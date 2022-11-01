Orchestrating Success: How the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League boosts aspiring student musicians

Morgan Kinne perches atop one of her ball-shaped works made of cardboard at her North Charleston home studio. You’ll find no bio or artist’s statement on her website and little explanation on her Instagram posts. When she shows her work, her artist’s statements are abbreviated; the how, what, and why boiled down to three or four sentences. Kinne, who works out of her North Charleston home studio, isn’t being evasive; she just prefers to communicate in other ways. Like ink and paint on plaster, mixed-media works, or sculptures, often so full of texture that it tempts the hands as well as the eyes. “I don’t vocalize well, so I use art as a form of communication,” she explains. “For me, it’s a better medium than words.”

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO