soultracks.com
Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl
For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
The Beatles Revolver Special Edition: so good, divorce papers will be filed if this isn't in certain stockings this Christmas
Can Giles Martin work his magic on Revolver's four-track recordings? Yes, he can.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
soultracks.com
"The Bodyguard" 30th anniversary to be celebrated with vinyl release
November 2, 2022-New York, NY-Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album with a vinyl release on November 18. Target will exclusively offer a Smoky Lavender color vinyl. Both versions will feature the original album packaging and may be pre-ordered HERE.
guitar.com
Ritchie Blackmore says Deep Purple’s music was “a bit monophonic” during his final days in the band
Former Deep Purple guitarist and co-founder Ritchie Blackmore has looked back on his final days in the band, a time where he was apparently feeling uninspired due to a supposed lack of ‘melodic’ material. The musician was speaking in an interview with Long Island Weekly, where he discussed...
This post-apocalyptic, AI-generated music video for Slipknot’s Psychosocial is a bone-chilling, dystopian nightmare
Someone created a music video using AI technology from the lyrics of Slipknot's Psychosocial and the results are bloody horrible
25 things only hardcore fans know about Led Zeppelin III
We pay tribute to the Welsh cottages, pints of beer and pet dogs that made Led Zeppelin III possible
The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan review – an enlightening listen-along
In 1993, Bob Dylan released World Gone Wrong, an album of cover versions of what might be called pre-modern songs by some of the early blues and folk performers that he revered. Dylan’s sleeve notes for the album are a thing of wonder in themselves: short, sometimes surreal riffs on the timeless quality of stark and mysterious songs that sound old as the hills but, as his writing pointed out, possessed a deep contemporary resonance.
My Morning Jacket Announce Deluxe Edition of ‘Circuital’
My Morning Jacket’s 2011 release, Circuital, proved a momentous one for the Louisville, Kentucky-formed band. An album home to fan favorites like “Holdin On To Black Metal,” “Victory Dance,” and the epic title track, Circuital saw multiple accolades and international acclaim upon its release, and now, it will soon see a re-issue.
Rob Halford 'Thrilled' With Variety Of Judas Priest's 2022 Rock Hall Class
Halford is honored to enter the Hall of Fame alongside 'trailblazing' women, like Pat Benatar, Annie Lennox and Dolly Parton.
NME
Connie Constance – ‘Miss Power’ review: heartfelt adventurer finds a home at the indie-disco
When Connie Constance first met the world in the late 2010’s, the smokescreen around her was still partially fogged. Encouraged to pursue the kind of R&B and soul that might be traditionally associated with a young female performer of colour, her 2019 debut album ‘English Rose’ was likeable but not always fully realised, like it was somebody else’s dream rather than her own.
musictimes.com
Shania Twain New Album Release Date: Country Star Releasing New Songs + 2023 Tour [DETAILS]
Good news for country music fans! Shania Twain is set to return with a brand new album after five long years. The country legend will also go on tour next year; when is it going to be released and in which cities is she going to perform?. Taking to her...
Metallica, the Zazulas and Megaforce: How Thrash Went Mainstream
Metallica may have been nothing more than a flash in the pan without the help of Marsha and Jonny Zazula, two deeply insightful business people with a dedication to the underground rock scene. The founders of Megaforce Records died about a year apart: Marsha in January 2021 and Jonny in...
Stereogum
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
NME
First Aid Kit – ‘Palomino’ review: folk rockers finally run free
“We’ve grown up,” says Klara Söderberg, the younger sister of the Swedish duo First Aid Kit, in the accompanying material about their fifth album ‘Palomino’. “As we get older, the music is more about having fun and being positive… like a palomino riding through the desert”. Subtle this ain’t.
Punk Drummers Being Overqualified for Their Jobs
Never underestimate a punk rock drummer. Their preferred genre may not always call for the most technical playing, but behind the simplicity often lies a mastery of the kit. When Marky Ramone was the longest-serving drummer for the Ramones, he rarely played more than a fast 4/4 beat. However, Ramone is highly skilled in jazz and rock n roll drumming, as he’s showcased in solo performances across the globe. In one demonstration, Marky even threw down one of his sticks without missing a beat as he wailed on his toms.
Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro Has Tragically Died at the Age of 63
On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, legendary punk rock musician Darren Henley, better known by his stage name D.H. Peligro, died unexpectedly in his Los Angeles home. The Dead Kennedys drummer was 63 years old. Article continues below advertisement. What happened? Here's what we know about D.H. Peligro's cause of death.
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
