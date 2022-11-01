Billboard supporting State Representative vandalized

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - State Representative Dustin Manwaring's billboard supporting is re-election bid was vandalized over the weekend.

Damage to the billboard included the word “re-elect” crossed out and replaced with the word “kill.” A coat-hanger was also spray-painted near the neck of Rep. Manwaring's photo.

The board has since been modified, but visible damage is still present on the current sign.

