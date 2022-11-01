Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Celebrating Signature Sweets Day!
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - Four years ago, former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett proclaimed November 3 Signature Sweets Day, and the bakery is celebrating accordingly!. Kimberly Hall, owner of Signature Sweets in Shorewood, joins us with the details of the very special celebration.
WISN
Milwaukee may soon have downtown 'Dog District'
MILWAUKEE — Just blocks from its Deer District, Milwaukee soon could be adding a "Dog District." Developers unveiled plans Wednesday for a new Foxtown Brewery to combine with a proposed new downtown dog park. The project is planned along the Milwaukee River between downtown and the Historic Third Ward.
WISN
McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill faces 10-day suspension
MILWAUKEE — McGillycuddy's, a popular downtown Milwaukee bar, will have to close its doors for 10 days. The suspension, put in place by the Common Council Licenses Committee, will go into effect when the bar's license expires after Nov. 29. The suspension lasts from 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This November
Bucks, blues and birds of prey are just a few of the events to explore this month. Looking to boost your culinary skills? Consider a class at the Public Market or Glorioso’s. Options range from knife skills (Glorioso’s, Nov. 15) and building a bar cart (Public Market, Nov. 16), to making lasagna (Glorioso’s, Nov. 4) and hot cinnamon peanut brittle (Public Market, Nov. 10).
Christmas Fantasy House returns to mansion on Milwaukee's east side
The Christmas Fantasy House is returning this year in a newly-updated mansion on Milwaukee's east side. The 25,000-square-foot home is 100 years old.
WISN
Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Altercation near Milwaukee high school; 6 teens, 1 adult in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an altercation that took place near Vincent High School on N. Granville Road on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials say the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Multiple persons were taken into custody – including the following:. 14-year-old Milwaukee girl. 15-year-old Milwaukee girl. 16-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Appleton and Derby shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Nov. 3 near Derby Place and Appleton Avenue. It happened around 1:30 a.m. The 39-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a critical missing woman. Brielle Ortiz, 22, has been found safe. There was concern after Ortiz was last seen on Nov. 1 near 13th and Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: Milwaukee man, 61, last seen on N. 55th Street
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 61-year-old Ronald Bruner of Milwaukee. Officials say Bruner was last seen in the area near N. 55th Street between Mill Road and W. Green Tree Road. He should still be walking as officials say he does not have access to a vehicle or bus pass. Bruner also does not have a cellphone.
Milwaukee preparing to follow Madison’s lead by lowering residential speed limit
Milwaukee’s DPW is preparing to join a nationwide movement called “Twenty is Plenty” in the hopes it will get people to slow down in neighborhoods.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire near 24th and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home went up in flames near 24th and Burleigh Monday night, Oct. 31. The fire department said the fire spread through multiple floors. People were inside at the time. Crews brought them to safety. Officials said there were materials able to catch fire and quickly spread.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee man last seen near Spencer and Ridge
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its search for a critically missing 42-year-old man, Christopher Schulz. Officials said Schulz was last seen near Spencer and Ridge around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Schulz is described as a male, White, about 5'09" tall,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a hospital early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. The location of the incident is still being investigated. The 50-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feed Your Soul is a one-of-a kind event in Milwaukee
Tomorrow night a group of local artists are getting together with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to fight hunger with art! Brian Kramp is at The House Of Rad with a preview of an event that’s helped raise more than 800,000 dollars over nearly 20 years.
On Milwaukee
Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn
For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 25th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 25, was shot Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 near 25th and Chambers. Police located her around 7 p.m. near 1st and Auer. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former Milwaukee diversity recruiter gets $400K settlement
He sued Milwaukee for discrimination. Now, taxpayer funds will pay the city's former diversity recruiter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot inside business near 13th and Ohio
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 near 13th Street and Ohio Avenue. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a business when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he...
