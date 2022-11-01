Read full article on original website
Pfizer working on a vaccine that combines flu and COVID-19
(WSYR-TV) — Pfizer, the company known more recently for its vaccination against COVID-19, has now announced a phase one study with BioNTech of an mRNA-based combination vaccine. This would allow patients to receive both the influenza shot and the COVID-19 shot in one vaccination. The announcement was made through...
Pfizer's RSV Vaccine Prevents Severe Illness in Infants — and It Could Be Available as Early as Next Year
Pfizer will apply for FDA approval by the end of 2022 after its clinical trial found the vaccine to be about 80% effective at preventing severe RSV in the first three months of an infant's life There is finally some good news about RSV: A vaccine may be on the way. Pfizer announced Tuesday that its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine prevents severe illness in infants. If approved by the FDA, it could be available as early as next year. The vaccine is about 80% efficient at preventing severe...
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
As RSV cases surge, Pfizer says it has a promising vaccine
After decades of researching respiratory syncytial virus, scientists announced a major development for a possible vaccine that could be available as soon as next year
FDA suggests parents not use infant head-shaping pillows
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday released a warning to parents to not use infant head-shaping pillows to prevent or treat any medical conditions. In a news release, the FDA suggested that parents and caregivers not use infant head-shaping pillows that could change the infant’s head shape or symmetry or claim to prevent or treat any medical condition. This is because the head-shaping pillows can create an “unsafe sleep environment,” possibly contributing to the risk of suffocation and death.
Health Care — Pfizer reports promising RSV vaccine findings
🎃 In case you were wondering how the “One Percent” live: Supermodel Heidi Klum dressed as a worm for Halloween. Today in health, Pfizer said its RSV vaccine was found to be effective at preventing symptoms in infants when the shot was administered to their mothers while pregnant.
Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Effective in Keeping Infants Out of Hospital in Phase 3 Trial
Pfizer announced that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine showed an efficacy of 82 percent against hospitalization in infants under 90 days old, and 69 percent among those younger than six months, according to a press release from the company. “This is potentially very exciting news,” says William Schaffner, MD,...
Pfizer develops RSV vaccine for infants given during pregnancy
Pfizer announced an experimental vaccine that, when administered during pregnancy, would protect infants from severe illness for up to six months of life.
After promising trial results for maternal RSV vaccine, Pfizer says it will seek FDA approval this year
Pfizer says it has enough promising data on its respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccine designed to protect newborns that it will end enrollment in the study and submit for US Food and Drug Administration approval by the end of the year.
Pfizer study says updated COVID boosters rev up antibody protection
Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults' virus-fighting antibodies, according to early findings from a rigorous study of the new shots.
CDC softens guidelines for doctors who prescribe opioids
The CDC softened its guidelines Thursday for doctors who prescribe oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. It says the new guidelines are designed to ensure patients get compassionate and safe pain care.Nov. 4, 2022.
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
Pfizer claims promising results for maternal RSV vaccine in protecting infants
Pfizer's vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, showed promising results protecting newborns when the shot is administered to mothers during the late stages of their pregnancies, according to new clinical trial data from the company.
New RSV vaccine given in pregnancy protects newborns from illness, Pfizer says
The drugmaker Pfizer announced positive trial results for its RSV vaccine designed to protect newborns.
Pfizer releases new data from maternal RSV vaccine trials
Pfizer has released new data from its trials for a potential maternal vaccine against the common respiratory virus RSV that shows an 81 percent effectiveness against severe illness in the first 90 days of a newborn’s life. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel has the details. Nov. 1, 2022.
Anti-obesity drug Wegovy helped teens lose weight, new study finds
Semaglutide — the medication in the blockbuster anti-obesity drug Wegovy — plus lifestyle intervention led to a “substantial reduction” in the body mass index of obese teenagers after more than a year of weekly treatments, researchers reported Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. Wegovy...
Population-level study provides reassuring data on the risk of kidney disease relapse after COVID-19 vaccination
Several reports have described a relapse of certain autoimmune kidney diseases in patients after they've received COVID-19 vaccines, but it's unclear if this association is real or a coincidence. In a recent population-level study published in Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN), investigators found that a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine was associated with higher relative risk but low absolute increased risk of disease relapse.
EXCLUSIVE: SPAC Merger Partner ProSomnus' Sleep & Snore Device Scores FDA Approval
Soon to be listed, ProSomnus has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its flagship product, ProSomnus EVO [PH] Sleep and Snore Device. ProSomnus EVO is a less invasive Precision Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) device for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). What Happened: ProSomnus EVO [PH] device uses mechanical hinge components to reposition...
