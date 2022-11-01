Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
Local legal community mourning loss of retired Circuit Judge
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Family, friends, and the local legal community are mourning the loss of one of its colleagues. Judge Russell Cole Jr. passed away at the age of 79. Cole was raised in Orlando and served in the army in Vietnam in the mid-60s. After returning home he earned a Bachelor’s Degree from […]
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
WJHG-TV
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, at least that’s how most people see it. While the holidays may bring out the generosity in some, it brings out greed in others. “Unfortunately some people use the holidays to take advantage of innocent people. It...
PCPD asking for community help identifying a hit-and-run suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are still searching for a suspect a week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 231. On Tuesday police released a photo of the man they are looking for. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday night Panama City Police said 47-year-old Matthew Butler was pulling a […]
Jackson schools locked down after federal inmate escapes
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Schools in Jackson County were locked down Monday after an inmate escaped the federal prison there. “Deputies are currently trying to locate FCI escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is described as being about 6’1″ and 200 pounds,” Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies wrote on their Facebook page. “She was last seen wearing […]
Nine Bay County schools in top 20% of state schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nine Bay County schools are ranked in the top 20% of schools statewide for test scores. Many of those have consistently been rated high among Florida schools. Bay District Schools and Charter school administrators said it boils down to parental involvement. “Schools function better and perform better when parents are […]
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
BCSO: Man confessed to Panama City Beach murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his father in Panama City Beach confessed to the crime, even telling investigators where he shot the victim and where he hid the gun, according to court records. Deputies were called to a home on Jace Lane on September 22 where they found the body […]
WJHG-TV
Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools announced on Monday that nine schools in the community had been named Schools of Excellence for the 2021-2022 school year by the Florida Department of Education. The Schools of Excellence program was established in 2017 by the Florida Legislature. The Schools of Excellence...
6 booked for drug charges in Fort Walton Beach: Okaloosa Co. deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people for drug charges on Oct. 28 after a search warrant at Chesapeake Ridge. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Section executed the search warrant. Listed on the press release: 45-year-old James Banks III: Charged with trafficking Fentanyl, […]
Jackson County woman charged with attempted murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman used three guns to fire nine times at a Sneads’ man, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday. She missed. After the shooting both the victim and the woman called 911 but the woman, Sarai Torres, left the scene before deputies arrived. Torres was quickly found and “during the […]
mypanhandle.com
Two arrested after hit and run in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a hit and run accident over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries near Damascus Freewill Baptist Church on Kynesville Highway shortly before 1:00 p.m. While on the way to the scene, they received information that one of the vehicles involved had fled.
Thousands get their spook on at Lynn Haven Halloween Carnival
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents from all across Bay County got their spook on at Sharon Sheffield Park Monday night. The annual Lynn Haven Halloween Carnival had an impressive turnout as kids got to trunk or treat for candy. “I highly recommend everyone to come out here,” resident Ayanna Morgan.” It’s very fun, family […]
Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
Fourteen lights are not working on Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been years since all of the street lights on the Hathaway Bridge have worked properly. The Hathaway Bridge is a state roadway but the state has a maintenance agreement with Panama City. “There’s 54 lights on the Hathaway Bridge,” Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “Every light bulb was […]
Bay County man accused of molesting a child
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A registered sex offender is back behind bars for allegedly molesting a young girl. Bay County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 83-year-old Donald Eugene Lovett Thursday. They claim that in 2016, Lovett groped a girl in a child’s tree house. She was 10 years old at the time. Lovett was about 75. […]
WJHG-TV
State funds help bring new business to Holmes County
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Building a strong economy starts with sturdy infrastructure. It’s not an easy or cheap task, especially for some of our more rural communities, but it’s one Governor Ron DeSantis is working to support. Last week, he announced $5 million in funding will be going towards infrastructure improvement projects in the panhandle.
WJHG-TV
Walton Correctional Institution still looking for new hires after pay increase
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many employers nationwide are still struggling to find workers, including the Walton Correctional Facility. Staff shortages are still an issue in correctional facilities across the country. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there is a shortage of correctional staff nationwide. The bureau predicts the number of correctional officers will decrease 42% by 2031, despite the constant demand for staff in that field.
KKK costume sparks stabbing at Halloween party, GCSO
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— One man was stabbed at a Halloween costume party in Slocomb over a racist costume, according to Geneva County Sheriff’s Office Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, accused of stabbing another partygoer in a fight. According to a witness from the […]
