create a community that will be united. Jeff Neal and his nephew Jeremiah Hughley and his wife, Brianna Nolan, want to create an outdoor Airsoft arena, unlike what’s in Butler County. While they want to capitalize on the re-emerging growth of Airsoft, which...
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
linknky.com
From 12 to 9: Shrinking Erlanger council race threatens to push out incumbents
Editor’s note: LINK nky sent a candidate questionnaire by email to every candidate in the race and received responses from six individuals. Ryan Elmore, Tyson Hermes, Don Skidmore, Renee Skidmore, Stephen Knipper, Frank Wichmann and Stephen Klare did not return a request for their campaign information. Erlanger City Council...
wvxu.org
Meet the local company making artificial turf with walnuts instead of rubber
Environmentally conscious sports fans are looking to replace rubber and plastic in artificial turf with natural materials like walnuts. It’s more expensive, but cleaner and greener if grass isn’t an option. A Greater Cincinnati company is making that walnut fill turf using Safeshell. The Motz Group, based in...
wvxu.org
NKY career training programs get a boost from the governor
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $15 million in funding for infrastructure and education in Northern Kentucky Tuesday. Beshear made the announcement at Holmes High School in Covington, which will receive part of that funding to improve the school's Chapman Vocational Center on campus. Holmes' Assistant Principal and Director...
Northerner
A deeper dive into NKU budget deficit: Causes, changes, impacts and response
Northern Kentucky University announced an unexpected budget deficit of $18.7 million as well as a plan for combating it at a budget and strategic update meeting on Oct. 6. Following the meeting, top university officials spoke with The Northerner about the background and impacts of the deficit, as well as faculty reactions to the plan and what has changed since.
lovelandmagazine.com
[Video] The Works Pizza slices ribbon under new ownership
Loveland, Ohio – Last Friday the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance and the Clermont County Chamber of Commerce celebrated with a ribbon-cutting for Lance Sizemore, the new owner of The Works Brick Oven Pizza in Loveland’s Historic District. The restaurant is best known for its brick wood-fired pizza oven, the historic building it is located in, and a Pullman Passenger Train Car. The restaurant was founded by Scott and Jamie Gordon almost 19-years-ago.
linknky.com
Beshear announces $15 million for infrastructure, education in NKY
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday over $15 million in funding for infrastructure and education in Northern Kentucky. “Today’s awards will help our students, our seniors and everyone in between,” Beshear said. “World-class companies are choosing Kentucky because of our world-class workforce, and that means we have to keep investing in education, as well as our infrastructure and support for families, to make Kentucky an even better place to live and work.”
WLWT 5
Deadline for PSLF student loan waiver is Monday
CINCINNATI — Monday, Oct. 31 is the deadline for public service workers to take advantage of a program that could help reduce their student loan debt. Launched in 2007, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program is for public service workers who made 10 years worth of qualifying payments while on the job.
