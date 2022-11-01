Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Review
How do you follow up on one of the greatest video games of all time? Sony Santa Monica finds itself in a situation not dissimilar to when Francis Ford Coppola created the sequel to his mob movie masterpiece, The Godfather. Like part two of the Corleone story, God of War Ragnarok puts a fierce, younger member of the family directly under the microscope. In doing so it manages to reach the heights of its predecessor and, in some ways, even tower above it. The writing, performances, and music are each exceptional, bringing this expansive Norse tapestry to life – but even as it holds your heart in one hand with its elegantly told story it’s crunching bones in the other with fantastically ferocious combat. It all binds together to forge a monumental action epic that adds yet another impressive landmark to the video game landscape.
God Of War Ragnarok Leak Has The Team Apologizing And Beyond Furious
Sometimes leaks can be exciting, giving fans confirmation that a long-anticipated game is actually in development. Gamers were thrilled to see leaked development footage of "GTA 6," for example, because it confirmed that the game was making progress towards something resembling a playable game. However, other times leaks just spoil the fun for everyone. For instance, that "GTA" leak robbed Rockstar of the chance to announce the project on its own terms. Another example would be when major story details and cutscenes from "The Last of Us Part 2" leaked online, spoiling the game for excited players. Now, leaks of "God of War Ragnarok" seem to be appearing ahead of its release, but fans might be surprised to find out why.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Review: 'God of War: Ragnarök' is a majestic, if sometimes aggravating, triumph
God of War Ragnarök's story, setting, and characters inspire just as much awe as its 2018 predecessor did, even as the game undercuts its grand scale with aggravating design decisions.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök feels trapped between great design and blockbuster movies
In 2019, I bought my first PlayStation 4. It was the first Big Console I’d had since the days of the slim PlayStation 2, and it came with God of War (2018), a new game from a series I wasn’t too familiar with. But I fired it up on my shiny new toy, keen to try something different. A big part of my God of War experience — something that didn’t click until later — was the one-off novelty of playing a big blockbuster on a “new” console. And it was fine. It was OK. Sitting down to write this, I realize now that the finer points of the story were almost forgettable, which is kind of what happens when you follow the game-as-a-prestige-movie story path that seems to color a lot of the AAA landscape.
Gamespot
Avengers Directors Won't Make Another Marvel Movie Until 2030 At The Soonest
Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers who directed Marvel's highest-grossing movies of all time, will not return to make another MCU project for quite a while. Joe Russo told Variety that he and Anthony are not likely to return to the world of Marvel until 2030 at the soonest. "We're...
Ars Technica
God of War Ragnarök review: A scattered but strong sequel
It's been four years now since Sony reimagined the remorseless god of war Kratos as a meme-worthy single father struggling to connect with his son. A few years have also passed between the events of that game and those of God of War: Ragnarök, a less focused game that still serves as a worthy sequel that slots easily into the same groove as that reboot.
Gamespot
New Hercules Movie Factors In How Audiences Are "Trained By TikTok" These Days
Disney's new live-action Hercules movie will factor in how audiences are nowadays "trained by TikTok." Producer Joe Russo (Avengers) told Variety that the film will be "a little bit more experimental in tone," and that includes being shaped by how young people in particular are "trained" by TikTok these days.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Comparison: PS5 vs. PS4 vs. PS4 Pro
The long-awaited follow up to the stellar God of War (2018) is almost here, and there are a lot of ways to play the game. God of War Ragnarok will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. So whether you're up to date with a PS5 and want to see how Sony Santa Monica has utilized that extra hardware, or if you're still rocking a base model PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, this video should give you an idea as to what you're visually in for. Make sure to sound off in the comments how you'll be enjoying God of War Ragnarok!
Gamespot
The 14 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now
The 14 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now. Hulu is the fifth most popular streaming service behind Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max. While some of the newer streaming services have pushed it from the winner's podium, there's actually a ton of great stuff on the service. Setting aside the countless NBC comedies, FX shows like Archer and What We Do in the Shadows, and even original series like Handmaid's Tale and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, there are just a ton of awesome movies on the service that make it worth checking out.
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima Continues To Tease New Game With "How Come" Teaser
Hideo Kojima has released another short and sweet cryptic teaser for his new game. This time, it's a black and white image with the words, "How come?" Previous teasers include a photo of actress Shioli Kutsuna with the question, "Where am I?" plastered in the middle, and an Elle Fanning photo with the words, "Who am I?"
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
Sony wants God of War Ragnarok fans to pay $50 for graph paper
A small cost to own all of the nine realms
IGN
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
Gamespot
Netflix's The Sandman Finally Confirmed For Season 2
Netflix has finally confirmed that The Sandman from Neil Gaiman is returning for a second season. The streamer said in a social media post that "The Sandman will return to Netflix." Gaiman is quoted in Netflix's announcement, saying, "There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of...
God of War fan prepares for Ragnarok by destroying the game's hardest boss in just 13 seconds
Beating the hardest boss in God of War on the max difficulty quicker than you can say 'BOYYYYYYYYYYY'
Gamespot
Star Wars: The Mandalorian #5 - Chapter 5: The Gunslinger
On a familiar desert planet, the Mandalorian helps a rookie bounty hunter who is in over his head.
Gamespot
Aubrey Plaza Joins Cast For WandaVision Spinoff - Report
The WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos for Disney+ has cast Aubrey Plaza to star in the series alongside Kathryn Hahn, according to a report from Variety. The site's sources didn't have any details on the character Plaza will play in the show. What we do know is Hahn is returning to play Agatha Harkness. Additionally, Emma Caulfield Ford is coming back to play Dottie once again, while Joe Locke will appear in the show as well.
Gamespot
All 15 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2022 (So Far)
Each year, we're forced to say some painful goodbyes. It happens without fail, a new slew of TV shows are canceled, some beloved, others less so. Some shows go away without getting a proper ending to their story, while others get a planned conclusion that won't leave us hanging. Once upon a time, it was surprising to see streaming service giant Netflix adding shows to the list, but those days have come and gone.
Comments / 0