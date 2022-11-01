ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchestrating Success: How the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League boosts aspiring student musicians

By Lauren B. Johnson
charlestonmag.com

The Charleston Literary Festival kicks off a page-turning fall season, plus the return of YALLFest

As autumn’s cooler temps arrive in the Lowcountry, leaves begin to rustle. And not tree leaves but leaves of books—lots of them. Books clutched by enthusiastic tweens who line up by the thousands along King Street to meet their favorite authors. Books tucked under the tweed jackets of gents and smartly dressed young professionals who crowd into Dock Street Theatre to hear Tina Brown, former editor of Vanity Fair and author of The Palace Papers, set us straight about the royal family. It’s the height of the book festival season—the latest, action-packed chapter in Charleston’s long literary history.
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Black Food Truck Festival returns Nov. 19-20

According to U.S. Census data, Black entrepreneurship is on the rise. Even before the pandemic, Black-owned businesses (with more than one employee) grew 8% from 2018 to 2019. Post-pandemic, that growth appears to be continuing as evidenced by our next guest’s Lowcountry event. Mike Switzer interviews Marcus Hammond, organizer of the Black Food Truck Festival coming to Charleston, SC Nov. 19-20.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Why sculptor Morgan Kinne, who turns found objects into 3-D treasures, lets her artwork speak for itself

Morgan Kinne perches atop one of her ball-shaped works made of cardboard at her North Charleston home studio. You’ll find no bio or artist’s statement on her website and little explanation on her Instagram posts. When she shows her work, her artist’s statements are abbreviated; the how, what, and why boiled down to three or four sentences. Kinne, who works out of her North Charleston home studio, isn’t being evasive; she just prefers to communicate in other ways. Like ink and paint on plaster, mixed-media works, or sculptures, often so full of texture that it tempts the hands as well as the eyes. “I don’t vocalize well, so I use art as a form of communication,” she explains. “For me, it’s a better medium than words.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County Parks hosting annual Harvest Festival on Saturday

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Community members are invited to celebrate fall at the Harvest Festival on Saturday hosted by Charleston County Parks. In addition to kid-friendly activities such as hayrides and pumpkin decorating, the annual celebration highlights Charleston’s vibrant music scene with local bands playing throughout the event. This year’s lineup includes YeeHaw Junction, Gravel […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Local bar gives back to young women in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big John’s Tavern is paying homage to its past unique ceiling decorations by donating to Florence Crittenton Programs, an organization that provides services to women in need. In 2020, Christopher Houston and his three partners purchased and restored Big John’s Tavern. As a customer...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Aaron Hines comes full circle

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Aaron Hines is stepping into his full potential. The Charleston-native-turned-Texan spoke to the City Paper ahead of the Oct. 28 release of his biggest personal project to date, an EP entitled Love Now Or Later. “I’ve gotten comfortable with who I am as a person, and I’ve...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Home Guard: Coastal Conservation League’s new leader Faith Rivers James aims to create spaces where people can feel free and safe

Serendipity. That’s how Faith Rivers James describes her path to becoming the new executive director of the Coastal Conservation League (CCL). James grew up in Mount Pleasant’s Four Mile community, where Interstate-526 now terminates into Highway 17. During her time as the first female African American graduate of Porter-Gaud, then at Dartmouth, and later at Harvard Law School, she watched her idyllic village morph into a bustling highway interchange.
CHARLESTON, SC
maritime-executive.com

Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Experience omakase dining in Charleston

The Japanese word “omakase” is traditionally associated with sushi and Japanese cuisine. The more common American equivalent is something like a chef’s table or tasting menu. “Essentially omakase just means ‘leave it up to you, up to the chef,’” said Chris Schoedler, co-owner and chef of Sushi-Wa...
CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Moms CARE: Going Places

Giving back to our community is so important and we are so excited to present Charleston Moms CARE, a series where we highlight different non-profits around the Lowcountry. We’ll tell you more about the organization and how you can get involved!. This month we are featuring Going Places, a...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

8 Charleston-inspired Halloween costumes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Halloween has arrived and with trick-or-treating just hours away, some may still be scrambling to pick out the perfect spooky ensemble. Whether you are still stumped or were just invited to a last-minute costume party, here are 8 Charleston-inspired looks that are easy to throw together in a pinch.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

7 Charleston cafes and bakeries with tasty pastries

A warm cup of cocoa, coffee or tea always pair well with classic pastries like a blueberry muffin or coffee cake. At these seven cafes and bakeries in Charleston, you’ll find tradition treats and creative, fun pastries you can’t find anywhere else in town. Annie O’ Love’s Cookie...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

MEET THE CANDIDATES: BERKELEY COUNTY school board

The school board election is a nonpartisan race with no political party designations. What policies will you pursue in regards to hiring and retaining educators in the district?. Cyndi Russell-Albach: While teachers’ primary motivation is not salary, every teacher deserves to be paid a competitive salary. Berkeley County teachers deserve...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Enjoy the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will be hosting another season of festive events this holiday season, including the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, and horse drawn carriage rides, plus two new events – Lights & Love and Merry & Bright. Beginning on November 19th with the annual Lights Up tree lighting, the Towne Centre is anticipating a full season of merry moments, beautiful decorations and holiday cheer.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

