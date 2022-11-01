ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Rail strikes: which trains will run on Saturday 5 November?

Cancellations ahead of the next round of national rail strikes will begin on Friday afternoon, with disruption continuing until Thursday 10 November.Members of the RMT union working for Network Rail will strike on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November. In addition, staff working for 14 train operators – including the main intercity rail firms – will walk out on 5 and 9 November.The first cancellation as a result of the national strikes is the 5.30pm Grand Central from Sunderland to London.The stoppages are part of a series of long and bitter disputes over pay, job security and modernisation.The...
The Independent

Some rail strikes called off after talks – though others will still go ahead

A rail union has called off planned strikes at Network Rail (NR) following progress in talks.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) were due to strike on Saturday November 5, Monday November 7 and Wednesday November 9, running alongside industrial action short of a strike.The union has now formally withdrawn notices for all strike action and action short of a strike involving thousands of workers at NR.Be in no doubt – if Network Rail fail to make sufficient progress to resolve this dispute, we will not hesitate to call further industrial action to protect our brilliant membersLuke Chester, TSSAThe...
BBC

Avanti West Coast: MP seeks talks over 'shocking' rail service

An MP who was forced to sit on the floor during a recent train journey has said she will be seeking talks over Avanti's West Coast Mainline service. Conservative Jo Gideon, MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, said she would be talking to the new rail minister over the "shocking" service. The...
The Independent

Network Rail warned over increase in delays

The decline in train performance has accelerated in recent months, new figures show.Just 70.2% of passenger trains in Britain’s arrived at stations on time in September, compared with 72.6% in April, according to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).Punctuality has declined since the highs recorded during coronavirus lockdowns, when passenger numbers plummeted.Passengers and freight are suffering from poor train performanceJohn Larkinson, ORRThe ORR also said the performance of freight trains is at its lowest point in the past five years.It has written to infrastructure management company Network Rail highlighting areas for improvement.They include better track reliability in the North...
BBC

Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat

A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC

Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked

Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC

Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house

A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC

Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager

More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
BBC

Arrest after stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn stopped on M69 motorway

A man has been arrested after a stolen Rolls-Royce car believed to be worth more than £200,000 was stopped by police on a motorway. Leicestershire Police said the Rolls-Royce Dawn was reported stolen from the London Road area of Leicester last month. The vehicle was identified on the M69...
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son

An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC

Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival

A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
BBC

Boston: Thousands of cannabis plants found in disused shop

About 3,000 plants believed to be cannabis have been found in a disused shop in Lincolnshire, police have said. The discovery was made by officers patrolling the Market Place, Boston, on Tuesday. A bed and a living area were also found in the building and the plants were located on...
BBC

King to unveil mother's statue at minster during Yorkshire tour

The King will unveil a statue of his late mother in York as part of a two-day visit to Yorkshire. The monarch will carry out engagements in Leeds and Bradford on 8 November, including a visit to the headquarters of supermarket chain Morrisons. On 9 November, accompanied by the Queen...
BBC

Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession

A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
BBC

Itaewon crush: First emergency call came hours before crush

The first call to police from Itaewon came at 18:34 local time - several hours before the deadly crush took place. The caller to South Korea's 112 emergency number said they were on the main street to Itaewon and an alley next to the Hamilton hotel was becoming dangerously crowded.

