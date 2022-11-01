ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

13abc.com

Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
TOLEDO, OH
mlivingnews.com

Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented

When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg featured in Ohio Magazine as a ‘Best Hometown’

PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg is featured in the November/December 2022 issue of Ohio Magazine as one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns. The magazine is on newsstands now and recognizes Perrysburg among five great places to live, work, and visit. Perrysburg joins Athens, Bellfontaine, Kent, and Versailles as this year’s honorees. The magazine’s editors chose Perrysburg for its charming downtown, great schools and appreciation for local history, according to a news release from the city.
PERRYSBURG, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio

Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Rossford Walleye Roundup canceled for 2023 amid cheating scandal

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The cheating scandal at a Cleveland-area walleye tournament has apparently led to some local consequences. The Rossford Walleye Roundup has been canceled for 2023 after the loss of the tournament’s primary sponsor Bass Pro Shops. Rossford mayor Neil Mackinnon III says the decision to cancel...
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Family to be honored by Adopt America Network at annual gala

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures are proof you can pack a lot into five years as a family. Just ask Rayquel Liggens. The 11-year-old is in 6th grade at Whittier Elementary in Toledo. She has three siblings, but they’re with other families in the Cleveland area. Just like Rayquel, they’re adopted.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Two Erie County buildings to be demolished as part of State program

SANDUSKY and VERMILION – Two vacant buildings in Erie County will be among hundreds across Ohio that will be demolished as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. On Friday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 825 blighted and vacant...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell coming to Toledo in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Country music star Thomas Rhett is bringing his music to the Huntington Center in 2023. The Home Team Tour will make a stop in Toledo Sept. 23. Special guests include Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Ticket prices are $29.50-$129.50, not including VIP packages or platinum seating....
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Construction on Lemoyne Road Water Tower complete

MILLBURY — The Lemoyne Road Water Tower project in Lake Township is complete. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced the completion on Tuesday. The tank is located off of Lemoyne Road, between Latcha and Hanley Roads. The tower distributes water from The City of Toledo and serves approximately 6,500 homes and businesses in Rossford, Northwood and Walbridge, as well as Lake, Troy and Perrysburg townships.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man indicted on domestic violence charge

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In late October, Jenna Lee spoke with WTOL 11 about her experience as a victim of an alleged domestic violence incident. It wasn't the first time she had been abused, she said, but it was the worst. Her accused abuser, Montrice Hughes, was indicted Wednesday...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday. After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Warrants issued for county residents

Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
toledo.com

Voice of Yogi Bear is Born in Toledo

Toledo newspaper strike begins when 900 members of the Newspaper Guild walked out and shut down the afternoon Blade and Morning Times operations. 1916: Daws Butler, animation voice actor (Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound) is born in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
