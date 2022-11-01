ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Who's on my ballot in the Iowa 2022 midterm election?

By Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZSXO_0iuVK16Q00

Iowans are heading to the polls to elect their picks for governor, senator, Congress, the Iowa Legislature, county offices and more.

The state's early voting period began Oct. 19 and Election Day is Nov. 8. All mail-in ballots must be received by county auditors by the time polls close on Election Day.

The ballot is two-sided, so don't forget to flip it over. Polk County voters can find sample ballots online here, and Dallas County voters can find them here.

Don't forget to make sure you know Iowa's voting rules before you cast your ballot. The Iowa secretary of state's website, voterready.iowa.gov, has information to help answer voters' questions.

Here's a look at what you'll see on your ballot this year.

US Senator: Chuck Grassley vs. Mike Franken

Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is seeking an eighth term in the Senate this year. He faces Democrat Mike Franken, a retired U.S. Navy admiral.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll in October found Grassley leading Franken 46% to 43% among likely voters. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

More U.S. Senate coverage:

  • Iowa Poll shows Mike Franken within striking distance of Chuck Grassley. Could he really win?

US Congress: Iowa districts 1-4

Iowa's four congressional districts are on the ballot this year, with new boundaries after last year's redistricting process.

In the 1st District, in southeast Iowa, Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks faces Democrat Christina Bohannan.

In the 2nd District, in northeast Iowa, Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson faces Democrat Liz Mathis.

In the 3rd District, in central and southern Iowa, Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne faces Republican Zach Nunn.

And in the 4th District, in northwest Iowa, Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra faces Democrat Ryan Melton and Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Jack Holder.

More coverage of Congress:

Governor: Kim Reynolds vs. Deidre Dejear vs. Rick Stewart

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is seeking a second full term this year after winning her first full term in 2018. She's joined on the ticket by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

Reynolds faces a challenge from Democrat Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines business owner and political organizer, and her running mate, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker.

Libertarians Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.

More coverage of the governor's race:

  • Making Joe Biden her foil, Gov. Kim Reynolds seeks to lead a ‘red wave’ in Iowa. Can she?

Statewide races

Five statewide offices will appear on Iowans' ballots this year, in addition to the governor's race.

Secretary of State: Incumbent Republican Paul Pate faces a challenge from Democrat Joel Miller.

Auditor of State: Incumbent Democrat Rob Sand faces a challenge from Republican Todd Halbur.

Treasurer of State: Incumbent Democrat Mike Fitzgerald faces a challenge from Republican Roby Smith.

Secretary of Agriculture: Incumbent Republican Mike Naig faces a challenge from Democrat John Norwood.

Attorney General: Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller faces a challenge from Republican Brenna Bird.

  • Could this year be Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller's fiercest reelection race?

Iowa House and Senate

Iowans will also be picking state lawmakers to represent them.

All 100 Iowa House seats are up for two-year terms, and 34 of the state's 50 Senate seats are on the ballot this year for four-year terms.

Republicans now hold a 60-40 advantage over Democrats in the House and a 32-18 majority in the Senate.

This year will see significant turnover for lawmakers after last year's redistricting process changed the legislative district boundaries to account for changes in population. Many lawmakers decided to retire or move, and some face challenges from political newcomers or fellow incumbents.

More coverage of the Iowa Legislature:

  • Kim Reynolds made 'school choice' an issue in Tuesday's primaries. Here's what happened.
  • Iowans are voting in new congressional, legislative districts. Here's how to find yours.

Iowa county offices

A range of county offices will appear on Iowans' ballots, including races for county supervisor, county attorney, treasurer and recorder.

In Polk County, the only contested race among those is for county attorney, where Democrat Kimberly Graham and Republican Allan Richards are facing off to replace retiring 32-year-incumbent John Sarcone.

Iowans will also see nonpartisan county races for offices like county hospital trustee, soil and water commissioner and county agricultural extension council.

Polk County has six candidates running for three positions on Broadlawns Medical Center's Board of Trustees. Broadlawns is a Des Moines-based public hospital funded by Polk County taxpayer dollars.

More coverage of county races:

Judicial retention elections

In Iowa, judges and justices are appointed by the governor. But they face periodic retention elections where the public can vote on whether they should remain on the bench.

This year, voters will have the choice to retain or dismiss two Supreme Court justices, two appellate judges and 61 district-level judges across the state.

The state judicial branch describes retention elections as "intended to focus on the professional competency of Iowa's judges," rather than as a referendum on any particular ruling.

