ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl

For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
soultracks.com

"The Bodyguard" 30th anniversary to be celebrated with vinyl release

November 2, 2022-New York, NY-Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album with a vinyl release on November 18. Target will exclusively offer a Smoky Lavender color vinyl. Both versions will feature the original album packaging and may be pre-ordered HERE.
The Guardian

The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan review – an enlightening listen-along

In 1993, Bob Dylan released World Gone Wrong, an album of cover versions of what might be called pre-modern songs by some of the early blues and folk performers that he revered. Dylan’s sleeve notes for the album are a thing of wonder in themselves: short, sometimes surreal riffs on the timeless quality of stark and mysterious songs that sound old as the hills but, as his writing pointed out, possessed a deep contemporary resonance.
American Songwriter

My Morning Jacket Announce Deluxe Edition of ‘Circuital’

My Morning Jacket’s 2011 release, Circuital, proved a momentous one for the Louisville, Kentucky-formed band. An album home to fan favorites like “Holdin On To Black Metal,” “Victory Dance,” and the epic title track, Circuital saw multiple accolades and international acclaim upon its release, and now, it will soon see a re-issue.
NME

Connie Constance – ‘Miss Power’ review: heartfelt adventurer finds a home at the indie-disco

When Connie Constance first met the world in the late 2010’s, the smokescreen around her was still partially fogged. Encouraged to pursue the kind of R&B and soul that might be traditionally associated with a young female performer of colour, her 2019 debut album ‘English Rose’ was likeable but not always fully realised, like it was somebody else’s dream rather than her own.
Stereogum

Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single

For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
NME

First Aid Kit – ‘Palomino’ review: folk rockers finally run free

“We’ve grown up,” says Klara Söderberg, the younger sister of the Swedish duo First Aid Kit, in the accompanying material about their fifth album ‘Palomino’. “As we get older, the music is more about having fun and being positive… like a palomino riding through the desert”. Subtle this ain’t.
Loudwire

Punk Drummers Being Overqualified for Their Jobs

Never underestimate a punk rock drummer. Their preferred genre may not always call for the most technical playing, but behind the simplicity often lies a mastery of the kit. When Marky Ramone was the longest-serving drummer for the Ramones, he rarely played more than a fast 4/4 beat. However, Ramone is highly skilled in jazz and rock n roll drumming, as he’s showcased in solo performances across the globe. In one demonstration, Marky even threw down one of his sticks without missing a beat as he wailed on his toms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy