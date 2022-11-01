Home Guard: Coastal Conservation League’s new leader Faith Rivers James aims to create spaces where people can feel free and safe

Violinist Elaina Gable, who graduated from the Charleston County School of the Arts, received several scholarships from the Charleston Sympony Orchestra League. This fall, hundreds of visitors to the 25th annual Symphony Tour of Island Homes will be treated to a visual feast of architecture, landscapes, and interior design. Moving through the meticulously curated Kiawah Island properties, they’ll also discover an auditory delight: classical performances by some of the Lowcountry’s most ambitious student musicians. These soloists play as thanks for receiving merit scholarships from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL), host of the popular home tour.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO