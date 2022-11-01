The City of Yuma has selected three finalists in the search to replace Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith, who is retiring in January. A meet-and-greet session with the candidates will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 in the Community Room of the Yuma Police Department, 1500 S. 1st Ave. It will be open to the public and will last approximately one hour.

YUMA, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO