Ohio State football will open November on the road.

After beating Penn State 44-31 at Beaver Stadium Saturday, the Buckeyes will t ravel to Evanston, Illinois Saturday at noon to take on Northwestern for Ohio State's first game at Ryan Field since 2019. Ohio State vs. Northwestern will be televised on ABC.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day previewed Northwestern in his weekly press conference at noon Tuesday. He was followed by defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jim Knowles and passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline .

Ohio State football news: Join the Ohio State football insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman

OSU Headlines newsletter: Sign up for our daily newsletter on Ohio State sports

Ohio State will try and extend its nine-game win streak against Northwestern Saturday afternoon, having beat the Wildcats by a combined score of 388-121 in their last nine meetings dating back to 2005, including two wins in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Buckeyes last lost to Northwestern in 2004, falling to the Wildcats 33-27 at Ryan Field.

Northwestern is Ohio State's final regular-season meeting with a Big Ten West team in 2022, having already earned wins against Wisconsin and Iowa .

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Brian Hartline preview Ohio State vs. Northwestern in press conference