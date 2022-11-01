Read full article on original website
Finalists named in police chief search
The City of Yuma has selected three finalists in the search to replace Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith, who is retiring in January. A meet-and-greet session with the candidates will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 in the Community Room of the Yuma Police Department, 1500 S. 1st Ave. It will be open to the public and will last approximately one hour.
First ‘Uniquely Yuma’ bus shelters installed
The City of Yuma, the City’s Clean and Beautiful Commission, and Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) unveiled new bus shelters today that aim to provide riders reprieve from the weather while also serving to promote Yuma in an attractive manner. The new shelters were installed on both sides of...
Five-time Grammy nominee to return to Historic Yuma Theatre
Five-time Grammy nominee David Arkenstone and his group return to the Historic Yuma Theatre to perform 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. “A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone and Friends” is presented by QDV Productions. The evening will include joyful holiday spirits, virtuoso musicianship, and some of his chart-topping favorites reimagined and performed in exciting new arrangements. Arkenstone has planned surprises for this event, including the debut of some of his recent neoclassical compositions with strings, flutes, and percussion.
