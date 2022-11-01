Home Guard: Coastal Conservation League’s new leader Faith Rivers James aims to create spaces where people can feel free and safe

Read full article on original website
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Charleston 2022 SC: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Charleston this year? This post covers Christmas Charleston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Charleston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
Six new affordable homes coming to America St. in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six new affordable homes will be built on Charleston’s Eastside. On Wednesday, City of Charleston officials held a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the single-family, detached units. According to Geona Shaw Johnson, the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development in Charleston, the new houses […]
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston says "barnacle" parking enforcement program is a success so far
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been six months since the City of Charleston started using barnacles to get people to pay excessive unpaid parking fees. The city says so far; the pilot program has been successful. "The program is going great. We have deployed and released 120 barnacles in...
The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
abcnews4.com
New 36-room King Street hotel approved by zoning board, needs further review
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A proposed six-story hotel on King Street has made it to the next round of approval. Tuesday night, the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals passed a special exception request 5-0 for a new hotel located at 438 King Street, nearby Halls Chophouse. The...
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
Highest-rated bars in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over […]
charlestonmag.com
FlipRings, a College of Charleston senior’s statement-making jewelry business, has grown quicky in just three years
When College of Charleston freshman and communication major Nicole Birnbaum was sent home to Wyckoff, New Jersey, due to Hurricane Dorian in 2019, she didn’t expect to develop an idea for a new jewelry product that would take her from regular co-ed to Student Entrepreneur of the Year for 2021-22.
Charleston County Parks hosting annual Harvest Festival on Saturday
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Community members are invited to celebrate fall at the Harvest Festival on Saturday hosted by Charleston County Parks. In addition to kid-friendly activities such as hayrides and pumpkin decorating, the annual celebration highlights Charleston’s vibrant music scene with local bands playing throughout the event. This year’s lineup includes YeeHaw Junction, Gravel […]
2022 Fall & Winter Operating Hours for Pinopolis Lock Announced
Santee Cooper is shifting to its fall and winter operating hours for the Pinopolis Navigational Lock on Lake Moultrie at Jefferies Hydroelectric Station. The post 2022 Fall & Winter Operating Hours for Pinopolis Lock Announced appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
kiss951.com
Charleston Isn’t The Best Place To Retire According To This Report
“U.S. News & World Report” has just come out with their 2022-2023 Best Places To Retire list. They evaluated the country’s 150 largest metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans’ expectations for retirement. For the first time in a while, Pennsylvania surpasses, Florida as the...
Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
charlestonmag.com
Orchestrating Success: How the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League boosts aspiring student musicians
Violinist Elaina Gable, who graduated from the Charleston County School of the Arts, received several scholarships from the Charleston Sympony Orchestra League. This fall, hundreds of visitors to the 25th annual Symphony Tour of Island Homes will be treated to a visual feast of architecture, landscapes, and interior design. Moving through the meticulously curated Kiawah Island properties, they’ll also discover an auditory delight: classical performances by some of the Lowcountry’s most ambitious student musicians. These soloists play as thanks for receiving merit scholarships from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL), host of the popular home tour.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
charlestonmag.com
“In Equity & Justice”—After the Civil War, Black leaders demanded to be afforded the same rights as other men
Headlines from The Leader, the local weekly African American newspaper, on November 25, 1865, after ”radical members” of the first legislature since the Civil War met at Zion Church. There are many occasions to celebrate freedom in America: January first brings Emancipation Day parades. Juneteenth (when enslaved people...
live5news.com
Charleston Veterans Day Parade to honor those who've served Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The annual Veterans Day Parade will pay tribute to Lowcountry veterans on Sunday afternoon. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will host the event for the 22nd year to honor and thank Lowcountry veterans of every generation who have served the nation during times of peace and war.
abcnews4.com
International African American Museum works to preserve local family histories
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The International African American Museum hosted its first History Harvest Series, a place where people in the community could come and share their family history through photographs, documents, and interviews. Every individual has a story to tell about who they are and where they come...
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
abcnews4.com
Enjoy the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will be hosting another season of festive events this holiday season, including the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, and horse drawn carriage rides, plus two new events – Lights & Love and Merry & Bright. Beginning on November 19th with the annual Lights Up tree lighting, the Towne Centre is anticipating a full season of merry moments, beautiful decorations and holiday cheer.
