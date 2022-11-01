Manufacturing growth brings back jobs and pride to this Northeast Ohio city. Mayor Holly Brinda remembers the days when Elyria was a booming town and thousands of manufacturing jobs provided residents with comfortable middle-class lifestyles. Her family ties to the city go back five generations. In those days, business was fueled by the Black River that runs through the historic town and is the source of two scenic waterfalls.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO