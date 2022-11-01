FlipRings, a College of Charleston senior’s statement-making jewelry business, has grown quicky in just three years

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Related
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Charleston 2022 SC: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Charleston this year? This post covers Christmas Charleston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Charleston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
charlestonmag.com
Nice Commerce elevates the fulfillment process for growing brands such as Jack Rudy Cocktail Company, Red Clay Hot Sauce, Smith Ironware, and Natalist
Nice Commerce handles fullfillment for local brands such as Jack Rudy Cocktail Company. Gray Anderson can’t let a good idea get away. The College of Charleston graduate is a serial entrepreneur and e-commerce wizard, responsible for brands such as Mr. Stick’s “Just Add Butter” seasoning and Monument Shutter Company. But those are side hustles, fueled by his primary venture, Nice Commerce.
Six new affordable homes coming to America St. in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six new affordable homes will be built on Charleston’s Eastside. On Wednesday, City of Charleston officials held a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the single-family, detached units. According to Geona Shaw Johnson, the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development in Charleston, the new houses […]
Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
charlestonmag.com
The Charleston Literary Festival kicks off a page-turning fall season, plus the return of YALLFest
As autumn’s cooler temps arrive in the Lowcountry, leaves begin to rustle. And not tree leaves but leaves of books—lots of them. Books clutched by enthusiastic tweens who line up by the thousands along King Street to meet their favorite authors. Books tucked under the tweed jackets of gents and smartly dressed young professionals who crowd into Dock Street Theatre to hear Tina Brown, former editor of Vanity Fair and author of The Palace Papers, set us straight about the royal family. It’s the height of the book festival season—the latest, action-packed chapter in Charleston’s long literary history.
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Black Food Truck Festival returns Nov. 19-20
According to U.S. Census data, Black entrepreneurship is on the rise. Even before the pandemic, Black-owned businesses (with more than one employee) grew 8% from 2018 to 2019. Post-pandemic, that growth appears to be continuing as evidenced by our next guest’s Lowcountry event. Mike Switzer interviews Marcus Hammond, organizer of the Black Food Truck Festival coming to Charleston, SC Nov. 19-20.
live5news.com
Local bar gives back to young women in need
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big John’s Tavern is paying homage to its past unique ceiling decorations by donating to Florence Crittenton Programs, an organization that provides services to women in need. In 2020, Christopher Houston and his three partners purchased and restored Big John’s Tavern. As a customer...
Highest-rated bars in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over […]
charlestonmag.com
Home Guard: Coastal Conservation League’s new leader Faith Rivers James aims to create spaces where people can feel free and safe
Serendipity. That’s how Faith Rivers James describes her path to becoming the new executive director of the Coastal Conservation League (CCL). James grew up in Mount Pleasant’s Four Mile community, where Interstate-526 now terminates into Highway 17. During her time as the first female African American graduate of Porter-Gaud, then at Dartmouth, and later at Harvard Law School, she watched her idyllic village morph into a bustling highway interchange.
abcnews4.com
Enjoy the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will be hosting another season of festive events this holiday season, including the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, and horse drawn carriage rides, plus two new events – Lights & Love and Merry & Bright. Beginning on November 19th with the annual Lights Up tree lighting, the Towne Centre is anticipating a full season of merry moments, beautiful decorations and holiday cheer.
charlestonmag.com
Orchestrating Success: How the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League boosts aspiring student musicians
Violinist Elaina Gable, who graduated from the Charleston County School of the Arts, received several scholarships from the Charleston Sympony Orchestra League. This fall, hundreds of visitors to the 25th annual Symphony Tour of Island Homes will be treated to a visual feast of architecture, landscapes, and interior design. Moving through the meticulously curated Kiawah Island properties, they’ll also discover an auditory delight: classical performances by some of the Lowcountry’s most ambitious student musicians. These soloists play as thanks for receiving merit scholarships from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL), host of the popular home tour.
PhillyBite
5 Best Barbecue Joints in South Carolina
South Carolina- SC takes its barbecue seriously. While the state boasts many excellent barbecue joints, each region has its definition of classic southern cuisine. Here are a few must-visit barbecue spots across the state. They feature everything from Carolina-style ribs to brisket, sausage, and chicken. Rodney Scott’s BBQ In Charleston...
charlestonmag.com
61 Ocean Point Drive
Located in the exclusive neighborhood of Wild Dunes on Isle of Palms, this coastal retreat offers a spacious interior, inviting outdoor living spaces, and uninterrupted views of the ocean and the Wild Dunes Links golf course. At nearly 7,000 square feet the home is private and centers around the spacious, light-filled living spaces. 6,307 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3/2 bathrooms; $6,750,000.
Lowcountry nonprofit groups receive grant money to promote tourism
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County leaders are hoping to bring in more tourists to the area by providing grant money to various nonprofit groups. Beaufort City Council approved over $300,000 to 13 nonprofit local organizations. The money was generated through the state accommodations tax and will help the groups focus on the promotion, marketing […]
Charleston City Paper
Experience omakase dining in Charleston
The Japanese word “omakase” is traditionally associated with sushi and Japanese cuisine. The more common American equivalent is something like a chef’s table or tasting menu. “Essentially omakase just means ‘leave it up to you, up to the chef,’” said Chris Schoedler, co-owner and chef of Sushi-Wa...
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
2022 Fall & Winter Operating Hours for Pinopolis Lock Announced
Santee Cooper is shifting to its fall and winter operating hours for the Pinopolis Navigational Lock on Lake Moultrie at Jefferies Hydroelectric Station. The post 2022 Fall & Winter Operating Hours for Pinopolis Lock Announced appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
