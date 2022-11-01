ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Reportedly Reached Out to His Ex-Girlfriends to Participate in His Memoir & They Apparently All Had the Same Reaction

By Kristyn Burtt
 5 days ago
This might be the most awkward request we’ve ever heard when it comes to a royal family member and a celebrity memoir. Prince Harry reportedly asked his ex-girlfriends to speak on record to his ghostwriter JR Moehringer about their time together for his upcoming book, Spare . It’s an ask that probably goes too far for most people given the amount of scrutiny they would have to endure once the book is published.

The request, as reported by The Sun , notes that most of them turned the Duke of Sussex down because it feels uncomfortable after years of being told not to speak publicly about their royal experience . “Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said No,” a source told the UK publication. Calling it “ironic,” the insider added, “Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.”

The book won’t be published until Jan. 10, 2023, but it is already the hottest celebrity memoir of the year because everyone is questioning the contents. There are reports that Harry was asked to “revisit” some of the chapters in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and to make sure his stories aligned with their upcoming Netflix docuseries. “There has been extra toing and froing that people don’t know about. This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included,” the source explained. Yet “there is a real concern that it means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with” — which would only fuel the royal rift even further.

Harry doesn’t have to deal with the possible fallout from his memoir just yet as he and Meghan Markle have their Netflix series first. That will be the test for the royal family as to how explosive (or benign) the couple’s behind-the-scenes look at their lives will be. It’s not going to be a boring few months for anyone associated with the palace — this is keeping everyone on their toes.

