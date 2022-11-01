Who's on my ballot in the Iowa 2022 midterm election?

Iowans are heading to the polls to elect their picks for governor, senator, Congress, the Iowa Legislature, county offices and more.

The state's early voting period began Oct. 19 and Election Day is Nov. 8. All mail-in ballots must be received by county auditors by the time polls close on Election Day.

The ballot is two-sided, so don't forget to flip it over. Polk County voters can find sample ballots online here, and Dallas County voters can find them here.

Don't forget to make sure you know Iowa's voting rules before you cast your ballot. The Iowa secretary of state's website, voterready.iowa.gov, has information to help answer voters' questions.

Here's a look at what you'll see on your ballot this year.

US Senator: Chuck Grassley vs. Mike Franken

Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is seeking an eighth term in the Senate this year. He faces Democrat Mike Franken, a retired U.S. Navy admiral.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll in October found Grassley leading Franken 46% to 43% among likely voters. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

US Congress: Iowa districts 1-4

Iowa's four congressional districts are on the ballot this year, with new boundaries after last year's redistricting process.

In the 1st District, in southeast Iowa, Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks faces Democrat Christina Bohannan.

In the 2nd District, in northeast Iowa, Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson faces Democrat Liz Mathis.

In the 3rd District, in central and southern Iowa, Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne faces Republican Zach Nunn.

And in the 4th District, in northwest Iowa, Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra faces Democrat Ryan Melton and Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Jack Holder.

Governor: Kim Reynolds vs. Deidre Dejear vs. Rick Stewart

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is seeking a second full term this year after winning her first full term in 2018. She's joined on the ticket by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

Reynolds faces a challenge from Democrat Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines business owner and political organizer, and her running mate, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker.

Libertarians Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.

Statewide races

Five statewide offices will appear on Iowans' ballots this year, in addition to the governor's race.

Secretary of State: Incumbent Republican Paul Pate faces a challenge from Democrat Joel Miller.

Auditor of State: Incumbent Democrat Rob Sand faces a challenge from Republican Todd Halbur.

Treasurer of State: Incumbent Democrat Mike Fitzgerald faces a challenge from Republican Roby Smith.

Secretary of Agriculture: Incumbent Republican Mike Naig faces a challenge from Democrat John Norwood.

Attorney General: Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller faces a challenge from Republican Brenna Bird.

Iowa House and Senate

Iowans will also be picking state lawmakers to represent them.

All 100 Iowa House seats are up for two-year terms, and 34 of the state's 50 Senate seats are on the ballot this year for four-year terms.

Republicans now hold a 60-40 advantage over Democrats in the House and a 32-18 majority in the Senate.

This year will see significant turnover for lawmakers after last year's redistricting process changed the legislative district boundaries to account for changes in population. Many lawmakers decided to retire or move, and some face challenges from political newcomers or fellow incumbents.

Iowa county offices

A range of county offices will appear on Iowans' ballots, including races for county supervisor, county attorney, treasurer and recorder.

In Polk County, the only contested race among those is for county attorney, where Democrat Kimberly Graham and Republican Allan Richards are facing off to replace retiring 32-year-incumbent John Sarcone.

Iowans will also see nonpartisan county races for offices like county hospital trustee, soil and water commissioner and county agricultural extension council.

Polk County has six candidates running for three positions on Broadlawns Medical Center's Board of Trustees. Broadlawns is a Des Moines-based public hospital funded by Polk County taxpayer dollars.

Judicial retention elections

In Iowa, judges and justices are appointed by the governor. But they face periodic retention elections where the public can vote on whether they should remain on the bench.

This year, voters will have the choice to retain or dismiss two Supreme Court justices, two appellate judges and 61 district-level judges across the state.

The state judicial branch describes retention elections as "intended to focus on the professional competency of Iowa's judges," rather than as a referendum on any particular ruling.

'Keep and bear arms' Iowa constitutional amendment

Voters have a rare chance this year to decide whether to amend the Iowa Constitution to add the right "to keep and bear arms."

The language of the proposal goes beyond the protections contained in the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

Supporters say the amendment is necessary to protect Iowans' rights from infringement, while opponents say passing the amendment would make it easier to strike down existing gun laws and make it harder to pass new regulations.

The language of the proposed amendment states: "The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny."

If a majority of voters approve the amendment, it will be added to the state's constitution.

