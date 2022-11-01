ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Guard: Coastal Conservation League’s new leader Faith Rivers James aims to create spaces where people can feel free and safe

By Stratton Lawrence
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Charleston 2022 SC: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Charleston this year? This post covers Christmas Charleston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Charleston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
CHARLESTON, SC
Greater Milwaukee Today

4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit

The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Six new affordable homes coming to America St. in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six new affordable homes will be built on Charleston’s Eastside. On Wednesday, City of Charleston officials held a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the single-family, detached units. According to Geona Shaw Johnson, the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development in Charleston, the new houses […]
CHARLESTON, SC
maritime-executive.com

Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County Parks hosting annual Harvest Festival on Saturday

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Community members are invited to celebrate fall at the Harvest Festival on Saturday hosted by Charleston County Parks. In addition to kid-friendly activities such as hayrides and pumpkin decorating, the annual celebration highlights Charleston’s vibrant music scene with local bands playing throughout the event. This year’s lineup includes YeeHaw Junction, Gravel […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Charleston Isn’t The Best Place To Retire According To This Report

“U.S. News & World Report” has just come out with their 2022-2023 Best Places To Retire list. They evaluated the country’s 150 largest metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans’ expectations for retirement. For the first time in a while, Pennsylvania surpasses, Florida as the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Orchestrating Success: How the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League boosts aspiring student musicians

Violinist Elaina Gable, who graduated from the Charleston County School of the Arts, received several scholarships from the Charleston Sympony Orchestra League. This fall, hundreds of visitors to the 25th annual Symphony Tour of Island Homes will be treated to a visual feast of architecture, landscapes, and interior design. Moving through the meticulously curated Kiawah Island properties, they’ll also discover an auditory delight: classical performances by some of the Lowcountry’s most ambitious student musicians. These soloists play as thanks for receiving merit scholarships from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL), host of the popular home tour.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact

The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
GREER, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Veterans Day Parade to honor those who've served Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The annual Veterans Day Parade will pay tribute to Lowcountry veterans on Sunday afternoon. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will host the event for the 22nd year to honor and thank Lowcountry veterans of every generation who have served the nation during times of peace and war.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Enjoy the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will be hosting another season of festive events this holiday season, including the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, and horse drawn carriage rides, plus two new events – Lights & Love and Merry & Bright. Beginning on November 19th with the annual Lights Up tree lighting, the Towne Centre is anticipating a full season of merry moments, beautiful decorations and holiday cheer.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

