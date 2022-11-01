Read full article on original website
Home Guard: Coastal Conservation League’s new leader Faith Rivers James aims to create spaces where people can feel free and safe
Serendipity. That’s how Faith Rivers James describes her path to becoming the new executive director of the Coastal Conservation League (CCL). James grew up in Mount Pleasant’s Four Mile community, where Interstate-526 now terminates into Highway 17. During her time as the first female African American graduate of Porter-Gaud, then at Dartmouth, and later at Harvard Law School, she watched her idyllic village morph into a bustling highway interchange.
Orchestrating Success: How the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League boosts aspiring student musicians
Violinist Elaina Gable, who graduated from the Charleston County School of the Arts, received several scholarships from the Charleston Sympony Orchestra League. This fall, hundreds of visitors to the 25th annual Symphony Tour of Island Homes will be treated to a visual feast of architecture, landscapes, and interior design. Moving through the meticulously curated Kiawah Island properties, they’ll also discover an auditory delight: classical performances by some of the Lowcountry’s most ambitious student musicians. These soloists play as thanks for receiving merit scholarships from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL), host of the popular home tour.
Why sculptor Morgan Kinne, who turns found objects into 3-D treasures, lets her artwork speak for itself
Morgan Kinne perches atop one of her ball-shaped works made of cardboard at her North Charleston home studio. You’ll find no bio or artist’s statement on her website and little explanation on her Instagram posts. When she shows her work, her artist’s statements are abbreviated; the how, what, and why boiled down to three or four sentences. Kinne, who works out of her North Charleston home studio, isn’t being evasive; she just prefers to communicate in other ways. Like ink and paint on plaster, mixed-media works, or sculptures, often so full of texture that it tempts the hands as well as the eyes. “I don’t vocalize well, so I use art as a form of communication,” she explains. “For me, it’s a better medium than words.”
FlipRings, a College of Charleston senior’s statement-making jewelry business, has grown quicky in just three years
When College of Charleston freshman and communication major Nicole Birnbaum was sent home to Wyckoff, New Jersey, due to Hurricane Dorian in 2019, she didn’t expect to develop an idea for a new jewelry product that would take her from regular co-ed to Student Entrepreneur of the Year for 2021-22.
Riverland Terrace: Discover where to eat, shop, and play when you’re in the neighborhood with Troy Miller, the architect behind the Muni’s renovation
(Inset) Troy Miller borrows a Muni golf cart to point out the area’s attributes, including its views of Wappoo Creek and its avenue of oaks on Wappoo Drive. An old landscape architecture adage is that you never build paths, you let people beat them. Troy Miller’s family has done its share of path-beating throughout Riverland Terrace on James Island. His grandfather, Aaron “Harry” Miller, caddied at the adjacent Charleston Municipal Golf Course a few years after its 1929 opening. His dad, PGA pro golfer Ronnie Miller, landed his first job there. And Miller himself grew up hitting the links at the Muni.
Nice Commerce elevates the fulfillment process for growing brands such as Jack Rudy Cocktail Company, Red Clay Hot Sauce, Smith Ironware, and Natalist
Nice Commerce handles fullfillment for local brands such as Jack Rudy Cocktail Company. Gray Anderson can’t let a good idea get away. The College of Charleston graduate is a serial entrepreneur and e-commerce wizard, responsible for brands such as Mr. Stick’s “Just Add Butter” seasoning and Monument Shutter Company. But those are side hustles, fueled by his primary venture, Nice Commerce.
“In Equity & Justice”—After the Civil War, Black leaders demanded to be afforded the same rights as other men
Headlines from The Leader, the local weekly African American newspaper, on November 25, 1865, after ”radical members” of the first legislature since the Civil War met at Zion Church. There are many occasions to celebrate freedom in America: January first brings Emancipation Day parades. Juneteenth (when enslaved people...
