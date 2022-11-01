Orchestrating Success: How the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League boosts aspiring student musicians

Read full article on original website
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
charlestonmag.com
The Charleston Literary Festival kicks off a page-turning fall season, plus the return of YALLFest
As autumn’s cooler temps arrive in the Lowcountry, leaves begin to rustle. And not tree leaves but leaves of books—lots of them. Books clutched by enthusiastic tweens who line up by the thousands along King Street to meet their favorite authors. Books tucked under the tweed jackets of gents and smartly dressed young professionals who crowd into Dock Street Theatre to hear Tina Brown, former editor of Vanity Fair and author of The Palace Papers, set us straight about the royal family. It’s the height of the book festival season—the latest, action-packed chapter in Charleston’s long literary history.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Black Food Truck Festival returns Nov. 19-20
According to U.S. Census data, Black entrepreneurship is on the rise. Even before the pandemic, Black-owned businesses (with more than one employee) grew 8% from 2018 to 2019. Post-pandemic, that growth appears to be continuing as evidenced by our next guest’s Lowcountry event. Mike Switzer interviews Marcus Hammond, organizer of the Black Food Truck Festival coming to Charleston, SC Nov. 19-20.
charlestonmag.com
Why sculptor Morgan Kinne, who turns found objects into 3-D treasures, lets her artwork speak for itself
Morgan Kinne perches atop one of her ball-shaped works made of cardboard at her North Charleston home studio. You’ll find no bio or artist’s statement on her website and little explanation on her Instagram posts. When she shows her work, her artist’s statements are abbreviated; the how, what, and why boiled down to three or four sentences. Kinne, who works out of her North Charleston home studio, isn’t being evasive; she just prefers to communicate in other ways. Like ink and paint on plaster, mixed-media works, or sculptures, often so full of texture that it tempts the hands as well as the eyes. “I don’t vocalize well, so I use art as a form of communication,” she explains. “For me, it’s a better medium than words.”
Charleston County Parks hosting annual Harvest Festival on Saturday
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Community members are invited to celebrate fall at the Harvest Festival on Saturday hosted by Charleston County Parks. In addition to kid-friendly activities such as hayrides and pumpkin decorating, the annual celebration highlights Charleston’s vibrant music scene with local bands playing throughout the event. This year’s lineup includes YeeHaw Junction, Gravel […]
live5news.com
Local bar gives back to young women in need
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big John’s Tavern is paying homage to its past unique ceiling decorations by donating to Florence Crittenton Programs, an organization that provides services to women in need. In 2020, Christopher Houston and his three partners purchased and restored Big John’s Tavern. As a customer...
Charleston City Paper
Aaron Hines comes full circle
Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Aaron Hines is stepping into his full potential. The Charleston-native-turned-Texan spoke to the City Paper ahead of the Oct. 28 release of his biggest personal project to date, an EP entitled Love Now Or Later. “I’ve gotten comfortable with who I am as a person, and I’ve...
charlestonmag.com
Home Guard: Coastal Conservation League’s new leader Faith Rivers James aims to create spaces where people can feel free and safe
Serendipity. That’s how Faith Rivers James describes her path to becoming the new executive director of the Coastal Conservation League (CCL). James grew up in Mount Pleasant’s Four Mile community, where Interstate-526 now terminates into Highway 17. During her time as the first female African American graduate of Porter-Gaud, then at Dartmouth, and later at Harvard Law School, she watched her idyllic village morph into a bustling highway interchange.
charlestonmag.com
FlipRings, a College of Charleston senior’s statement-making jewelry business, has grown quicky in just three years
When College of Charleston freshman and communication major Nicole Birnbaum was sent home to Wyckoff, New Jersey, due to Hurricane Dorian in 2019, she didn’t expect to develop an idea for a new jewelry product that would take her from regular co-ed to Student Entrepreneur of the Year for 2021-22.
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
Charleston City Paper
Experience omakase dining in Charleston
The Japanese word “omakase” is traditionally associated with sushi and Japanese cuisine. The more common American equivalent is something like a chef’s table or tasting menu. “Essentially omakase just means ‘leave it up to you, up to the chef,’” said Chris Schoedler, co-owner and chef of Sushi-Wa...
momcollective.com
Charleston Moms CARE: Going Places
Giving back to our community is so important and we are so excited to present Charleston Moms CARE, a series where we highlight different non-profits around the Lowcountry. We’ll tell you more about the organization and how you can get involved!. This month we are featuring Going Places, a...
counton2.com
8 Charleston-inspired Halloween costumes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Halloween has arrived and with trick-or-treating just hours away, some may still be scrambling to pick out the perfect spooky ensemble. Whether you are still stumped or were just invited to a last-minute costume party, here are 8 Charleston-inspired looks that are easy to throw together in a pinch.
Highest-rated bars in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over […]
Charleston City Paper
7 Charleston cafes and bakeries with tasty pastries
A warm cup of cocoa, coffee or tea always pair well with classic pastries like a blueberry muffin or coffee cake. At these seven cafes and bakeries in Charleston, you’ll find tradition treats and creative, fun pastries you can’t find anywhere else in town. Annie O’ Love’s Cookie...
South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
live5news.com
Female Veteran nonprofit hosts first fundraiser to help an ‘underserved population’
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A female Veteran-focused organization hosted its first fundraiser on Saturday to bring the community together and spread more awareness about the nonprofit. She’s the Veteran was started in 2020 by Army Veteran and founder Brooke Jackson Kahn. She wanted to give female Veterans a place...
thedanielislandnews.com
MEET THE CANDIDATES: BERKELEY COUNTY school board
The school board election is a nonpartisan race with no political party designations. What policies will you pursue in regards to hiring and retaining educators in the district?. Cyndi Russell-Albach: While teachers’ primary motivation is not salary, every teacher deserves to be paid a competitive salary. Berkeley County teachers deserve...
abcnews4.com
Enjoy the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will be hosting another season of festive events this holiday season, including the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, and horse drawn carriage rides, plus two new events – Lights & Love and Merry & Bright. Beginning on November 19th with the annual Lights Up tree lighting, the Towne Centre is anticipating a full season of merry moments, beautiful decorations and holiday cheer.
