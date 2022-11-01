FlipRings, a College of Charleston senior’s statement-making jewelry business, has grown quicky in just three years

As autumn’s cooler temps arrive in the Lowcountry, leaves begin to rustle. And not tree leaves but leaves of books—lots of them. Books clutched by enthusiastic tweens who line up by the thousands along King Street to meet their favorite authors. Books tucked under the tweed jackets of gents and smartly dressed young professionals who crowd into Dock Street Theatre to hear Tina Brown, former editor of Vanity Fair and author of The Palace Papers, set us straight about the royal family. It’s the height of the book festival season—the latest, action-packed chapter in Charleston’s long literary history.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO