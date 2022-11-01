ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Nice Commerce elevates the fulfillment process for growing brands such as Jack Rudy Cocktail Company, Red Clay Hot Sauce, Smith Ironware, and Natalist

By Stratton Lawrence
charlestonmag.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Black Food Truck Festival returns Nov. 19-20

According to U.S. Census data, Black entrepreneurship is on the rise. Even before the pandemic, Black-owned businesses (with more than one employee) grew 8% from 2018 to 2019. Post-pandemic, that growth appears to be continuing as evidenced by our next guest’s Lowcountry event. Mike Switzer interviews Marcus Hammond, organizer of the Black Food Truck Festival coming to Charleston, SC Nov. 19-20.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Why sculptor Morgan Kinne, who turns found objects into 3-D treasures, lets her artwork speak for itself

Morgan Kinne perches atop one of her ball-shaped works made of cardboard at her North Charleston home studio. You’ll find no bio or artist’s statement on her website and little explanation on her Instagram posts. When she shows her work, her artist’s statements are abbreviated; the how, what, and why boiled down to three or four sentences. Kinne, who works out of her North Charleston home studio, isn’t being evasive; she just prefers to communicate in other ways. Like ink and paint on plaster, mixed-media works, or sculptures, often so full of texture that it tempts the hands as well as the eyes. “I don’t vocalize well, so I use art as a form of communication,” she explains. “For me, it’s a better medium than words.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Home Guard: Coastal Conservation League’s new leader Faith Rivers James aims to create spaces where people can feel free and safe

Serendipity. That’s how Faith Rivers James describes her path to becoming the new executive director of the Coastal Conservation League (CCL). James grew up in Mount Pleasant’s Four Mile community, where Interstate-526 now terminates into Highway 17. During her time as the first female African American graduate of Porter-Gaud, then at Dartmouth, and later at Harvard Law School, she watched her idyllic village morph into a bustling highway interchange.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Enjoy the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will be hosting another season of festive events this holiday season, including the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, and horse drawn carriage rides, plus two new events – Lights & Love and Merry & Bright. Beginning on November 19th with the annual Lights Up tree lighting, the Towne Centre is anticipating a full season of merry moments, beautiful decorations and holiday cheer.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Experience omakase dining in Charleston

The Japanese word “omakase” is traditionally associated with sushi and Japanese cuisine. The more common American equivalent is something like a chef’s table or tasting menu. “Essentially omakase just means ‘leave it up to you, up to the chef,’” said Chris Schoedler, co-owner and chef of Sushi-Wa...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

189 Marsh Island Drive

Tucked beneath a peaceful maritime forest canopy of native pines, palmettos, and live oaks, this .23-acre custom homesite is situated along a quiet cul-de-sac within one of Kiawah’s most established neighborhoods. The location provides quick access to the beach, championship golf, dining, and more, and Marsh Island Park and observation tower are a short walk or bike ride away. .23 acres, maritime forest view; $375,000.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County Parks hosting annual Harvest Festival on Saturday

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Community members are invited to celebrate fall at the Harvest Festival on Saturday hosted by Charleston County Parks. In addition to kid-friendly activities such as hayrides and pumpkin decorating, the annual celebration highlights Charleston’s vibrant music scene with local bands playing throughout the event. This year’s lineup includes YeeHaw Junction, Gravel […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
maritime-executive.com

Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

West Ashley restaurant to close after 18 years

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – After 18 years of service, Caroline’s Aloha Bar in Avondale will close its doors in November. Caroline’s Aloha Bar announced on Friday that the restaurant will presently close on November 12. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years! We’ve appreciated your continued support over these years!” the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Orchestrating Success: How the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League boosts aspiring student musicians

Violinist Elaina Gable, who graduated from the Charleston County School of the Arts, received several scholarships from the Charleston Sympony Orchestra League. This fall, hundreds of visitors to the 25th annual Symphony Tour of Island Homes will be treated to a visual feast of architecture, landscapes, and interior design. Moving through the meticulously curated Kiawah Island properties, they’ll also discover an auditory delight: classical performances by some of the Lowcountry’s most ambitious student musicians. These soloists play as thanks for receiving merit scholarships from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL), host of the popular home tour.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Local bar gives back to young women in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big John’s Tavern is paying homage to its past unique ceiling decorations by donating to Florence Crittenton Programs, an organization that provides services to women in need. In 2020, Christopher Houston and his three partners purchased and restored Big John’s Tavern. As a customer...
CHARLESTON, SC
bcsdschools.net

Memory lane leads hundreds down Trojan Road

The smell of grilling meat and frying grease, laughter and squeals of joy filled the air surrounding Cross High’s football stadium last Friday. Homecoming 2022 was well underway. All high schools celebrate Homecoming in the fall, but none of them can top the celebration held at CHS. “It’s a...
CROSS, SC

