There are a handful of states that could end up tipping the balance of power in the U.S. Congress. Nevada is one of them. Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto faces Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, who's backed by former President Donald Trump. Three other congressional Democrats in the state are facing stiff challenges. So is Nevada's Democratic governor, Steve Sisolak. Our co-host A Martínez went to Nevada to talk with voters who could make the difference.

