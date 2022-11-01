The Patriot Service Dogs organization is need of your clicks in an effort to win $25,000 to benefit the organization. Patriot Service Dogs is a grassroots nonprofit organization that trains service dogs for veterans without charge. Based in Marion County, the organization has a strong base of support in The Villages with many volunteers, two board members, and several veteran recipients in the area. Now, they are 1 of 5 finalist organizations from across the county competing for the Defender Service Awards.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO