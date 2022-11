15 Minutes With: Husk alums Hannah and Zachary Welton are opening their brick and mortar bakeshop on Upper King

With summer coming to an end, winter’s stewing season is fast approaching – meaning you might be looking to refresh your cookware collection with some fresh pans.And we’ve found just the thing to get you excited for dinner parties, courtesy of our favourite budget-friendly supermarket, Aldi.The retailer has brought back its bestselling 26cm cast-iron cookware dish for all your slow-cooked dinner and soup needs, and, as before, it looks strikingly similar to Le Creuset’s kitchenware. And this time, the casserole dish has been relaunched in the chic pearl white. Better still, some of the cast-iron wonders from the spring cookware...

2 DAYS AGO