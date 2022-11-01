“In Equity & Justice”—After the Civil War, Black leaders demanded to be afforded the same rights as other men

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Do endorsements really matter during an election?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace is adding another endorsement to her list just days before the November 8 election. Miami Mayor Frances Suarez announced Wednesday his endorsement of Rep. Mace in the First Congressional District race during an event held at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant. Mayor Suarez is yet another name […]
Miami mayor to hold campaign event with Rep. Nancy Mace
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace is earning some national support in the days leading up to the November 8th general election. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is set to appear alongside the U.S. Representative from South Carolina on Wednesday for a campaign announcement at the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant. Francis currently serves […]
charlestonmag.com
Home Guard: Coastal Conservation League’s new leader Faith Rivers James aims to create spaces where people can feel free and safe
Serendipity. That’s how Faith Rivers James describes her path to becoming the new executive director of the Coastal Conservation League (CCL). James grew up in Mount Pleasant’s Four Mile community, where Interstate-526 now terminates into Highway 17. During her time as the first female African American graduate of Porter-Gaud, then at Dartmouth, and later at Harvard Law School, she watched her idyllic village morph into a bustling highway interchange.
Meet the candidates running for Berkeley County council
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters in Berkeley County will have to decide between multiple candidates in county council races. Incumbent candidates are facing a challenger in both the District 4 and 8 races. Each tells News 2 they have their own unique vision of where Berkeley County needs to head in the future. Republican […]
wtoc.com
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challenger Joe Cunningham. Cunningham is set to stop by our area later in the week and Governor McMaster came through today. Governor Henry McMaster’s bus tour around the Palmetto state stopped by our area...
What questions will appear on the ballot this November?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the November 8 general election will see state and local measures. Those casting their vote in Dorchester County will decide whether they want to continue the current one percent sales tax that goes toward road projects. More than 20 projects […]
“I do what the bible tells me": Santee woman turns 107
SANTEE, S.C. — Santee woman Adell Julie Thompson celebrated her 107th birthday on October 10th, and reflects on her journey leading up to this moment. “I do what the bible tell me." That's what Thompson says is the key to longevity. She was born October 10, 1915. Friends and...
charlestonmag.com
Why sculptor Morgan Kinne, who turns found objects into 3-D treasures, lets her artwork speak for itself
Morgan Kinne perches atop one of her ball-shaped works made of cardboard at her North Charleston home studio. You’ll find no bio or artist’s statement on her website and little explanation on her Instagram posts. When she shows her work, her artist’s statements are abbreviated; the how, what, and why boiled down to three or four sentences. Kinne, who works out of her North Charleston home studio, isn’t being evasive; she just prefers to communicate in other ways. Like ink and paint on plaster, mixed-media works, or sculptures, often so full of texture that it tempts the hands as well as the eyes. “I don’t vocalize well, so I use art as a form of communication,” she explains. “For me, it’s a better medium than words.”
charlestonmag.com
The Charleston Literary Festival kicks off a page-turning fall season, plus the return of YALLFest
As autumn’s cooler temps arrive in the Lowcountry, leaves begin to rustle. And not tree leaves but leaves of books—lots of them. Books clutched by enthusiastic tweens who line up by the thousands along King Street to meet their favorite authors. Books tucked under the tweed jackets of gents and smartly dressed young professionals who crowd into Dock Street Theatre to hear Tina Brown, former editor of Vanity Fair and author of The Palace Papers, set us straight about the royal family. It’s the height of the book festival season—the latest, action-packed chapter in Charleston’s long literary history.
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
Charleston City Council considers significant pay increases for all city employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People who work for the City of Charleston could see a significant pay increase soon. Charleston City Council met for a workshop on Tuesday evening to discuss the 2023 budget. “The number one issue that the City of Charleston is facing right now is pay for our employees,” said Councilman Ross […]
live5news.com
Charleston Veterans Day Parade to honor those who've served Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The annual Veterans Day Parade will pay tribute to Lowcountry veterans on Sunday afternoon. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will host the event for the 22nd year to honor and thank Lowcountry veterans of every generation who have served the nation during times of peace and war.
live5news.com
Female Veteran nonprofit hosts first fundraiser to help an ‘underserved population’
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A female Veteran-focused organization hosted its first fundraiser on Saturday to bring the community together and spread more awareness about the nonprofit. She’s the Veteran was started in 2020 by Army Veteran and founder Brooke Jackson Kahn. She wanted to give female Veterans a place...
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
charlestonmag.com
Orchestrating Success: How the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League boosts aspiring student musicians
Violinist Elaina Gable, who graduated from the Charleston County School of the Arts, received several scholarships from the Charleston Sympony Orchestra League. This fall, hundreds of visitors to the 25th annual Symphony Tour of Island Homes will be treated to a visual feast of architecture, landscapes, and interior design. Moving through the meticulously curated Kiawah Island properties, they’ll also discover an auditory delight: classical performances by some of the Lowcountry’s most ambitious student musicians. These soloists play as thanks for receiving merit scholarships from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL), host of the popular home tour.
Beaufort Co. Board of Education elects Dr. Christina Gwozdz as Chair
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Board of Education has elected veteran Board member, Dr. Christina Gwozdz to serve as Board Chair. The position became open when the former chair, David Striebinger unexpectedly passed away. “I will miss David, my friend and colleague,” said Gwozdz. “ I hope to honor his legacy with […]
NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Johnnie Major
Beaufort’s Johnnie Major, 79, a 1962 graduate of St Helena High School, was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 from Hallendale, Fla. After basic training at Fort Jackson and combat training, he was deployed to Vietnam. He was assigned near An Khe in the central highlands. While point man for his patrol heading to rescue other Army forces, he was severely wounded requiring medical evacuation, first to the Philippines and later Japan. He was awarded the Purple Heart. Upon return to the States, he served at Fort Jackson on the drill field.
wach.com
Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
Community Rallies Behind Moncks Corner Family After Toddler Loses COVID-19 Battle
The Berkeley County community is rallying behind a Moncks Corner couple who lost their toddler to COVID-19 this week. The post Community Rallies Behind Moncks Corner Family After Toddler Loses COVID-19 Battle appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
