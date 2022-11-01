ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Pfizer working on a vaccine that combines flu and COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Pfizer, the company known more recently for its vaccination against COVID-19, has now announced a phase one study with BioNTech of an mRNA-based combination vaccine. This would allow patients to receive both the influenza shot and the COVID-19 shot in one vaccination. The announcement was made through...
People

Pfizer's RSV Vaccine Prevents Severe Illness in Infants — and It Could Be Available as Early as Next Year

Pfizer will apply for FDA approval by the end of 2022 after its clinical trial found the vaccine to be about 80% effective at preventing severe RSV in the first three months of an infant's life There is finally some good news about RSV: A vaccine may be on the way. Pfizer announced Tuesday that its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine prevents severe illness in infants. If approved by the FDA, it could be available as early as next year. The vaccine is about 80% efficient at preventing severe...
Woonsocket Call

Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure

Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FDA suggests parents not use infant head-shaping pillows

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday released a warning to parents to not use infant head-shaping pillows to prevent or treat any medical conditions. In a news release, the FDA suggested that parents and caregivers not use infant head-shaping pillows that could change the infant’s head shape or symmetry or claim to prevent or treat any medical condition. This is because the head-shaping pillows can create an “unsafe sleep environment,” possibly contributing to the risk of suffocation and death.
TODAY.com

CDC softens guidelines for doctors who prescribe opioids

The CDC softened its guidelines Thursday for doctors who prescribe oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. It says the new guidelines are designed to ensure patients get compassionate and safe pain care.Nov. 4, 2022.
The Associated Press

Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®

PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Pfizer releases new data from maternal RSV vaccine trials

Pfizer has released new data from its trials for a potential maternal vaccine against the common respiratory virus RSV that shows an 81 percent effectiveness against severe illness in the first 90 days of a newborn’s life. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel has the details. Nov. 1, 2022.
TODAY.com

Anti-obesity drug Wegovy helped teens lose weight, new study finds

Semaglutide — the medication in the blockbuster anti-obesity drug Wegovy — plus lifestyle intervention led to a “substantial reduction” in the body mass index of obese teenagers after more than a year of weekly treatments, researchers reported Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. Wegovy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Population-level study provides reassuring data on the risk of kidney disease relapse after COVID-19 vaccination

Several reports have described a relapse of certain autoimmune kidney diseases in patients after they've received COVID-19 vaccines, but it's unclear if this association is real or a coincidence. In a recent population-level study published in Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN), investigators found that a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine was associated with higher relative risk but low absolute increased risk of disease relapse.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: SPAC Merger Partner ProSomnus' Sleep & Snore Device Scores FDA Approval

Soon to be listed, ProSomnus has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its flagship product, ProSomnus EVO [PH] Sleep and Snore Device. ProSomnus EVO is a less invasive Precision Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) device for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). What Happened: ProSomnus EVO [PH] device uses mechanical hinge components to reposition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy