5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
GO 419: Perrysburg counts down to Christmas with downtown celebration
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With Thanksgiving less than a month away, Perrysburg is preparing to count down to Christmas with a one-stop holiday shop on Saturday. Once the calendar rolls over to November, Rae Ray's Decor and More in downtown Perrysburg makes the transition to all things Christmas. Usually, owner...
Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented
When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
Swanton boy to hold annual 'Toys for Tiny Heroes' donation event
NORTHWEST, Ohio — A 9-year-old Swanton boy is setting a good example by collecting toys for hospitalized kids. The 4th annual Toys for Tiny Heroes toy drive, put together by Caden Laney and his mother, Tanya, launches this week. You might remember Caden as March's Leader in Action!. In...
Perrysburg featured in Ohio Magazine as a ‘Best Hometown’
PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg is featured in the November/December 2022 issue of Ohio Magazine as one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns. The magazine is on newsstands now and recognizes Perrysburg among five great places to live, work, and visit. Perrysburg joins Athens, Bellfontaine, Kent, and Versailles as this year’s honorees. The magazine’s editors chose Perrysburg for its charming downtown, great schools and appreciation for local history, according to a news release from the city.
Raising Cane's opens in Perrysburg
Raising Cane's opened its French Quarter Square restaurant Tuesday. It is the first Raising Cane's in northwest Ohio.
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The cheating scandal at a Cleveland-area walleye tournament has apparently led to some local consequences. The Rossford Walleye Roundup has been canceled for 2023 after the loss of the tournament’s primary sponsor Bass Pro Shops. Rossford mayor Neil Mackinnon III says the decision to cancel...
Toledo city auditor suspended Tuesday; mayor, councilmembers respond
TOLEDO, Ohio — A day after the Toledo city auditor was suspended from his job, questions remain about just why city leaders took Jake Jaksetic off the job and whether his complaints of retaliation for blowing the whistle on problems with city finances are valid. According to the city,...
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
Family to be honored by Adopt America Network at annual gala
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures are proof you can pack a lot into five years as a family. Just ask Rayquel Liggens. The 11-year-old is in 6th grade at Whittier Elementary in Toledo. She has three siblings, but they’re with other families in the Cleveland area. Just like Rayquel, they’re adopted.
Two Erie County buildings to be demolished as part of State program
SANDUSKY and VERMILION – Two vacant buildings in Erie County will be among hundreds across Ohio that will be demolished as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. On Friday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 825 blighted and vacant...
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell coming to Toledo in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Country music star Thomas Rhett is bringing his music to the Huntington Center in 2023. The Home Team Tour will make a stop in Toledo Sept. 23. Special guests include Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Ticket prices are $29.50-$129.50, not including VIP packages or platinum seating....
Construction on Lemoyne Road Water Tower complete
MILLBURY — The Lemoyne Road Water Tower project in Lake Township is complete. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced the completion on Tuesday. The tank is located off of Lemoyne Road, between Latcha and Hanley Roads. The tower distributes water from The City of Toledo and serves approximately 6,500 homes and businesses in Rossford, Northwood and Walbridge, as well as Lake, Troy and Perrysburg townships.
Multiple properties at Canyon Cove apartments struggling with rodents, resident says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two weeks ago, WTOL 11 reported on carbon monoxide leaks at Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo. Now, a resident said she's been in multiple Canyon Cove properties overrun with mice. For almost a year now, resident Tatiana White has been dealing with uninvited...
Man indicted on domestic violence charge
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In late October, Jenna Lee spoke with WTOL 11 about her experience as a victim of an alleged domestic violence incident. It wasn't the first time she had been abused, she said, but it was the worst. Her accused abuser, Montrice Hughes, was indicted Wednesday...
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday. After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
Toledo mayor reacts to council suspending auditor, attempted removal of council president
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's city auditor was suspended for 30 days at a special city council meeting Tuesday "to review job performance and investigate conduct to other city employees," Council President Matt Cherry said. John Jaksetic was suspended after a 10-1 vote. At-large Council Member Katie Moline was the...
Voice of Yogi Bear is Born in Toledo
Toledo newspaper strike begins when 900 members of the Newspaper Guild walked out and shut down the afternoon Blade and Morning Times operations. 1916: Daws Butler, animation voice actor (Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound) is born in Toledo.
Comments / 8