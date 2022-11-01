ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Examiner Enterprise

John Maples pulls out of Ward 4 race

By Andy Dossett, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYxgv_0iuVKpi900

John Maples, candidate for City Council Ward 4, has announced on his official Facebook campaign page that he has pulled out of the race.

He cited family health concerns as the reason for his decision and said, "I believe that family should be number one."

Maples thanked all everyone for supporting him and his family through the campaign and during the ongoing family health issues.

Maples' name will still be on the Nov. 8 ballot against incumbent Billie Roane, who will now keep the seat.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus' campaign arm is rolling out digital ads in two competitive districts in the last days of the election.

What's happening: BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, will be spending six figures and releasing two digital ads in competitive districts to help mobilize young and Latino Democratic voters. The ads will feature Maxwell Frost, a Florida candidate who will likely be the first of the Gen Z generation to be elected to Congress.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Final stretch of campaign brings ‘whistleblower,’ planned victory party in new House district

In the final stretch of the campaign, Ryan Zinke is getting clobbered from multiple directions for ethically questionable dealings, even as he announces a victory party in Whitefish. The Republican is the favorite for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s new western district, according to most national pollsters, but Montana analysts have also said […] The post Final stretch of campaign brings ‘whistleblower,’ planned victory party in new House district appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Valley Breeze

Murray among Democrats with opponents for GA seats

WOONSOCKET/NORTH SMITHFIELD – Republican and first-time candidate Craig Lacouture is challenging incumbent Democrat Melissa Murray in Senate District 24, serving Woonsocket and North Smithfield. Lacouture, 45, of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Homes in Woonsocket, is a Carrington Avenue resident. He said he’s been campaigning hard from door to door meeting...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy