The decline in train performance has accelerated in recent months, new figures show.Just 70.2% of passenger trains in Britain’s arrived at stations on time in September, compared with 72.6% in April, according to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).Punctuality has declined since the highs recorded during coronavirus lockdowns, when passenger numbers plummeted.Passengers and freight are suffering from poor train performanceJohn Larkinson, ORRThe ORR also said the performance of freight trains is at its lowest point in the past five years.It has written to infrastructure management company Network Rail highlighting areas for improvement.They include better track reliability in the North...

1 DAY AGO