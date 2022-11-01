Daily Memphian high school honor roll: Senior standout paces SBA bowling

Here is this week’s Daily Memphian high school honor roll, spotlighting the top prep performers for the week ending Monday. For corrections, clarifications or to nominate an athlete for consideration, please e-mail jvarlas@dailymemphian.com .

Rhyan Brown, Melrose: Brown seemingly is getting better the longer the season goes on. After a 232-yard rushing performance in Week 10, he surpassed that as Melrose (9-1) wrapped up the regular season with a 42-24 victory over Ridgeway. The sophomore ran for 293 yards on 19 carries while scoring on runs of 3, 80, 80 and 34 yards. The bulk of the damage came in the second half; Melrose trailed 7-0 at the break before scoring 42 straight to take control.

Ridgeway running back Cameron Cage also turned in his best game of the year, and it was nearly one for the record books as well. He carried 49 times for 281 yards, finishing just one carry short of the Shelby-Metro single-game record set by Northside’s Jermaine Quinn in 1996.

Jamarion Dowell, Covington: Dowell and Covington tuned up for the Class 3A playoffs with a 63-6 victory over Bolton and the senior made the most of limited opportunities. He ran for 171 yards on just seven carries and scored on runs of 41, 5 and 24 yards as the Chargers improved to 8-2.

Quarterback Braden Gover had a fine game for Covington, completing 7 of 8 passes for 163 yards and two scores.

Tyler Johns, Collierville: Johns intercepted his sixth pass of the season against Arlington and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown to help the Dragons (8-2) roll into the Class 6A postseason with a 21-7 victory. It was one of six turnovers the Collierville defense forced.

Mark Joseph, Sheffield: In his final regular-season game, Joseph turned in what was probably his best all-around performance against Douglass. He ran for 58 yards and two touchdowns (14, 5), completed 4 of 9 passes for 167 yards and two more touchdowns (80 and 60 yards, both to Antonio Bell), added a fifth touchdown on a 77-yard punt return and scored his sixth on a 44-yard scoop-and-score. Oh yeah, he also intercepted his ninth pass of the year as the Knights (7-3) won Region 8-3A, 46-14.

Jack McLaughlin, CBHS: One week after winning the Daily Memphian’s player of the week vote, McLaughlin turned in another stellar performance against St. Benedict in Division 2-AAA. He completed 11 of 12 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns as the Brothers took control early and won, 70-20. McLaughlin now holds CBHS regular-season records for completions (134) and touchdowns (18).

Army commit Jaxon Hammond had a big game as well, scoring on a 20-yard run and receptions of 13 and 69 yards. Reserve Brian Johnson ran for 134 yards on 11 carries and scored three times. Cayden Willis had a monster game in defeat, finishing with six catches for 189 yards and scoring all three St. Benedict touchdowns on passes of 79, 47 and 50 yards from Alex McAlpin .

McCoy Pugh, Millington: The junior quarterback was outstanding as the Trojans headed into the Class 3A postseason with a 48-20 victory over Bolivar Central. Pugh rushed for 178 yards on just 16 carries with two touchdowns (12, 53) and completed 10 of 17 passes for 95 yards and a 31-yard TD to Blake Garner as Millington improved to 6-4.

Braxton Sharp, Munford: Braxton 3:16 says the Cougars made history last week. Sharp rushed for 316 yards on 24 carries and scored on runs of 77, 86, 52 and 45 yards as Munford wrapped up the first 10-0 regular season in the program’s 92-year history with a 42-28 victory over Central. He has 1,364 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns heading into the Class 5A playoffs.

Wilson Thetford, ECS: The Eagles held off St. George’s, 10-7, to capture third place in Division 2-AA West and grab the final playoff spot. Thetford was instrumental, completing 13 of 16 passes for 151 yards while combining with Jamison Smith for his team’s lone touchdown, a 50-yarder in the first quarter.

Bowling

Ellie Ashley, St. Agnes: Ashley helped the Stars make some program history in their 20-3 victory over St. Mary’s on Oct. 25. The match was tied at 3-3 with St. Agnes holding a slim five-pin lead, but Ashley and company went on to win all five Baker matches, something that had happened just once previously.

St. Benedict bowler Rachel Gammill turned in the high game for her team on Oct. 27. (Courtesy St. Benedict)

Rachel Gammill, St. Benedict: Gammill, a senior and the team captain, turned in the high game for her team on Oct. 27, bowling a 182 to help the Eagles win their third straight match, 17-6 over St. Mary’s.

Cross country

Hays Adams and Zoe Marsh, Houston: Both of Houston’s squads finished first at the AAA region meet at Shelby Farms on Oct. 27. Adams won the boys race in a time of 15:49 while Marsh came home in 18:44.

Sammy Mohamed, Harding: The Lions won the Division 2-A region meet for the fourth consecutive year. Mohamed took individual honors with a time of 16:12.

Lauren Rutlin, St. George’s: As she has all fall, Rutlin dominated the competition in the Division 2-A girls regional. The senior finished in 18:10, a time that was over two minutes faster than the runner-up, Sarah Catherine Donovan of Westminster. The Defenders won the team title over the Gryphons, with ECS third.

Kaleb Smith, CBHS: The Brothers turned in a flawless performance at the Division 2-AA boys meet on Oct. 26, placing the top five finishers for a total of 15 points. Smith led with way in 16:05, with Chaz Jones coming in second in 16:31. The state meets will be Thursday and Friday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.

Soccer

Ali Howard, Briarcrest: Game-winning goals don’t come much prettier than the one Howard scored against Chattanooga Baylor in the semifinals of the Division 2-AA state tournament on Oct. 27. With under seven minutes to go, Howard surged down the left-hand channel before lobbing the goalkeeper from the just in front of the corner flag to send the Saints into the final with a 2-1 win. Briarcrest lost the following day in the final to Chattanooga Girls Preparatory School, 4-1, ending the year with a 13-2-2 record.

Ellett Smith, Houston: Smith was the standout for Houston in the Class AAA tournament, scoring three goals in a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over Knoxville West and then adding two more in a 4-0 win over Murfreesboro Siegel in the semis. The Mustangs (18-1-1) lost to Bearden, ranked No. 1 nationally, in the championship game on Oct. 29 by a 3-1 score. It’s Houston’s second straight runner-up finish and fourth in program history.