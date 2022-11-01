ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Woman struck by HGV's brick load remains in critical condition

A 23-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital after bricks fell off a lorry and struck her. The HGV was carrying pallets of bricks on the A35 Southampton Road in Lyndhurst, Hampshire, at about 12:10 GMT on Monday. As it travelled past the woman the load dislodged and...
BBC

Man, 39, charged with attempted murder and rape

A man has been charged with raping and attempting to murder a woman who was found with life-threatening injuries in west London. Ramazan Mukalazi, 39, is accused of leaving the woman, in her 60s, injured in Martindale Road, Hounslow. She was found at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday. Mr Mukalazi,...
BBC

Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse

A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
BBC

Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury

A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
The Independent

Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager

Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
Daily Mail

Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries

A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.
BBC

Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'

The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
Daily Mail

Desperate search for two dads who were in the back of a ute tray when their car was swept off a causeway and into raging floodwaters

A desperate search is continuing after two men last seen sitting in the back of a ute tray four days ago were swept away in raging floodwaters. Sydney dads Bob Chahine and Ghosn Ghosn were in the back of the ute when it drove across a flooded causeway outside the NSW town of Boorowa, around four hours southwest of Sydney, on Monday night when the car was swept away.
The Independent

Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon has entered its fourth week in Savannah, Georgia. The 20-month-old vanished on 5 October and is now presumed dead and buried in a landfill, Georgia authorities said. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the prime suspect in the case but has not been arrested or charged. Speaking to WTOC on Monday for her first interview since Quinton was reported missing, Ms Simon complained that she has been a victim of “devastating harassment” by protesters camped outside her home. “I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not...
SAVANNAH, GA
People

Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute

Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
BBC

Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old

A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after the infant was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham. Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from the property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday. Kadees Mohammed, 29, of...
The Independent

Four injured after helicopter crashes in woods

Four people have been rushed to hospital after a helicopter crashed in woodland in Wales. Emergency services were called to a location near Llanelidian in Ruthin, Denbighshire on Tuesday evening. North Wales Police, firefighters and the ambulance service attended the scene. Chief inspector David Cust said none of the helicopter’s four occupants were believed to have suffered life threatening or life changing injuries. Two of the casualties were taken to Denbighshire’s Glan Clwyd Hospital, Welsh Ambulance Service said. North Wales Police said: “We were called at 5.36pm this afternoon (Tuesday) to reports of a helicopter crash in woodland near Llanelidan,...

