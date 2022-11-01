Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Allure
Rihanna Is Facing Backlash for Featuring Johnny Depp in Latest Savage x Fenty Show
"Rihanna stans really waited 7 years for a ballad and the platforming of an abuser," one user tweeted. Well, that was fast. Just a week after releasing new music, Rihanna pulled a move that fans are decidedly less hyped about. On November 2, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Johnny Depp will...
Allure
Sophie Turner Added Blunt Bangs to Her Waist-Length Red Hair
Turner's burnt copper color is still going strong with an added fringe to spice things up even more. Sophie Turner has been embracing her redhead era for ages now — but at last, she's introduced a blunt fringe into the equation. I'm surprised the bangs are something new for the actor, at least when paired with her current hair color, because the added snip simply suits her. She entered the month of November sporting her new red bangs at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, November 1. The bangs also made an appearance on Turner back in May of 2019 when she was a blonde.
Allure
Jennifer Lopez's Holiday Ponytail Defies Gravity
Jennifer Lopez gave us not a second to breathe post-Halloween before she jumped right into the holiday spirit. Sure, she kept it low-key on the 'gram this spooky season without a single Halloween costume to show, but on November 3, she popped out with glistening skin and a ponytail hairstyle that must have defied gravity.
Comments / 0