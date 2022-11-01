Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Noa Rachel Coven
Noa Rachel Coven will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Noa is the daughter Sara and Brad Coven of Pepper Pike. She is the granddaughter of Joyce and Eric Wald, and Liza and Larry Coven. Noa attends Hawken School.
Cleveland Jewish News
B'nai Jeshurun Rabbi Emeritus Schachter described as 'rabbi's rabbi'
Serving as the senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike from 1987 to 2001, Rabbi Stanley Schachter led the synagogue during its merger with Congregation Beth Am in 1999. Schachter died Nov. 1 in Israel. He was 93. “It was an extremely successful merger, in part due...
Cleveland Jewish News
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Rabbi Emeritus Stanley Schachter dies
Rabbi Stanley J. Schachter, rabbi emeritus of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, died Oct. 31. Schachter served as the synagogue’s spiritual leader from 1987 to 2002. He has been rabbi emeritus since 2002. Schachter told the Cleveland Jewish News in a 2006 interview that “from the moment...
Cleveland Jewish News
William Rosner: April 2, 1946 to Oct. 9, 2022
When asked what it was like growing up with William “Bill” Rosner as a father, his sons, Zachary and Tyler, described a man that never knew how to sit still and enjoy a quiet moment. The former U.S. Department of State diplomat and immigration lawyer died at age...
Cleveland Jewish News
Irie Jamaican Kitchen coming to Shaker Heights
Irie Jamaican Kitchen is planning to open a location at 16614 Chagrin Blvd. in Shaker Heights, according to plans submitted to the Shaker Heights planning commission. The 1,700-square-foot space was previously occupied by La Belle Femme, a women’s clothing store. Founded in 2016 by chef Omar McKay, the restaurant...
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Otis Moss’ son, grandson discuss his legacy in ‘Otis’ Dream’
Less than two weeks ahead of Election Day, the Maltz Museum held a showing of the short film, “Otis’ Dream,” as a special launch event for its “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement” exhibition Oct. 26 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
northeastohioparent.com
Early Holiday Happenings Around Northeast Ohio
If your family is in the mood for some early festive fun, you’re in luck. Plenty of early holiday happenings are taking place throughout November and into early December in the greater Cleveland/Akron area. *We recommend checking with the venue or organization before attending any of the following events...
‘Ghost’ costume causes controversy for local sheriff
“A sheriff's office should be out there protecting people, and if I saw that on my street, I would be terrified.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Elevation Festival announces 2023 WonderFest dates
Elevation Festivals has announced its 2023 lineup of WonderFest festivals. WonderRoad in Indianapolis will be June 17 and June 18 at Garfield Park at 2345 Pagoda Drive. WonderStruck in Cleveland will be July 8 and July 9 at Lakeland Community College at 7700 Clocktower Drive in Kirtland. WonderBus in Columbus will be Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 at The Lawn at CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Road.
midwestliving.com
Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio
Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
clevelandmagazine.com
Elyria on the Rise
Manufacturing growth brings back jobs and pride to this Northeast Ohio city. Mayor Holly Brinda remembers the days when Elyria was a booming town and thousands of manufacturing jobs provided residents with comfortable middle-class lifestyles. Her family ties to the city go back five generations. In those days, business was fueled by the Black River that runs through the historic town and is the source of two scenic waterfalls.
X-Rated Halloween display in local neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
10 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home.
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
Medina switches holiday gears with eye on Candlelight Walk weekend
MEDINA, Ohio -- Halloween has passed and it is the time that many start to get into the Christmas spirit. Medina’s annual Candlelight Walk, presented by Main Street Medina, will be take place Nov 18-20. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. The weekend will feature...
clevelandmagazine.com
Habitat for Humanity Expands into Lorain County
Find out how this Cleveland nonprofit is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership into Lorain County. One of its first priorities is to reopen its popular ReStore home improvement center and thrift store in Amherst.
Akron Zoo offering free admission certain days in November
Akron Zoo is offering family-friendly admission prices multiple times in November.
ocj.com
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder
When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
