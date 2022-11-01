Read full article on original website
Public input wanted in drought-resistant water supply
California is entering this next year with a water deficit, that is unlikely to recover with an average year of precipitation. With reservoir levels and groundwater levels dropping, the Metropolitan Water District is innovating new ways to reduce our reliance on imported water. Metropolitan Water District plays an integral role...
Wisconsin dance group celebrates Hmong New Year
MADISON, Wis. — Every year, tens of thousands of Hmong people celebrate the Hmong New Year throughout Wisconsin. Many came together Saturday at the Madison Hmong New Year celebration to show off their talents through dance, singing and a talent show. Pahoua Vang is the program director for Luna...
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 11,405 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Those without power can check the outage status or report an outage at https://www.we-energies.com/OutageManagement/Status/CurrentOutage. For more information...
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy
WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
Massachusetts Ballot Question 3, explained
What is Question 3 on the general election ballot?. Question 3 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The proposed...
GOP's Stuart Ray looks to flip Ky. seat held by Dem Yarmuth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, anchored in Louisville, is a spot of blue in a sea of red, the only Kentucky congressional district currently represented by a Democrat. Republican Stuart Ray wants to change that. He’s the GOP nominee to replace longtime Democrat John Yarmuth. Ray...
Exclusive: Van Orden dismisses Jan. 6 involvement in final pitch to voters
MENOMONIE, Wis. — It’s his second shot at the seat and Derrick Van Orden is now feeling the urgency in drumming up support for this race. “This is the most critical election in my lifetime and your lifetime I think,” Van Order told a crowd of voters in the parking lot of the Dunn Country Republican Party headquarters on Wednesday.
Ahead of Tuesday's election, Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — With just days away from the election, Maura Healey stopped in Central and Western Massachusetts Saturday looking to meet with voters. The Democrat, joined by elected officials in the area, hosted a canvas kickoff in Worcester’s Elm Park. Healey also made a stop in Springfield,...
Multiple Kentucky schools closed Friday due to widespread illness
KENTUCKY — Multiple school districts across the state will be closed Friday because of illness, including the flu. Some even closed Thursday and will be closed Monday. "Like with inclement weather days, the decision to close a district due to widespread illness is made by the superintendent and does not require a board vote," said Kentucky School Boards Association spokesperson Josh Shoulta. "The ability for a district to cancel school due to widespread illness, commonly referred to as taking ‘flu days’, has been used as needed by KY public schools for decades."
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
