Victoria's Secret to acquire Adore Me for $400 million

By Taijuan Moorman, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Victoria's Secret announced Tuesday that it is buying the online lingerie brand Adore Me for an initial $400 million.

Victoria's Secret said the acquisition will serve as a growth vehicle for the Reynoldsburg-based company, which is seeking to broaden and restore its image with consumers . Adore Me has been lauded both for its inclusive image as well as its popularity among a younger audience .

"The deal will create significant upside for VS&Co, including the opportunity to leverage Adore Me's expertiseand technology to continue to improve the Victoria's Secret and PINK customer shopping experience and accelerate the modernization of VS&Co's digital platform," Victoria's Secret said in a news release announcing the acquisition. "VS&Co and Adore Me will continue pushing the intimates category forward in a more inclusive, tech-forward and sustainable way."

The acquisition will include an upfront $400 million cash payment followed by further cash consideration, some of which will be fixed and some based on the performance and growth of Adore Me over a two-year period. The transaction has been unanimously approved by Victoria's Secret's board of directors and is expected to close by the end of January, financed with cash on hand.

More: Victoria's Secret cuts 160 management jobs

"Adore Me is a technology-led, digital-first innovator in the intimates category that will help us bring differentiated experiences to Victoria's Secret and PINK customers,” said Victoria's Secret CEO Martin Waters in the release. "This acquisition will be a significant accelerant as we pivot toward growth and modernize the foundation of our company with an entrepreneurial mindset that puts technology at the forefront of everything we do."

Victoria's Secret has increasingly used technology to enhance customer experience and operations, including its new technology-assisted fitting room experience "Crave." Adore Me has likewise employed technology in its operations and experiences, including its "home try-on" and monthly subscription options, which Victoria's Secret plans to offer its own customers.

"We have significantly grown our business over the past decade, and are excited to bring our technology, purchase experiences, inclusive assortment, brand and team to join the next phase of Victoria's Secret's growth and customer journey transformation," said Morgan Hermand, founder and CEO of Adore Me. Hermand will continue to lead the company after the acquisition.

Founded in 2011 in New York, Adore Me began opening retail stores in 2018 to compete with Victoria's Secret. Today, the company has six stores in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Tennessee. The company was named a leading digitally-native growth brand in intimate apparel by NPD Group and this year will earn an estimated $240 million in revenue.

Victoria's Secret, which has annual revenue of about $6.8 billion, became its own company last year , along with Bath & Body Works, the last two divisions of L Brands.

