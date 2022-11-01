PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg is featured in the November/December 2022 issue of Ohio Magazine as one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns. The magazine is on newsstands now and recognizes Perrysburg among five great places to live, work, and visit. Perrysburg joins Athens, Bellfontaine, Kent, and Versailles as this year’s honorees. The magazine’s editors chose Perrysburg for its charming downtown, great schools and appreciation for local history, according to a news release from the city.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO