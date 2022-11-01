Read full article on original website
Schoolgirl, 14, is 'fighting for her life' after she and another girl are hit by London bus and rushed to hospital in horror crash
Two teenage girls have been rushed to hospital, one with 'significant injuries', after a London bus crashed into two pedestrians in a rush hour collision in the north east of the city. Emergency crews including police, ambulance staff and firefighters are at the scene in Stamford Hill, north east London,...
BBC
Woman struck by HGV's brick load remains in critical condition
A 23-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital after bricks fell off a lorry and struck her. The HGV was carrying pallets of bricks on the A35 Southampton Road in Lyndhurst, Hampshire, at about 12:10 GMT on Monday. As it travelled past the woman the load dislodged and...
BBC
Man, 39, charged with attempted murder and rape
A man has been charged with raping and attempting to murder a woman who was found with life-threatening injuries in west London. Ramazan Mukalazi, 39, is accused of leaving the woman, in her 60s, injured in Martindale Road, Hounslow. She was found at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday. Mr Mukalazi,...
BBC
Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
BBC
Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
Jogger, 27, was killed by police car as she crossed the road: Cop responding to 999 call struck pedestrian at 62mph in 40 zone as he headed to car crash
A jogger crossing the road was killed by a police car responding to a 999 call as it struck her at 62mph in a 40 zone, an inquest has ruled. Supermarket manager Kimberly Cameron, 27, died after a cop hit her while on his way to an emergency where two children were trapped in a car on fire.
Horror as man in his 20s plunges to his death from 311ft Canary Wharf tower block – before police find woman with face and head injuries inside flat
A man in his 20s has plunged to his death from a Canary Wharf tower block, while a woman has been rushed to hospital with facial and head injuries. It is thought that the man fell from the 311-foot Talisman Tower in Lincoln Plaza on the Isle of Dogs, east London.
Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off
A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Urgent alert as twin three-month-old baby boy and girl disappear from their home with teenage family members
A desperate search has been launched to find a missing baby boy and baby girl who were last seen with teenage family members. Three-month-old twins Lekaun and Lenikawa Hippi were last seen in Victoria Street, Grafton, NSW, around midday on Monday. Investigators believe the twins are travelling with the teenagers.
Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager
Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
The Unthinkable Story of Elisabeth Fritzl: A Case of Incest and Abuse
Representative Image of Reporting after arrestingWikimedia Commons. The unthinkable story of Elisabeth Fritzl is a case of incest and abuse that is so horrific, it's hard to believe it happened. In this post, we'll take a closer look at the story and the effects it had on Elisabeth and her family.
Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries
A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.
Detroit Woman Recovering from Drug Addiction Shot Dead in Motel
A mother of six who was on her well on her way to sobriety after battling substance abuse was found dead in a Detroit motel, police can confirm. The 42-year-old woman, Stacie Ball, went missing earlier last month. After several weeks, loved ones grew worried because they could not locate her whereabouts.
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
Desperate search for two dads who were in the back of a ute tray when their car was swept off a causeway and into raging floodwaters
A desperate search is continuing after two men last seen sitting in the back of a ute tray four days ago were swept away in raging floodwaters. Sydney dads Bob Chahine and Ghosn Ghosn were in the back of the ute when it drove across a flooded causeway outside the NSW town of Boorowa, around four hours southwest of Sydney, on Monday night when the car was swept away.
Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon has entered its fourth week in Savannah, Georgia. The 20-month-old vanished on 5 October and is now presumed dead and buried in a landfill, Georgia authorities said. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the prime suspect in the case but has not been arrested or charged. Speaking to WTOC on Monday for her first interview since Quinton was reported missing, Ms Simon complained that she has been a victim of “devastating harassment” by protesters camped outside her home. “I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not...
Two catering staff on Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 arrested after authorities seize 120 grams of cocaine following head caterer's fatal heart attack
Authorities with the paramilitary police in Italy seized 120 grams of cocaine from hotel rooms used by the catering staff of The Equalizer 3 after the film's head caterer suffered a fatal heart attack. Two caterers were arrested by Carabinieri cops in connection with the drug bust at the hotel...
Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute
Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
BBC
Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old
A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after the infant was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham. Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from the property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday. Kadees Mohammed, 29, of...
Four injured after helicopter crashes in woods
Four people have been rushed to hospital after a helicopter crashed in woodland in Wales. Emergency services were called to a location near Llanelidian in Ruthin, Denbighshire on Tuesday evening. North Wales Police, firefighters and the ambulance service attended the scene. Chief inspector David Cust said none of the helicopter’s four occupants were believed to have suffered life threatening or life changing injuries. Two of the casualties were taken to Denbighshire’s Glan Clwyd Hospital, Welsh Ambulance Service said. North Wales Police said: “We were called at 5.36pm this afternoon (Tuesday) to reports of a helicopter crash in woodland near Llanelidan,...
