Turner's burnt copper color is still going strong with an added fringe to spice things up even more. Sophie Turner has been embracing her redhead era for ages now — but at last, she's introduced a blunt fringe into the equation. I'm surprised the bangs are something new for the actor, at least when paired with her current hair color, because the added snip simply suits her. She entered the month of November sporting her new red bangs at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, November 1. The bangs also made an appearance on Turner back in May of 2019 when she was a blonde.

2 DAYS AGO