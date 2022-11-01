The Buzz: Take Lowcountry Local First’s pledge to shift your holiday spending to independent and locally owned stores

Read full article on original website
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
charlestonmag.com
FlipRings, a College of Charleston senior’s statement-making jewelry business, has grown quicky in just three years
When College of Charleston freshman and communication major Nicole Birnbaum was sent home to Wyckoff, New Jersey, due to Hurricane Dorian in 2019, she didn’t expect to develop an idea for a new jewelry product that would take her from regular co-ed to Student Entrepreneur of the Year for 2021-22.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Black Food Truck Festival returns Nov. 19-20
According to U.S. Census data, Black entrepreneurship is on the rise. Even before the pandemic, Black-owned businesses (with more than one employee) grew 8% from 2018 to 2019. Post-pandemic, that growth appears to be continuing as evidenced by our next guest’s Lowcountry event. Mike Switzer interviews Marcus Hammond, organizer of the Black Food Truck Festival coming to Charleston, SC Nov. 19-20.
abcnews4.com
Enjoy the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will be hosting another season of festive events this holiday season, including the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, and horse drawn carriage rides, plus two new events – Lights & Love and Merry & Bright. Beginning on November 19th with the annual Lights Up tree lighting, the Towne Centre is anticipating a full season of merry moments, beautiful decorations and holiday cheer.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Charleston 2022 SC: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Charleston this year? This post covers Christmas Charleston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Charleston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
charlestonmag.com
New & Notable: Bar 167 offers an extensive drinks list and seafood-centric menu in the former Fulton Five space
The masterminds behind 167 Raw reimagined the former Fulton Five space as Bar 167, a chic Mediteranean-inspired boîte to enjoy a fancy cocktail while waiting for a table at the mothership around the corner, but it’s evolved into a restaurant in its own rite. Bar 167. Conceived as...
charlestonmag.com
61 Ocean Point Drive
Located in the exclusive neighborhood of Wild Dunes on Isle of Palms, this coastal retreat offers a spacious interior, inviting outdoor living spaces, and uninterrupted views of the ocean and the Wild Dunes Links golf course. At nearly 7,000 square feet the home is private and centers around the spacious, light-filled living spaces. 6,307 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3/2 bathrooms; $6,750,000.
foxcharleston.com
The City of Charleston to Offer An Environmentally Friendly Way of Disposing Pumpkins
As Spooky Season ends, many head to landfills to dispose of their pumpkins. However, city officials request that the community use a compost center instead. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney explains that this approach is more environmentally friendly and can save money.
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
Six new affordable homes coming to America St. in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six new affordable homes will be built on Charleston’s Eastside. On Wednesday, City of Charleston officials held a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the single-family, detached units. According to Geona Shaw Johnson, the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development in Charleston, the new houses […]
abcnews4.com
Where to get rid of Pumpkins in the Lowcountry now that Halloween is over
CHARLESTON (WCIV) — The clock has struck midnight on Halloween. The costumes now go away, and the candy is picked up, but where do the all the pumpkins go?. 1.1 billion pounds of pumpkin are sold each October according to the US Department of Energy. Once October ends, over two-thirds of the pumpkins ends up in landfills.
2022 Fall & Winter Operating Hours for Pinopolis Lock Announced
Santee Cooper is shifting to its fall and winter operating hours for the Pinopolis Navigational Lock on Lake Moultrie at Jefferies Hydroelectric Station. The post 2022 Fall & Winter Operating Hours for Pinopolis Lock Announced appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
kiss951.com
Charleston Isn’t The Best Place To Retire According To This Report
“U.S. News & World Report” has just come out with their 2022-2023 Best Places To Retire list. They evaluated the country’s 150 largest metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans’ expectations for retirement. For the first time in a while, Pennsylvania surpasses, Florida as the...
‘Lost Credit’ lowers taxes for Charleston neighbors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A credit that most people don’t know about has lowered property taxes for Charleston neighbors since 2009. Charleston City Council has voted to raise property taxes multiple times, but the Lost Credit has kept what people actually pay at bay. The credit has been in place for decades. “Counties could elect to […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
charlestonmag.com
Home Guard: Coastal Conservation League’s new leader Faith Rivers James aims to create spaces where people can feel free and safe
Serendipity. That’s how Faith Rivers James describes her path to becoming the new executive director of the Coastal Conservation League (CCL). James grew up in Mount Pleasant’s Four Mile community, where Interstate-526 now terminates into Highway 17. During her time as the first female African American graduate of Porter-Gaud, then at Dartmouth, and later at Harvard Law School, she watched her idyllic village morph into a bustling highway interchange.
Highest-rated bars in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over […]
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston says "barnacle" parking enforcement program is a success so far
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been six months since the City of Charleston started using barnacles to get people to pay excessive unpaid parking fees. The city says so far; the pilot program has been successful. "The program is going great. We have deployed and released 120 barnacles in...
live5news.com
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer. The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing...
Charleston County Parks hosting annual Harvest Festival on Saturday
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Community members are invited to celebrate fall at the Harvest Festival on Saturday hosted by Charleston County Parks. In addition to kid-friendly activities such as hayrides and pumpkin decorating, the annual celebration highlights Charleston’s vibrant music scene with local bands playing throughout the event. This year’s lineup includes YeeHaw Junction, Gravel […]
