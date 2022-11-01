Read full article on original website
The story behind the surfer who got photobombed by a great white shark
Professional surfer Tyler Warren was competing at a surfing contest in San Onofre Beach, California, when something unexpected leaped out of the water behind him. A great white shark jumped out of the water just feet behind the surfer as he rode a wave — and Warren had no idea.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
World's tallest woman finally flies for the first time after plane removed six seats
No one particularly loves flying. Being stuck in an aluminium box for hours on end while tens of thousands of feet up in the air can be uncomfortable at the best of times. And don’t even get us started on the leg room. But for 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi, who...
