John Maples pulls out of Ward 4 race

John Maples, candidate for City Council Ward 4, has announced on his official Facebook campaign page that he has pulled out of the race.

He cited family health concerns as the reason for his decision and said, "I believe that family should be number one."

Maples thanked all everyone for supporting him and his family through the campaign and during the ongoing family health issues.

Maples' name will still be on the Nov. 8 ballot against incumbent Billie Roane, who will now keep the seat.