'Keep and bear arms' Iowa constitutional amendment

Voters have a rare chance this year to decide whether to amend the Iowa Constitution to add the right "to keep and bear arms."

The language of the proposal goes beyond the protections contained in the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

Supporters say the amendment is necessary to protect Iowans' rights from infringement, while opponents say passing the amendment would make it easier to strike down existing gun laws and make it harder to pass new regulations.

The language of the proposed amendment states: "The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny."

If a majority of voters approve the amendment, it will be added to the state's constitution.

More coverage:

  • Iowans will vote on a gun rights amendment this fall. Here's what you need to know.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

Comments / 8

Tyrone Washington
2d ago

I'm independent and I have voted either way but I will be voting Republican all the way down the ticket. and I will be voting yes on strict scrutiny.

Reply(3)
4
Related
dmcityview.com

Will Iowa’s silent majority choose Mike Franken?

Admiral Mike Franken, the most senior retired military officer to seek office in Iowa, has barnstormed the state for months, hitting his native rural western Iowa on repeat with a message and Navy bearing that will cleave enough Republican votes in this decidedly red region of the Hawkeye State to retire the monarchical Charles Grassley.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa voters to decide whether to keep judges

DES MOINES, Iowa — Races for U.S. Senate and governor may draw the headlines but Iowa voters will also decide whether to retain judges ranging from the district court to the state Supreme Court. Judges in Iowa are appointed by the governor who picks from a list compiled by a judicial nominating commission. After their […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Republican Kim Reynolds running for another four years as Iowa governor

Republican Kim Reynolds is running for a second full term as governor. She made history in 2017, becoming Iowa's first female governor. She was then re-elected in 2018, narrowly defeating Democrat Fred Hubbell. This time around, Reynolds faces two challengers, Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. "I think the...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Gov. Kim Reynolds ad: "Iowans still know boys from girls"

"Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls and liberty from tyranny."Gov. Kim Reynolds in her newest ad.Driving the news: In her final push before the Nov. 8 general election, Reynolds dropped $900,000 on a new ad that is catching attention for its mention of transgender rights.In the beginning of the one-minute ad, Reynolds highlights her "values," saying that Iowans know the difference of "boys from girls."Flashback: Reynolds signed legislation this year banning transgender girls from playing in school sports that align with their gender identity.What they're saying: "I think that's shameful. I'm very disappointed to see the governor use her final ad to target trans folks in that way," Keenan Crow, a spokesperson for One Iowa, told KCCI.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Carbon pipelines on the ballot in Iowa

Emma Schmit is senior Iowa organizer with Food & Water Action. The hazardous carbon pipeline proposals rocking Iowa are on the ballot this year. Next year’s legislative session will be key to stopping these dangerous pipelines. Iowans need to elect leaders who will stand up for their constituents, not scheming carbon pipeline corporations.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowans deserve better than "school choice"

Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
IOWA STATE
B100

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Nunn looks to flip Iowa’s 3rd District with a focus on inflation

Polling shows the economy is the top issue on the minds of most voters in the midterm elections — inflation, in particular. On the campaign trail, Republican Zach Nunn doesn’t let voters forget it. “We're in a situation right now where we are at harvest season, where we...
IOWA STATE
kwit.org

NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More

Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Balancing power and issues in Iowa’s legislature

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Republicans are looking to keep the majority in the house and senate they’ve held for the last five years. We asked Republican and Democratic party leaders to explain why Iowans should elect their party candidates to the legislature. Republicans never responded, but Democrats say it comes down to a balance of power and ideas at the capitol.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

More Republicans registered in Iowa ahead of election, new data shows

Voting booths at Friendship Baptist Church in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Kate Kealey/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 90,000 active voter registrations in Iowa, according to an Iowa Secretary of State report released Tuesday, but there are more registered Democrats in three of the state’s four congressional districts.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa moving to ensure election accuracy and security on November 8

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is taking extra steps to make sure the November general election vote count is accurate and above board. Secretary of State Paul Pate says all 99 counties will be required to conduct a hand count audit of two races following the November 2022 general election. Previously, only one race was audited.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Ferentz fields questions, but governor rarely does

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. It is safe to assume Kirk Ferentz has not enjoyed the glorious autumn in Iowa the way he would prefer. He has feverishly worked his Bubble Yum during the Hawkeyes’ games this season. He has been worked over during his post-game press conferences and again at his weekly meetings with the media on Tuesdays.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa realtor warns of scam

Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy