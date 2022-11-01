Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Stanley Jay Ornell Jr.
Stanley Jay Ornell Jr. (Stan), husband, father and proud United States Air Force veteran, passed away on Oct 27, 2022. The son of Stanley Jay Ornell Sr. & Alphonsine Ornell, Stan grew up in Boston, Massachusetts. He was born on August 3, 1935. At the age of 19, Stan enlisted...
villages-news.com
Juergen (Jerry) Meusel
On October 7, 2022, Juergen (Jerry) Meusel passed away. He was born in Berlin, Germany on September 29, 1930 and just celebrated his 92nd birthday. He was the son of William Meusel and Martha (Schumann) Meusel. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce (Boehmer) Meusel. He was an...
villages-news.com
Walton Allen Armour
Walton Allen Armour, 83, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Alliance, Ohio, passed away and went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at The Villages Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility. He was born on July 21, 1939 in Warren, Ohio to Walton O’Rell...
villages-news.com
Jerry D. Macchione
Jerry D. Macchione, age 69, passed away peacefully October 28, 2022 at his home in Fruitland Park, FL, where he lived with his loving wife of 35 years, Muriel Glenn Macchione. He was born on January 17, 1953. First and foremost, our beloved Jerry was kind and generous to everyone...
villages-news.com
Who are the outsiders?
The Villagers complain about the outsiders using the squares. They believe their amenity fees should give them exclusive rights to the squares, roads within the villages and most businesses in The Villages. But all county residents have paid for the roads, parking lots and most of the businesses. However, they...
villages-news.com
Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages
Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
villages-news.com
Woman nabbed after man dies of apparent overdose at home in The Villages
A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages. Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
villages-news.com
Alligator Taking An Afternoon Nap In The Villages
After looking at his reflection, this alligator in The Villages decided that he was not going to dress up for Halloween this year and would rather go as is. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Car club teams with Dairy Queen to boost Kids, Cops & Christmas program
The Villages Classic Car Club teamed up this past weekend with the Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford to hold a car show to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Kids, Cops and Christmas program. The car club is one of The Villages clubs which has strongly supported this program which...
villages-news.com
Greater Yellowlegs At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
Sometimes you wonder why a bird was named a certain name. That’s certainly not true with this greater yellowlegs spotted at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year
A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
villages-news.com
Public hearing set this week on long-troubled home in The Villages
A public hearing is set this week regarding a long-troubled home in The Villages where a dead couple’s son has been living. The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will be the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The board will meet at 9:30 a.m.
villages-news.com
Patriot Service Dogs in need of clicks to win Defender Service Award
The Patriot Service Dogs organization is need of your clicks in an effort to win $25,000 to benefit the organization. Patriot Service Dogs is a grassroots nonprofit organization that trains service dogs for veterans without charge. Based in Marion County, the organization has a strong base of support in The Villages with many volunteers, two board members, and several veteran recipients in the area. Now, they are 1 of 5 finalist organizations from across the county competing for the Defender Service Awards.
villages-news.com
Driver with suspended license arrested on Historic Side of The Villages
A driver with a suspended license was arrested on the Historic Side of The Villages. Raymond Armand Dionne, 55, of Summerfield, was driving a gray 2005 Dodge Magnum station wagon at 9:47 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and learned the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the Boone Gate.
villages-news.com
Voter Integrity Town Hall in the Villages to shine light on local elections
A Voter Integrity Town Hall set in The Villages will shine a light on local elections. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The event will feature guest speakers the Lake County Elections Integrity Voter Protection Coalition. The meeting is open to all residents.
villages-news.com
80-year-old Villager jailed without bond after skipping probation appointments
An 80-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after skipping appointments with this probation officer. John Paul Toupin of the Village of LaBelle North was booked Sunday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation. This summer, Toupin pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the...
villages-news.com
Lake Panasoffkee woman dies at scene of collision with tractor trailer truck
A Lake Panasoffkee woman died Wednesday at the scene of a collision with a tractor trailer truck. The 57-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 12:42 p.m. that was eastbound on County Road 470 west of SE 88th Terrace when she crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the tractor trailer truck which had been westbound on County Road 470 and driven by a 34-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Ocala after collision with SUV in The Villages
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Ocala after a collision with a sport utility vehicle in The Villages. The 20-year-old Lady Lake man had been riding a Honda motorcycle at 12:22 p.m. Monday eastbound on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a 2022 Honda SUV driven by a 71-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Apartments are driving traffic in and around The Villages
I don’t think the complaints about population growth at this time of year are about renters, as much as they are about snowbird owners. I do think that a larger problem facing us is the growth of apartment complexes in and around The Villages. This increase to the traffic...
villages-news.com
Villager lands key role in ‘Sound of Music’ 40 years after losing out in audition
It was nearly 40 years ago in Albany, N.Y. when Bonnie Williams auditioned for “The Sound of Music.”. She didn’t get the part. Now, 40 years later in The Villages, Williams not only got the part of the nun, Mother Abbess – she mastered it. “I wish...
